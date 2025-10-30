THE WITCHER Season 4's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed; First Reviews Don't Take It Easy On Liam Hemsworth

THE WITCHER Season 4's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed; First Reviews Don't Take It Easy On Liam Hemsworth

The review embargo for The Witcher Season 4 lifted right as the newest episodes arrived on Netflix, and that brings mixed verdicts on Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia and a Rotten Tomatoes score...

By JoshWilding - Oct 30, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Witcher
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Witcher Season 4 arrived on Netflix earlier today, and the first wave of reviews has followed. They're decidedly mixed, with critics divided on Liam Hemsworth's take on Geralt of Rivia (the actor replaces Henry Cavill in the role).

Despite a positively reviewed second season, the series has never been a critical darling like Game of Thrones, for example. However, things are looking dire for The Witcher's return, as its current Rotten Tomatoes score is a "Rotten" 50%. On the fan-generated "Popcornmeter," it has 23%.

As a reminder, previous seasons have been scored 68% (Season 1), 95% (Season 2), and 79% (Season 3). A drop to 40% is steep, and suggests critics are ready to see the series end. Will fans agree? 

The Witcher has often been criticised by them, so whether this latest batch of episodes—Hemworth's casting marks a fresh start, of sorts, for this penultimate season—can win them over is TBD. Still, with so much pre-existing scepticism surrounding the recasting, the odds are stacked against it succeeding.

The Guardian writes, "While his predecessor invested Geralt I with a gruff likability, Geralt II is less 'valorous man-mountain grappling with responsibilities beyond our ken' and more 'bollard in a wig.'" Radio Times concurs. "Hemsworth does his best with the material he’s been given, but his delivery and performance often falls flat – which may just prove the final straw for many long-time viewers."

Slash Film was similarly unimpressed, explaining, "'The Witcher' sets up some major book moments in the end, but the impact of these familiar stakes feels dull, like a weapon that hasn't been sharpened in ages. The potential inherent in Sapkowski's world is immense, but the Netflix adaptation squanders it with season 4, which is the weakest entry in the franchise so far."

The Wrap was also light on praise when it came to Hemworth's Geralt. "Though it was always a tall order for Hemsworth to step into Cavill’s big shoes as the lead of an established ensemble beloved by the show’s audience, the new Geralt never rises to the occasion."

IGN had a more positive take. "Even with the Cavill/Hemsworth shake-up, The Witcher sticks to its guns (er, swords) and delivers a decent season of magic and mayhem." The same goes for GamesRadar+. "By ditching the aspects that didn’t work and keeping what did, The Witcher Season 4 is a better, more focused, and most importantly, more fun season of the show."

The site added that Season 4 features "some great action, big stakes, and an Empire Strikes Back-style setup for Season 5."

Variety notes, "In a much sharper and less convoluted season than the previous one, 'The Witcher' Season 4 is action-packed and full of dazzling characters both old and new. It acts as a reset, ironing out the confusing conflicts and plot points that have long plagued the series."

Adds CBR, "While many viewers have already written off the series, it may be time for them to give Season 4 a chance as Liam Hemsworth proves that he was the right choice to take over as the iconic monster hunter of The Continent."

Regardless of reviews, The Witcher will return for a fifth and final season. Most critics haven't been overly kind to Hemsworth, but the actor had big shoes to fill and isn't being unanimously panned, so that's a plus.

In The Witcher Season 4, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.

The cast includes Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Laurence Fishburne as Regis, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and James Purefoy as Skellen.

The Witcher Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/30/2025, 12:11 PM
Outside of a few criticisms, my takeaway from reading those is overall fairly positive. I still havent watched past season 2, but I may have to catch up to watch the new season.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 10/30/2025, 12:11 PM
And his bro Christopher is in the pic below this article.

That's a sibling first on comicbookmovie.com
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/30/2025, 12:13 PM
this show has been bad from the get.
xKingLobox
xKingLobox - 10/30/2025, 12:16 PM
I found the recap to be disrespectful to Cavill and frankly Geralt as there was little to know mention or imagery. When you did see him it was quick or the back of his head.

I've watch the first 2eps...I mean...he's not horrid but when you have a something to compare him to there is no contest. He doesn't carry the same gravitas. His "hmmms" are put on, and his accent comes in and out.

Show as a whole - dialogue is simple and story still convoluted. Hoping it gets better - Then for me at least - CC was turned on ep2 and I couldn't get it off...so assume that's either me or a NF issue
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 10/30/2025, 12:20 PM
This series was a misfire from day one - the first season had its moments, but was poorly written overall. Now they're trying to keep it afloat with a new actor and I just don't get the point.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 10/30/2025, 12:36 PM
@zephyrrr - "Poorly written," at least with regards to dialog and the handling of certain MacGuffins, has been the case for this series all along. The presence of Henry Cavill--who has the rare gift of being interesting even without any dialog at all--made the show what it was. Now, without him, I'm skeptical if the show can really work. Liam Hemsworth is a big physical guy, but he doesn't have the on-screen gravitas that Cavill has. Without giving him much to work with, I'm afraid Liam is going to be hung out to dry on this show. But we'll watch it and see for ourselves.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/30/2025, 12:38 PM
No Cavill, no Season 4 watch.

They can go F themselves. Let it burn and crash.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/30/2025, 12:44 PM
Meh. I'll probably still give it a chance for Fishburne and the actress for Yennefer, she's pretty good as the character.
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 10/30/2025, 12:59 PM
I’ll give it a chance, but Cavil was SO PERFECT as Geralt. He really brought the character to life.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 1:07 PM
@Santanaonfire - I liked him in that role

He played gruff but likable well imo.

Honestly that and his cameo in DP & W makes me think he could be a good MCU Wolverine

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/30/2025, 1:03 PM
I haven’t watched the show since S1 (which was just ok imo) but I have been intrigued to pick it back up though I guess I’ll just ill wait for now…

Liam seemed just fine from the trailers imo but if there’s any reason for me to give the series another shot then it’s Laurence Fishburne’s Regis who just seems to be so deliciously fun from the footage we’ve seen.

