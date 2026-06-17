X-Men: Emma Frost Rumored To Make Her MCU Debut In Marvel Studios Reboot

X-Men: Emma Frost Rumored To Make Her MCU Debut In Marvel Studios Reboot

We can add another character to the list of mutants rumored to make their MCU debut in Marvel's X-Men reboot, as a new report claims that Emma Frost will appear...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Although Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot is rumored to focus on the original team from the comics (Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Angel, and Iceman), other characters are expected to feature in the movie.

Though nothing has been confirmed, there have been persistent rumors that Marvel is looking at actors to play mutants that weren't part of this core team, including Jubilee, Storm, and Rogue. The theory is that these characters could be introduced in supporting roles before officially joining the X-Men roster down the line.

Whatever the plan may be, MTTSH believes that Emma Frost will make her MCU debut in the movie.

Frost - who could be introduced as either a hero or a villain - was previously played by January Jones in X-Men: First Class, and a version of the character (played by Tahyna MacManus) also briefly appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. On the page, the powerful telepath started out as a formidable enemy of Charles Xavier and his students as The Hellfire Club's White Queen, but ultimately joined their cause as the morally flexible co-headmistress of the school.

As far as we know, nobody has been cast in the reboot yet, but MTTSH has claimed that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web, The Housemaid) has been offered the role.

There's also some chatter on social media about Patrick Wilson and Josh Hartnett being in talks for a mysterious role, but we're not too sure about this source.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to helm, and scribes Sonny Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) recently came aboard to write a new draft of Michael Lesslie's script.

"Well, it's X-Men. It's something I grew up with. I have fond memories of my father and me waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the X-Men cartoon. I read the comics," said Sung Jin during an interview with Variety. "So when he comes calling about that, no matter how much you've got going on."

"I love Gambit. I also love a lot of the side characters. I love Jubilee. Everyone goes for Cyclops and Wolverine, but for me growing up, I always loved the supporting members," he added.

During a recent interview with Collider, Kevin Feige confirmed that the reboot will be "youth-oriented."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions—he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic... because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Vigor
Vigor - 6/17/2026, 1:32 PM
I was just reaching xmen 97 on the plane and thinking damn, we haven't had a good live action Emma yet
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/17/2026, 1:37 PM
I could possibly see Josh Hartnett as Sinister wouldn't be my first choice but I've enjoyed his later acting roles. He got better since Pearl Harbor
TK420
TK420 - 6/17/2026, 1:39 PM
Remember when Emma Frost was the mutant Joan Rivers?
gambgel
gambgel - 6/17/2026, 1:42 PM
And I believe Mark Cassidy is actually MytimetoshineHello
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/17/2026, 1:48 PM
I could see either Wilson or hartnett as Kelly. Think it's too soon for Emma in the first movie.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 2:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 - it depends post SW how long the X-Men have been established in that new(ish) universe I feel…

If it’s been a bit like the FF then I feel doing Emma is fine

Also Wilson fits Kelly more imo then Hartnett.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/17/2026, 1:48 PM
I’d love Emily Blunt to play Emma Frost. Wishful thinking.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/17/2026, 1:54 PM
Sydney Sweeney for Emma Frost,it will definitely put bums in seats.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/17/2026, 1:56 PM

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/17/2026, 1:57 PM
The final season of Euphoria was basically a humiliation ritual for Sydney Sweeney; she can play skimpy outfit Emma EASILY.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2026, 1:57 PM
ahhhh another MTTSH bullshit rumor

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hainesy
hainesy - 6/17/2026, 2:00 PM
Marvel knows that sex sells.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/17/2026, 2:05 PM
Okay with this, if she is a teacher, Charles' age, and then leaves because of the differences, to go start the Hellions

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