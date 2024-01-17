MORTAL KOMBAT Star Jessica McNamee Returns As Sonya Blade In Latest Sequel Photo

As Mortal Kombat sequel producer Todd Garner continues to keep fans up to date with behind-the-scenes photos from the set, this latest shot gives us a look at one of the returning characters, as Jessica McNamee steps back into the role of Sonya Blade.

This new photo actually features the actor's face for a change, and it looks like McNamee might have picked up a minor injury on her head while performing one of her fight scenes.

Sonya was the only female kombatant in the original Mortal Kombat video game, and her relatively easy to perform move-set and Fatality saw her emerge as one of the most popular characters (especially in the arcades) alongside Johnny Cage.

Just like the games, Sonya's nemesis was Kano (Josh Lawson) in the first movie. She managed to dispatch the villain, but Lawson will return for the sequel, so it seems their rivalry will continue.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel, and cameras have been rolling in Australia since June.

Like pretty much every other major production, Mortal Kombat 2 was forced to pause filming due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but star Karl Urban (Johnny Cage) recently confirmed that shooting is back on.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.