X-Men: Emma Frost Rumored To Make Her MCU Debut In Marvel Studios Reboot

Although Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot is rumored to focus on the original team from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), other characters are expected to feature in the movie.

Though nothing has been confirmed, there have been persistent rumors that Marvel is looking at actors to play mutants that weren't part of this core team, including Jubilee, Storm, and Rogue. The theory is that these characters could be introduced in supporting roles before officially joining the X-Men roster down the line.

Whatever the plan may be, MTTSH believes that Emma Frost will make her MCU debut in the movie.

Frost - who could be introduced as either a hero or a villain - was previously played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class, and a version of the character (played by Tahyna MacManus) also briefly appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. On the page, the powerful telepath started out as a formidable enemy of Charles Xavier and his students as The Hellfire Club's White Queen, but ultimately joined their cause as the morally flexible co-headmistress of the school.

As far as we know, nobody has been cast in the reboot yet, but MTTSH has claimed that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web, The Housemaid) has been offered the role.

There's also some chatter on social media about Patrick Wilson and Josh Hartnett being in talks for a mysterious role, but we're not too sure about this source.

🚨 URGENTE!



Patrick Wilson (Invocação do Mal) e Josh Hartnett (Armadilha) estavam em negociações para papéis no filme “X-Men”.



Via: @mainmiddleman pic.twitter.com/7krlimBkYG — Nação Marvete 616 (@nacaomarvete616) June 17, 2026

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm, and scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) recently came aboard to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."