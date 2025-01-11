ASSASSIN'S CREED, FAST & FURIOUS, And JURASSIC WORLD All Rumored To Be Getting Live-Action TV Shows

While the streaming bubble hasn't burst quite yet, there are now so many of the services that subscribing to them all is near-impossible for normal people.

As a result, the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+, not to mention smaller efforts like Paramount+ and Peacock, need to deliver the sort of content that potential subscribers are desperate to see. That's led to many big screen franchises being translated to the small screen.

Today, we may be able to add three more to the list.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Netflix is developing Assassin's Creed as both an anime and live-action TV series. However, each of those will tell brand new stories and won't adapt the games. That likely means new characters, new settings, and less of the franchise's confusing lore.

The prolific leaker has also revealed that Universal has Jurassic Park/World and Fast & Furious TV shows in development for Peacock.

We'd imagine the latter would return to the action franchise's roots with street racing and plenty of memorable stunts. As for a potential Jurassic series, the possibilities are endless and many fans would welcome the opportunity to step back into the Park, for example.

A couple of years ago, there was some chatter online about a potential Fast & Furious/Jurassic World crossover, an idea filmmaker Colin Trevorrow wasn't overly keen on at the time.

"I mean of course not," the filmmaker initially responded when asked if he'd like to see Vin Diesel's action hero square off with a dinosaur. "Because I am obviously like the most earnest maker of Jurassic Park movies that we have. I think that if one came in looking to watch them ironically as opposed to earnestly that might be exactly where you go."

"This idea is so new. That wasn't allowed when I was a kid, you didn't get to just like you did when you were playing with the toys, you smash them together. Now it's like, well whatever your parent company happens to own, you can [use]."

As for a possible Jurassic crossover he would like to be involved with, Trevorrow added, "I guess it would be 'Bourne' because that's...I feel like him running away from dinosaurs, he'd be effective but like I put raptor we kind of did something in that vein."

None of these potential TV shows have been announced and we don't know how far into development they currently are. Hopefully, we'll have more to share with you soon.