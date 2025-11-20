Netflix Reportedly Vows To Continue Releasing Warner Bros.’s Movies In Theaters If A Merger Happens

Despite its previous streaming-focused approach to entertainment, Netflix has reportedly agreed to honor Warner Bros. Discovery’s theatrical commitments should it acquire the David Zaslav-run company.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 20, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Source: Bloomberg

One party that has unexpectedly climbed at the top of the list for candidates to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery is Netflix. Despite a previous report stating Netflix was mainly interested in driving up the price for Paramount Skydance, the streaming giant has actually made significant moves to purchase the company. After securing the services of an investment bank, Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters were said to "really want" to acquire Warner Bros. 

Now, a new report seems to indicate Netflix might be more committed in the sale than previously thought. According to Bloomberg, Netflix has informed Warner Bros. Discovery that, should a merger between the two occur, it will continue to release the studio's movies in theaters. Per the report, Netflix also plans to honor WBD's contractual agreements for theatrical releases.

This is a significant potential development. Netflix honoring WBD's previous deals is to be expected in case of a merger. They are, after all, contractual obligations. What's significant is the streamer's purported vow to keep releasing movies in theaters. A previous report from The Wrap stated that Netflix was slowly warming up to the idea of theatrical releases. As such, it's an evolution that's been coming for some time. However, acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery would fully thrust the streamer into the theatrical business much sooner than it seemed like it was going to happen. 

Michael O'Leary, CEO of Cinema United (which is in charge of representing theater owners worldwide), expressed skepticism over Netflix's long-term focus on theatrical distribution: "Netflix's apparent agreement to abide by existing contractual obligations that they might inherit says nothing about a meaningful commitment to theatrical exhibition."

It's important to note that concerns for the future health of the theatrical industry extend to buyers other than Netflix. In a recent report, for example, a theater executive told The Wrap that Paramount merging with WBD was a "red alert" situation, given the potential diminished theatrical output from both companies. 

Despite this interest, Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. still appears to be a challenging task. Benjamin Swinburne, an analyst for Morgan Stanley, cast doubt on the viability of a Netflix-WBD merger (via The Hollywood Reporter). Swinburne stated that, out of all the interested parties in the ongoing sale, Netflix, "may have the smallest synergy opportunity and perhaps the toughest regulatory path [to close the acquisition]" 

Swinburne also proposed that a deal of this scale could lead to pressure on the financial performance of Netflix's newly acquired WBD properties, which might, in turn, result in Netflix needing to grow at a faster rate to justify the spend on such assets: 

"Such a transition would take time, as TV distribution is built on run-of-series agreements and multi-year licensing deals and talent relationships would likely require some in-production films to still see theatrical distribution. Long-term, however, this kind of business model pivot would put downward pressure on the earnings power of the acquired businesses, which would need to be recouped through faster growth at core Netflix to justify the acquisition price, if a deal were to be announced."

Following Swinburne's analysis, on Wednesday, November 19, Netflix's stock fell to $109.57 per share—a 4% ($4.51) decrease

Adding to the potential hurdles the streamer could face in a merger of this scale, California Representative Darrell Issa sent a letter to government officials, expressing potential anti-trust issues concerning a Netflix-Warner Bros. deal:

"As you are aware, Netflix is already the dominant streaming platform in the United States and permitting it to absorb a major competitor raises antitrust concerns that could result in a harm to consumers. With more than 300 million global subscribers and a vast content library, Netflix currently wields unequaled market power. Adding both HBO Max's subscribers and Warner Bros.' premier content rights would further enhance this position, reportedly pushing the combined entity above a 30 percent share of the streaming market: a threshold traditionally viewed as presumptively problematic under antitrust law."

Netflix's odds in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery will likely become clearer after details on the first round of bids for the studio come in. 

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/20/2025, 2:48 PM
Guess they figure pissing off most humans is a bad PR move. Hmmm.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2025, 2:51 PM
thats good to hear, his art should be kept on the big BIG screen
User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/20/2025, 5:29 PM
@harryba11zack - 😂😂😂

Good one
rez4prez
rez4prez - 11/20/2025, 2:55 PM
Congressman Issa has a problem with a streaming platform trying to buy a studio. But, he doesn't have a problem with another studio who also has a streaming service(Paramount) trying to buy WBD. I find that interesting. Is Issa friends with Larry Ellison?
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 3:14 PM
@rez4prez - I didn’t see any donations from them to him on open secrets and his district doesn’t cover Hollywood. Both Paramount and Netflix are California based companies but it could have something to do with more of his constituents working in traditional Hollywood than for Netflix. Or boomer mentality. Or some corruption I couldn’t locate on my brief search.
JDL
JDL - 11/20/2025, 4:50 PM
@rez4prez - The problem Issa has is mostly with streaming becoming more of a monopoly.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 6:02 PM
@rez4prez - Netflix has the biggest market share of all the streaming platforms. I think it's like 30%. So it's the definition of antitrust.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/20/2025, 3:02 PM
Then lets go Netflix!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:59 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - aww that's cute. You just took them at their word. Good for you. Look how trusting you are.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/21/2025, 4:47 AM
@ObserverIO - observe this!!

User Comment Image
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/20/2025, 3:06 PM
I’ll believe that when I see it…
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 3:07 PM

Bah. This is wearing me out. We need a gladiator resolution to this.

Just Take the top zillionaire from the 5 largest media companies. Put them in loin cloths, give them each a 10 pound axe, lock them in the MSQ ice rink, and the last one alive wins.

The pay per view dollars would be off the charts.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/20/2025, 3:41 PM
@DocSpock - whoever wins will just have to do it again in 2 years when THEY realize they don’t know what to do with this company anymore than the last guys.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 3:59 PM
@DocSpock - copyright that idea RIGHT NOW
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 4:11 PM
@LenSpiderman -

That's okay. PPV will be off the charts again.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 4:12 PM
@lazlodaytona -

Done! Now where's my banjo? They want me to do the score.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/20/2025, 4:52 PM
@DocSpock - SUNDAY! SUNDAY! SUNDAY! WBD Battle Bids are about to get IN! YOUR! FACE!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 5:25 PM
@LenSpiderman -

I needed an announcer. Yer in man!

GET READY TO RUMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 7:05 PM
@DocSpock - I'm on bass!!!
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/20/2025, 3:08 PM
I do wonder what will happen with DC Studios. Can it survive another reboot? Will the general audience accept Snyder’s universe coming back IF that happened?

It’s interesting as the new Superman film definitely wasn’t the hit I reckon WB wanted, but was a ok foundation. The new DCU is already having other issues with delayed projects and like or not, a lack of Batman is a problem

Oh the other hand, Snyder’s version would mean Ezra back as Flash, probably having to pay actors big money to return, and having to accept the problems in these movies, but again I will say Snyder’s universe did have some pros to.

For me, I think the new buyer will likely stick with Gunn, as too many things in production, but maybe they’ll want a change in the DCU’s direction
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 4:01 PM
@Knightrider - dude, they wouldn't be able to get any of the main actors back so Snyderverse coming back will NEVER HAPPEN
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/20/2025, 4:41 PM
@lazlodaytona - I was 100% convinced of that, but I will be honest, this is the first time, especially a Saudi backed deal where money is no issue, I have thought it could be 1% possible

Personally, while I preferred the tone of the SnyderVerse to the GunnVerse, there are too many plot, character issues that I don’t want it back.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:55 PM
@Knightrider - They have a Batman. No problem. Now having two Batmen? That might be a problem.

Right now they have no cohesion. No focus. Superman and Peacemaker were not strong foundations at all. The Batman and The Penguin on the other hand were.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 7:10 PM
@Knightrider - yeah, I didn't hate Snyder's overall story and plan, he just did it at the wrong time. That story needs to be earned. You don't start the new universe with it.
I did love ZSJL though. It would be cool to see how it was going to end.
SwingsetKnight
SwingsetKnight - 11/21/2025, 12:13 AM
@Knightrider - It's dead, mate. There's no way Netflix - studio of "oops, it's been three seasons, so the novelty's over and it's time to cancel" - wants to spend a truckload of money to entice back a bunch of actors who've moved on, just for most of them to rapidly age out of their roles.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/20/2025, 3:10 PM
I do wonder if Netflix buys wb what the state of dc is. Just because Snyder has a contract with Netflix, they already pulled the plug on his rebel moon series, so I’m not sure if they would be quick to out him back on the dc front. I really do hope that if Netflix gets wb, they put more
Of the shows/movies for sale instead of exclusive to Netflix.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/20/2025, 5:30 PM
@epc1122 -

Netlflix is not happy with Snyder. So in what world would they fire Gunn and rehire Snyder for dc?
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/20/2025, 5:47 PM
@HulkisHoly - it’s a crazy world. In my perfect world Snyder and Gunn would team up bc they both bring aspects to the characters I like. Even Gunn think is questioning if he’s going to continue in his current role. I just want to know what the fate is, whoever leads the dc universe, especially Superman.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/20/2025, 3:12 PM
The best organization to acquire Warner Bros. is Comcast. They will honor the film division of Warner Brothers and rumor has it, and most importantly, get rid of James Gunn.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:51 PM
@Forthas - I did hear something about how Paramount Skydance's David Ellison is not at all fond of James Gunn. I think if Paramount gets WBD then Gunn is O-U-T.
JDL
JDL - 11/20/2025, 6:01 PM
@Forthas - Not possible. It would go 5 percentage points past the 30% barrier.
bcom
bcom - 11/20/2025, 3:16 PM
What about physical home releases? I'm a bit of an "old soul" when it comes to consuming media. If there's a movie I really like I like to have a copy of it on blu ray or 4K blu ray. I'm not against steaming services as I'm subscribed to Amazon Prime and Apple TV, but I refuse to subscribe to Netflix as I see them as being the worst of the worst.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/20/2025, 5:31 PM
@bcom -

Nothing old about it. It’s the only way to ACTUALLY own something
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/20/2025, 3:17 PM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 3:23 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 4:02 PM
@slickrickdesigns - perfect 😄
Forthas
Forthas - 11/20/2025, 3:27 PM
We have heard that Pam Abdy and Mike Deluca have had their contracts extended. We have also heard that Davis Zaslav's contract has been extended if the sale of Warner Bros. does not go through. You know whose contract has not been extended yet..

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/20/2025, 3:36 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/20/2025, 4:03 PM
I vote for Netflix just to see the entire Internet sh1t a gold brick.
xHollywoodx
xHollywoodx - 11/20/2025, 4:39 PM
Ha! I doubt that.
