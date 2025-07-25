SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Unveils Official Look At Mural Depicting The History Of Metahumans In The DCU

When Lois Lane makes her way to the still-under-construction Hall of Justice to ask for the Justice Gang's help in freeing Superman from Lex Luthor's containment cell, we get a quick shot of a mural featuring a number of DC Comics characters, including Wildcat, Super-Chief, Shining Knight, Gunfire, Atomic Knight, Vibe, Dr. Fate, Freedom Beast, Black Pirate, Dolphin and Amethyst.

"There's an iconic scene with a huge, huge mural in the background that tells you the story of metahumans in the DCU," director James Gunn said in a recent interview. "And that's going to be really, really fun when we release those images to the public,"

We have seen some leaked images already, but Gunn has now taken to social media to share a first official look at the full mural, which depicts the history of metahumans in the DCU.

Gunn has confirmed that some - but not all - of these characters will appear in various DCU projects down the line, some of which are already in development.

"Oh, there was a ton of thought put into it. A ton of thought," the filmmaker said of the mural's importance. "Not necessarily specifically see all of them," he added when asked if we will be seeing these characters in the DCU at some point. "But yes, some of them we already have in the works in different things in different ways."

Can you name all of the characters? Let us know in the comments section.

You asked for it, you got it. Here’s the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in #Superman. pic.twitter.com/GUALUPFsR0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."