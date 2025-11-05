THE WITCHER Season 4 Debuts To All-Time Low Viewing Figures Following Henry Cavill Recasting

The Witcher returned to Netflix with its fourth season last week, and the streaming platform has now confirmed (via SFFGazette.com) that the show debuted with 7.4 million views.

It also debuted at #2 in Netflix's Top-10 English-language series, the first time a new season of The Witcher hasn't arrived on the streamer in the #1 spot. That's not the end of the world, but the viewership numbers might be.

Netflix has released a statement, writing, "Those looking for a more magical and mature spooky-weekend watch indulged in the new season of The Witcher, casting its spell at No. 2 on the English TV list with 7.4 million views."

Redanian Intelligence has crunched the numbers to make as fair a comparison as possible to previous seasons of The Witcher:

The Witcher Season 2: 18.5 M (3 days)

The Witcher Season 3: 15.2M (4 days)

The Witcher Season 4: 7.4M (4 days)

We don't have viewership figures for Season 1, but these figures point to a 51% decline from Season 3 and a massive 60% drop from Season 2. That's a strong indication of how much interest has declined and the obvious lack of desire many viewers had to see Liam Hemsworth take over as Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill.

The Witcher Season 4 hasn't received particularly positive reviews, with a "Rotten" 58% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a dire 20% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter."

Despite the poor critical response and low viewership numbers, The Witcher will return for a fifth and final season in 2026. Production on that wrapped last month, and it should be interesting to see whether the series goes out with a whimper or a bang...and how many viewers decide to tune in for that final batch of episodes.

In The Witcher Season 4, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.

The cast includes Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen.

The Witcher Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. You can see Hemworth in action as Geralt in the player below.