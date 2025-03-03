THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Rage With The Machines In Final Trailer

THE ELECTRIC STATE: Millie Bobby Brown & Chris Pratt Rage With The Machines In Final Trailer

Netflix has released a final trailer and new poster for The Electric State, a new sci-fi adventure from Joe and Anthony Russo starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 03, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Before they return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are set to bring us an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's acclaimed post-apocalyptic graphic novel, The Electric State

Netflix has now released a final trailer and new poster for the sci-fi adventure, which will take us to an alternate version of the 1990s, where sentient robots and humans once coexisted peacefully until a mysterious uprising changed everything.

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Damsel) plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager attempting to navigate a perilous world where robots, once considered a vital part of society, are now in exile. On her travels, Michelle meets Cosmo, a robot who claims to be her deceased younger brother, Christopher.

Michelle embarks on a cross-country journey through the American Southwest to find the brother she believed to be dead, joining forces with a smuggler named Keats (Chris Pratt) and his robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie), as they venture into the Exclusion Zone — a remote desert area where the robots now live in hiding.

"It's an action-adventure comedy, but it's also very poignant, and there are intense themes in it reminiscent of the tones that we played with in the work we did with Marvel," Joe told EW in a recent interview. "It's a big, commercially appealing film that hopefully touches on some intense subjects in a way that gives you a very rich storytelling experience."

"Millie plays a character who has lost her family in the war but realizes her brother may still be alive," Anthony adds. "So she begins a cross-country road trip through the American West looking for her brother. Along the way, she encounters the character played by Chris Pratt, who becomes an ally to her in that quest. They become partners in crime, so to speak."

The social media and review embargo for The Electric State lifts later this week, and it should be... interesting!

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The Russos direct and produce via their AGBO banner, while frequent collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned the script.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State,” said the Russos back when the project was first announced. “This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

“This is a very human story about a teenage girl with all the powers of a teenage girl and nothing more,” added Markus. “Another thing we are really proud of when it comes to this story is all the major characters, barring one supporting character, are women which is super exciting to be involved in.”

The Electric State is set to premiere on Netflix On March 14.

The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Related:

The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
BACK IN ACTION Director On Uniting Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz, Shooting In London & More (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

BACK IN ACTION Director On Uniting Jamie Foxx & Cameron Diaz, Shooting In London & More (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 9:07 PM
Very unlectric...and whats whit putting Millie whit a guy that can be easily be His dad?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2025, 9:09 PM
Idk man , I think this seems like it could be fun…

I know not everyone’s crazy about the Russo’s non Marvel work thus far though I felt The Gray Man was decent but haven’t seen Cherry as of yet.

Anyway , I’ll check this out!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/3/2025, 9:10 PM

Never heard of this.

Smells bad.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/3/2025, 9:41 PM
@DocSpock - Someone actually watched Solo and then quickly shit out a book later on that year and now we're getting a movie about it.
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/3/2025, 9:19 PM
At least Millie Bobby Brown is playing someone close to here actual age. I swear this girl is desperately trying to make herself seem older than she really is.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 3/3/2025, 9:23 PM
@DarthAlgar - what? I only know her for playing a teenager in stranger things, enola holmes and damsel… what are you referring to?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/3/2025, 9:29 PM
@ReverseFlasher - Outside of acting, she attempts to appear older through her style. Personally, I find it unappealing and think she should appreciate her youth. She has also faced a lot of criticism from people who say she looks older than her age.

That's just my two cents.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 3/3/2025, 9:21 PM
So we get an article on this cow patty but no Invincible coverage? Shameful.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 9:23 PM
@SodaBurps - people should just start typing up their own reviews here and we flood them for discussion. It's the only way we can fight back.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 9:30 PM
@SodaBurps - dont questio Josh or mark ...they aré the soul of this site
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 3/3/2025, 9:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - Can't question them. They're too busy being nose deep in MTTSH's fun bun to come up for air and talk about it.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 3/3/2025, 10:00 PM
@McMurdo - I agree! The whole season has been incredible! Machine Head's return, Cecil's backstory, and Powerplex's trauma have been the highlights of the entire season. The only episode I felt was slightly weaker was the time travel episode with the twins. Even that one wasn't bad at all.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 9:21 PM
Another Russos smash hit incoming.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 9:31 PM
@McMurdo - just like...Winter Soldier..and Avengers ...and ...ammn...the other cool stuff they Made after that ...like....i mean...such excitement about Avengers Doomsday
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/3/2025, 10:07 PM
@McMurdo - i dissgeee on this. Looks like the typical bland netflix product imo.

This will continue the trend for the Russos of being mediocre outside of projects with high fanboy hype. And im just referring to IW and endgame. Doomsday and SW still tbd as the hype is absent atm.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/3/2025, 10:24 PM
@vectorsigma - I think he was being sarcastic but I too agree. Another Gray Man incoming
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 10:24 PM
@vectorsigma - that's the bit bud
DanielPlainviewsGhost
DanielPlainviewsGhost - 3/3/2025, 9:26 PM
Why does all the dialogue sound like it's from an animated film by Illumination Studios?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 9:32 PM
@DanielPlainviewsGhost - Whedonism keeps ruining scripts till this day.
Pampero
Pampero - 3/3/2025, 9:30 PM
The movie looks pretty bad, I don’t think I’ll watch it. Aside from the Avengers, the Russos haven’t done anything good, which is surprising
Kiba
Kiba - 3/3/2025, 9:35 PM
@Pampero - Eh, their tenure on Community was good.
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 3/3/2025, 9:31 PM
Just saw the clip of the Oscars.
Wow,that guy named Yura Borisov from the Anora movie screams Lex Luthor and he might be fits as the Lex Luthor!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 9:34 PM
@solskulldeath - just keep Elon Musk away from His hair transplants monthly treatments and you got Lex Luthor...dar rigth xenophobe trillionare industrialist....shame we live in the timeline whit no Superman
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 3/3/2025, 9:57 PM
What is that wig on Pratt
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2025, 9:59 PM
@Ha1frican - I guess they are going for a 80’s mullet type thing.

He seems to get a haircut though going by the trailer.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/3/2025, 10:24 PM
Why does that one robot sound like a character from Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder