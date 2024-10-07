THE WITCHER Set Photos Reveal New Look At Liam Hemsworth As Geralt & First Glimpse Of A New Character

As the fourth season of The Witcher continues filming in Wales, these latest set photos give us another look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia...

Netflix recently revealed our first official look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia with a brief teaser promo for season 4 of The Witcher, but some new set photos give us arguably our best look yet at the actor fully suited-up as the titular monster hunter.

The shoot is believed to be winding down, with scenes for the final two episodes being filmed in North Wales around Llanberis, near Padarn Lake.

The recent third season of Netflix's fantasy adventure series was original Geralt actor Henry Cavill's last, as the Man of Steel star announced his decision to part ways with the streamer's adaptation of the best-selling novels back in 2022.

Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will take over as Geralt from season 4 on, and these snaps show the actor standing alongside Laurence Fishburne, who will make his debut in season 4 as Regis. The photos also feature Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Eamon Farren as Cahir, and our first look at Danny Woodburn as Zoltan Chivay. 

Check out the set photos at the link below.

During a recent interview with Collider, co-star Freya Allan said she's looking forward to seeing what Hemsworth brings to the role, but is also concerned about the level of fan backlash he's sure to receive.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

“But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?”

All episodes of The Witcher season 3 are now available on Netflix.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher also stars Joey Batey (Jaskier), Myanna Buring (Tissaia), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Tom Canton (Filavandrel), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Wilson Mbomio (Dara), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Simon Callow (Codringher), Liz Carr (Fenn), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Safiyya Ingar (Keira), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), Michalina Olszanska) (Marti), Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), and Meng’er Zhang (Milva).

