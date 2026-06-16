UPDATE: X-Men: Charles Melton Rumored To Be In Talks For Role In Marvel Studios Reboot

UPDATE: X-Men: Charles Melton Rumored To Be In Talks For Role In Marvel Studios Reboot

According to a new rumor, Beef Season 2 star Charles Melton is in talks for an undisclosed role in Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 16, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

UPDATE: In his latest newsletter, Jeff Sneider says he has also heard Melton's name mentioned in connection with the X-Men reboot, and his source believes he's up for the role of Hank McCoy, aka Beast.

Sneider adds: "Of course, others are still in the mix, such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Peter Claffey, while even more actors are still waiting to read for the plum part."

Original story follows.

We're still waiting for an official cast announcement for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot (SDCC seems likely), but there have been a lot of rumors doing the rounds over the past few months.

Casting is now believed to be underway, but director Jake Schreier wasn't quite ready to confirm anything in a recent interview.

While speaking to Collider at the Gotham Television Awards earlier this month, Schreier did indicate that he's been having conversations with potential cast members, while adding that "most" of the rumors he's read online are untrue.

“We’re talking about things, we’re thinking about things,” Schreier said. “I can tell you most of the stuff that gets posted online, I don’t know where it comes from, because it doesn’t come from our room, and it isn't what we're discussing. But there is a process.”

For now, we can add another rumor to the list! According to MTTSH, Charles Melton is in talks for an undisclosed role in the reboot.

Melton's breakout role was Reggie Mantle in the CW's Riverdale, and his star has been on the rise following acclaimed performances in Beef Season 2 and 2023's May December. The actor, who is of Korean-American descent, is now 35, but can still get away with playing significantly younger.

If Melton is in line for a role in X-Men, which character could you see him playing?

Rumor has it that the core team will consist of the OG mutant heroes from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), but we have heard that the likes of Rogue, Mystique, Gambit and Jubilee will also feature in some capacity.

Hunter Schafer's (Euphoria, Cuckoo) name continues to be brought up for Mystique, as does Cynthia Erivo's (Wicked For Good) for Storm. During a recent episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that Marvel is looking at Odessa A'Zion (I Love LA) to play Rogue and Peter Claffey (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) to take on the role of Beast.

Schreier recently revealed that his Thunderbolts* scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) had come aboard the MCU reboot to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script, and the former confirmed his involvement while also revealing two of his favorite characters earlier this week.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

While this shouldn't be taken as any kind of confirmation that Gambit or Jubilee will be part of the rebooted team, it could suggest that there will be more of a focus on certain characters that have been underutilised in the past.

Schreier was even more tight-lipped, declining to even mention his favourite mutants for fear of giving something away.

"I’ve worked with Sonny [Lee] and Joanna on so many things,” he said. “Anytime you can work with people that you care so deeply about and who are so talented at their craft, and you have made something together where you have a shorthand, if you can keep going with that, it always seems like a good thing to do.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 11:45 AM
I’m not too familiar with Melton’s work but from what I have seen , I think he could be a good Warren Worthington/Angel tbh…

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Also , i could see this being true given he just worked with Jake Schreier and Lee Sung Jin on Beef S2 so the former atleast could think he would be a good fit for one of the roles.
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 6/16/2026, 11:52 AM
Dude was hilarious in S2 of Beef. Wouldn’t mind at all to see him reunited with Schreier and Lee Sung Jin. That show is great and has me even more excited for their take on X-Men
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 12:02 PM
I heard it was Neve Campbell
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2026, 12:03 PM
Jokes aside, this would be a great casting addition. They need to cast young but known. He fits the criteria
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/16/2026, 12:28 PM
another day, another MTTSH rumor to be proven wrong, just like yesterday
Repian
Repian - 6/16/2026, 12:34 PM
Perhaps he plays Thunderbird alongside this X-Men team.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 12:48 PM
@Repian - I feel like an actual Native American should play that part.
Repian
Repian - 6/16/2026, 1:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He has Cherokee roots.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2026, 1:04 PM
@Repian - that's a good guess
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 1:10 PM
@Repian - oh , I did not know that

Well then , could work lol
grendelthing
grendelthing - 6/16/2026, 2:59 PM
@Repian - If so, it's going to be a short lived role if it follows the source material.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 6/16/2026, 6:43 PM
@Repian - This would fit him like a glove. Thunderbird could be a great character. I actually really liked what they did with him in The Gifted.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/16/2026, 12:36 PM
Ok, so what I’m going to assume with all these casting rumors is that at some point in time, someone seen a list with about 200 actors/actresses on there that are in possible consideration for a Marvel movie and since The X-men are the new potential “big thing” happening over there, they’re automatically put into X-men casting.
I don’t think Disney/Marvel have contacted ANY of the individuals to talk casting roles.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/16/2026, 12:57 PM
@WruceBayne - I don't even think there's a list. Any time any young actor has a new show or film that gets good attention, these scoopers just drop the name and say Marvel wants them.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/16/2026, 1:08 PM
@TheFinestSmack - that absolutely happens.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/16/2026, 1:55 PM
@WruceBayne - I’m assuming that the director of this movie has a new project out that includes this actor, so if you mad libs an article together with these names plus the titles of the projects, plus tack on 1500 words of copy and paste text that is full of other “rumored” names that are also trending right now plus the projects they’ve been in recently then you’ve got an SEO jackpot and none of it is based on anything.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/16/2026, 4:42 PM
@LenSpiderman - yeah, that’s about right. These rumors are definitely are baseless.
naaaateman
naaaateman - 6/16/2026, 12:38 PM
Would be the perfect Cyclops
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/16/2026, 12:56 PM
"Director says internet scoops are wrong but anyway here's a scoop from a source that's usually wrong."
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/16/2026, 1:45 PM
@TheFinestSmack - and what else is he going to say? "Yeah we've been talking to some of those guys... actually already cast a few!"
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/16/2026, 5:26 PM
@MarkCassidy - most would just say to "stay tuned" or "can't wait for the world to see what we've been working on". This director went out of his way to say the online scoopers are full of shite. I know they provide content to write about but it's ruining the landscape.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/16/2026, 12:58 PM
Jake Scherier said most stuff rumored online isnt true and dont come "from our offices"


But hey, keep posting the 200 "scoops" of MTTS by month.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/16/2026, 1:58 PM
@gambgel - I'm keeping track of how many times this 'scooper' is wrong and it's staggering.

I'm starting to suspect they secretly work for this website.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/16/2026, 3:13 PM
@JackDeth - Nice! How many wrong vs how many right?
deamon
deamon - 6/16/2026, 1:07 PM
I can see him only as Sunfire.
That's not Cyclops, Beast, Angel or Iceman, and not Gambit, Banshee, Nightcrawler or Colossus.
Also not Cable or Bishop.
And definitely not Wolverine.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/16/2026, 3:48 PM
@JackDeth - there was word that MTTS got exposed as DanielRPK second account. So he basically would be getting money from different patreon accounts TWICE.

if true, thats so messed up.
and so annoying.

I unfollowed both accounts months ago. So tiring.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/16/2026, 1:58 PM
I love when “writers” say things like “X’s name keeps coming up,” like they aren’t the ones bringing it up. If I started 5 conversations a day about my car for a year straight, the conclusion isn’t that “people can’t stop taking about my car”, it’s that I can’t stop taking about my car.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/16/2026, 2:44 PM
His face in the banner is of him reading X-Men casting rumours
PNW23
PNW23 - 6/16/2026, 2:52 PM
Another day another completely bullshit MTTSH “rumor” lol
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/16/2026, 3:34 PM
What's wrong with his face?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/16/2026, 6:40 PM
@theFUZZ008 - 🤔 💭
Christ was reading too many John Romita drawn comics at the time of Mr. Melton's creation... 😃
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/16/2026, 7:22 PM
New wolverine. Mark it dude.
Repian
Repian - 6/16/2026, 7:30 PM
Peter Claffey would be perfect for the role. He has the gentle giant face that Hank needs.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 7:38 PM
@Repian - agreed

Not sure if he could portray the genius & cultured side but would definitely nail the gentle and compassionate aspect of Beast’s personality
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/16/2026, 7:34 PM
I'd argue Charles Melton's breakout roles started near the end of Riverdale in the May December film, only afterwards did he start to be more sought out by others.

But if it's true I could see him as a younger Hank.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/16/2026, 7:35 PM
"his sources believe...."

which means: they dont know shit, LOL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2026, 7:35 PM
If true then Melton as Beast doesn’t seem like a good fit imo…

However Peter Claffey could be a good choice for Hank McCoy though would probably make a better Colossus tbh.

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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/16/2026, 7:44 PM
I can see him cast as the new rogue or Emma frost, what do you guys think? Perfect look for the part
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/16/2026, 7:47 PM
Race swapping, yet again. Beast is blue.

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