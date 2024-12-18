MS. MARVEL: Brad Winderbaum Says Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Is "Top Of Mind" For MCU's Future

Though one could argue that the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series did suffer a dip in quality as it went on, many fans considered Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan to be one of the more compelling new characters to be introduced to the MCU post Infinity Saga, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has major plans for young hero going forward.

Towards the end of The Marvels, Khan channels her inner Nick Fury when she recruits Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the Young Avengers (whether that'll be the team's name remains to be seen), possibly suggesting that Ms. Marvel will find herself in a leadership position once full roster is assembled.

While speaking to THR about the third season of What If...?, Head of Marvel Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum indicated that Khan is going to be integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I love Iman. She’s incredible. I love that character. I will tell you that she’s certainly a big part of the MCU to me. Ms. Marvel is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don’t want to spoil anything, she is top of mind. So it’s going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

Despite Kamala's popularity, The Marvels was not a hit (it actually ended up becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie yet), so a third Captain Marvel movie seems unlikely. Ms. Marvel will almost certainly be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars and The Champions (the rumored title of the Young Avengers project), but could she also join the X-Men reboot after being revealed to be a mutant in her solo series?

"Yeah, I think they’re connecting a lot of things. They’re sprinkling in the mutants here and there," said Vellani in a recent interview when asked about potentially becoming an X-Man. "We saw [Charles Xavier] in Multiverse of Madness. So I honestly am not privy to what they’re doing with the X-Men and how they’re going to incorporate them, but it is extremely cool and a really big flex to have one in our own movie. Well, two, if you count me."

Vellani also weighed in on the chances of a second season of Ms. Marvel.

"I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season two. I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that’s just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there’s so many different directions we can go with it."

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.