SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Unveils Official Look At Mural Depicting The History Of Metahumans In The DCU

James Gunn has shared a first official look at the mural adorning the walls of the Hall of Justice, which depicts various characters that could eventually show up in the DCU...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2025 07:07 PM EST
When Lois Lane makes her way to the still-under-construction Hall of Justice to ask for the Justice Gang's help in freeing Superman from Lex Luthor's containment cell, we get a quick shot of a mural featuring a number of DC Comics characters, including Wildcat, Super-Chief, Shining Knight, Gunfire, Atomic Knight, Vibe, Dr. Fate, Freedom Beast, Black Pirate, Dolphin and Amethyst.

"There's an iconic scene with a huge, huge mural in the background that tells you the story of metahumans in the DCU," director James Gunn said in a recent interview. "And that's going to be really, really fun when we release those images to the public,"

We have seen some leaked images already, but Gunn has now taken to social media to share a first official look at the full mural, which depicts the history of metahumans in the DCU.

Gunn has confirmed that some - but not all - of these characters will appear in various DCU projects down the line, some of which are already in development.

"Oh, there was a ton of thought put into it. A ton of thought," the filmmaker said of the mural's importance. "Not necessarily specifically see all of them," he added when asked if we will be seeing these characters in the DCU at some point. "But yes, some of them we already have in the works in different things in different ways."

Can you name all of the characters? Let us know in the comments section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 7/25/2025, 7:01 PM
What is this crap
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2025, 7:28 PM
@Batmandalorian - it's awesome is what it is.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/25/2025, 7:12 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - That was much better executed. I couldn't even take a look at that mural in the movie because the focus was obviously on Lois arguing with the Justice Gang to give a damn about a fellow hero.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/25/2025, 7:26 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - this is so much better
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/25/2025, 7:11 PM
The ones I recognize: Black Pirate, Max Mercury, Super Chief, Sadman, Amazing-Man, John Zatara (Zatanna's father), Liberty Bell (mother of Jesse Quick, speedster), TNT and Dan the Dyna-Mite, Atomic Knight, Freedom Beast, Wildcat and Vibe.

Only about 4 have ties to the JSA. This would be closer to the All-Star Squadron than the former though, but it's quite a random set of characters honestly. Chaotic even, which is in line with how Gunn operates.

A user that replied to Gunn on Twitter actually listed more though, the woman that looks like Wonder Woman is supposed to be Hypoolyta apparently.

And BTW there is no Shining Knight there. It's more Silent Knight.

Shining Knight is a different character that is linked to King Arthur and the 7 Soldiers of Victory. He's appeared in the JLU show and was a recurring character in the 1st Season of Stargirl.
SpiderManNoir
SpiderManNoir - 7/25/2025, 7:15 PM
@NinnesMBC - Sadman. My favorite superhero.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/25/2025, 7:17 PM
@SpiderManNoir - He is quite cool yes. They should do more with him like they did last year with that short miniseries. JSAers from the Golden Age deserve much more attention.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/25/2025, 7:20 PM
@SpiderManNoir - User Comment Image
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/25/2025, 7:27 PM
@NinnesMBC - Bwana Beast
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 7:29 PM
@NinnesMBC - honestly , the mural looks more like just heroes or “metahumans” in different time periods then a team like the JSA or All Star Squadron.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2025, 7:36 PM
@NinnesMBC - Madame Xanadu, Silent Knight, Exoristos, the Black Pirate, Miss Liberty, Whip Whirlwind, Super Chief, El Diablo, Iron Munro?, the Ghost of Flanders, Sandman (Wesley Dodds), Amazing Man, Zatara, Liberty Belle, Bulletman, Max Mercury, Bulletgirl, TNT & Dyna-Mite, Phantom Lady, Atomic Knight, Freedom Beast, Wildcat, Vibe, Gunfire, Max Lord (as played by Sean Gunn)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/25/2025, 7:26 PM
Oh that's so good! Phantom Lady, Exoristos from Demon Knights, is that the meteor that creates Vandal Savage? Bulletman and Bulletgirl, OG Sandman Wesley Dodds (that makes me so happy), Zatarra Zatarra, the second B'Wala Beast guy from Animal Man, mother[frick]ing Wildcat! Vibe, Libert Belle, is that Amethyst? Superchief...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/25/2025, 7:26 PM
Is Wildcat a metahuman? Art kind of goofy for a mural piece.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/25/2025, 7:50 PM
@MisterBones - to my understanding he’s not. I thought he was just a regular dude with exceptional fighting skills.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/25/2025, 8:05 PM
@WruceBayne - Former boxer.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 7/25/2025, 7:34 PM
Superman still looks like it's headed for $550 million. Gunn is acting like it's headed for $2 billion. It's not like the world wants a bunch of DCU series.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2025, 7:38 PM
@PartyKiller - the states sure do.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2025, 7:38 PM
That’s pretty cool , I dig it!!.

I like how obscure alot of them are which isn’t surprising coming from Gunn but still…

Anyway , I think some of these atleast open up some cool storytelling possibilities such as Sandman crime noir project set in the 30’s-40’s.

User Comment Image

Other fun periods to explore could be the Old West or even Medieval times.

