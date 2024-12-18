MS. MARVEL: Brad Winderbaum Says Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Is "Top Of Mind" For MCU's Future

MS. MARVEL: Brad Winderbaum Says Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan Is &quot;Top Of Mind&quot; For MCU's Future

It sounds like there are big plans in place for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, who debuted as the character in Ms. Marvel before joining Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Ms. Marvel

Though one could argue that the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series did suffer a dip in quality as it went on, many fans considered Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan to be one of the more compelling new characters to be introduced to the MCU post Infinity Saga, and it sounds like Marvel Studios has major plans for young hero going forward.

Towards the end of The Marvels, Khan channels her inner Nick Fury when she recruits Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the Young Avengers (whether that'll be the team's name remains to be seen), possibly suggesting that Ms. Marvel will find herself in a leadership position once full roster is assembled.

While speaking to THR about the third season of What If...?, Head of Marvel Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum indicated that Khan is going to be integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I love Iman. She’s incredible. I love that character. I will tell you that she’s certainly a big part of the MCU to me. Ms. Marvel is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don’t want to spoil anything, she is top of mind. So it’s going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

Despite Kamala's popularity, The Marvels was not a hit (it actually ended up becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie yet), so a third Captain Marvel movie seems unlikely. Ms. Marvel will almost certainly be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars and The Champions (the rumored title of the Young Avengers project), but could she also join the X-Men reboot after being revealed to be a mutant in her solo series?

"Yeah, I think they’re connecting a lot of things. They’re sprinkling in the mutants here and there," said Vellani in a recent interview when asked about potentially becoming an X-Man. "We saw [Charles Xavier] in Multiverse of Madness. So I honestly am not privy to what they’re doing with the X-Men and how they’re going to incorporate them, but it is extremely cool and a really big flex to have one in our own movie. Well, two, if you count me."

Vellani also weighed in on the chances of a second season of Ms. Marvel.

"I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season two. I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that’s just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there’s so many different directions we can go with it."

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals More Of Ryan Meinerding's Comic-Accurate Beast Designs
Related:

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals More Of Ryan Meinerding's Comic-Accurate Beast Designs
MS. MARVEL Season 2 Reportedly Being Discussed; Update On NOVA - Will It Be Sam Alexander Or Richard Rider?
Recommended For You:

MS. MARVEL Season 2 Reportedly Being Discussed; Update On NOVA - Will It Be Sam Alexander Or Richard Rider?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 12/18/2024, 10:37 AM
I really liked her as a character in both Ms Marvel and the Marvels, it is just a shame the material she has been in so far has not matched the actresses enthusiasm.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/18/2024, 10:47 AM
@MrDandy - Best way to describe the situation. I think Iman is great, but I haven't really enjoyed any of the MCU stuff she's been part of. Not her fault in any way.
TheFlash31
TheFlash31 - 12/18/2024, 11:04 AM
@MrDandy - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 10:47 AM
I still have yet to see The Marvels but I liked her solo series personally…

It wasn’t perfect but as a Muslim , it meant alot to me and also enjoyed the characters especially overall so I hope to see more of her supporting cast alongside Kamala in the future aswell.

If we do get a second season of her show , give me either Monopoly or The Inventor as villains (the former might work better).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 12/18/2024, 10:53 AM
Shes one of the best additions to the MCU. All the younger women they've introduced were excellent but they havent done anything with them and time is flying.
Reginator
Reginator - 12/18/2024, 10:55 AM
Ill pass on anything she is in.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/18/2024, 10:56 AM
She is a good character and her family is fun. Bring her back as long as it isn’t the X-Men.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/18/2024, 10:57 AM
She deserves a good writer and material. Hopefully she's in Doomsday and Secret Wars
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/18/2024, 10:58 AM
Her show has a 98% on RT, but no one would go to the theater to see her. What a cun try!
TheFlash31
TheFlash31 - 12/18/2024, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 12/18/2024, 11:03 AM
Marvel studios is great at casting for the most part, their scripts are another story. Pretty sure Eternals is still at the top of mind for MCU too and that has no traction either. But she must not forget that Ms. Marvel's tv show and movie debut in the marvels both flopped. Maybe she'll be stuck in the cameo camp like hulk, war machine, hawkeye, etc.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder