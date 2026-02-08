THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH: Brad Pitt Is Back In Action In First Trailer For David Fincher-Directed Spinoff

Well, here's one trailer we didn't see coming! Netflix has released the first official trailer for David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which will return Brad Pitt to his Oscar-winning role!

By RohanPatel - Feb 08, 2026 09:02 PM EST
In a surprise drop no one saw coming, Netflix has debuted the first official teaser trailer for David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth, which will feature the return of 2x Academy Award-winner Brad Pitt as stuntman extraordinaire Cliff Booth.

It will be an official continuation of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this time following Pitt's fan-favorite Booth as he gets into more fun misadventures that will further expand on his legend. 

Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of Booth in 2020

The screenplay for the sequel was initially derived from Tarantino’s now-discarded project, The Movie Critic. Initially conceived as a 1970s-set tale about a reviewer at a seedy magazine, The Movie Critic was also intended to involve Cliff Booth. However, in the course of writing, Tarantino grew increasingly interested in expanding Booth’s role, eventually going so far as to craft a narrative that departed significantly from his original plan. When his script took shape as a distinct story, Tarantino passed it along to Brad Pitt, who was intrigued by the direction Booth’s character would be heading.

Tarantino didn't want to personally helm this new film - and make it his final directorial effort - so he suggested that Pitt seek out another director, and Pitt reached out to his friend and frequent collaborator David Fincher. 

In addition to Brad Pitt (Fight Club; F1), the star cast features Scott Caan (Ocean’s Eleven; Hawaii Five-0), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet; The Crown), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen; Aquaman), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House; Gerald’s Game), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club), Corey Fogelmanis (Girl Meets World; Ma), JB Tadena (Kung Fu; Hacks), Karren Karagulian (Uncut Gems; The Florida Project), Timothy Olyphant (Justified; Deadwood), Barry Livingston (The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet; Zodiac), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter; Gone Girl), and Peter Weller (RoboCop; Star Trek Into Darkness).

No word on whether Leonardo DiCaprio will reprise his role as Rick Dalton, but it was previously rumored he could appear in some capacity, although it was far from a done deal. Margot Robbie's Sharon Tate was not part of the original script, so we wouldn't count on her returning.

David Fincher (Fight Club; Se7en) helmed the spin-off, with a screenplay from Quentin Tarantino. 

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will debut on Netflix and in select theaters later this year! 

Watch the first trailer below: 

