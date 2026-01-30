FAST FOREVER: Vin Diesel Announces Release Date & Title For FAST & FURIOUS Finale

"I don't have friends. I've got family."

Vin Diesel announced today that the final chapter in his blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise is slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2028!

The film's official title is Fast Forever.

In his announcement, Diesel shared a photo of himself alongside the late Paul Walker and said, "No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER."

Louis Leterrier (Fast X; The Transporter) is expected to return to direct the final installment, with a screenplay from Christina Hodson (The Flash; Bumblebee) and Oren Uziel (The Lost City; 22 Jump Street).

No cast announcements just yet, but we'd expect the whole family to return, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, and Daayne Johnson.

It's also likely the late Paul Walker's iconic character Brian O'Conner will have a presence in the feature.

The Fast & Furious films have been reliable box office juggernauts for Universal since their inception, with the franchise grossing over $7.4 billion from eleven films, including the spin-off. The most recent entry, Fast X, grossed over $714.5 million globally, but had a heightened budget that ultimately resulted in the final entry being pushed back so the producers - including Diesel - could get the budget under control.

While plot details remain under wraps for now, the story will presumably pick up immediately after the events of Fast X, which ended on an insane cliffhanger with nearly every character in mortal peril. Diesel's Toretto was last seen with his son Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) trying to escape Dante (Jason Momoa), who blew up the dam right before the credits started to roll.

We were then treated to a pair of post-credits scenes, the first of which sees Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) rescuing Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) in Antarctica, and the second which features Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) getting ready for a showdown with Dante.

Looking ahead to 2028, Disney has already dated an Untitled Marvel Movie for February 17, an Untitled Pixar Film for March 9, and an Untitled Disney Film for March 30, but none should provide direct competition to the Fast finale, so we'd anticipate a solid box office run.

Fast Forever hits theaters on March 17, 2028!

Check out Diesel's official announcement below: