ASSASSIN'S CREED, FAST & FURIOUS, And JURASSIC WORLD All Rumored To Be Getting Live-Action TV Shows

We have some potentially very exciting news to share with you as a new rumour claims that live-action TV shows set in the worlds of Assassin's Creed, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic World are in the works.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

While the streaming bubble hasn't burst quite yet, there are now so many of the services that subscribing to them all is near-impossible for normal people.

As a result, the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+, not to mention smaller efforts like Paramount+ and Peacock, need to deliver the sort of content that potential subscribers are desperate to see. That's led to many big screen franchises being translated to the small screen. 

Today, we may be able to add three more to the list. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Netflix is developing Assassin's Creed as both an anime and live-action TV series. However, each of those will tell brand new stories and won't adapt the games. That likely means new characters, new settings, and less of the franchise's confusing lore. 

The prolific leaker has also revealed that Universal has Jurassic Park/World and Fast & Furious TV shows in development for Peacock. 

We'd imagine the latter would return to the action franchise's roots with street racing and plenty of memorable stunts. As for a potential Jurassic series, the possibilities are endless and many fans would welcome the opportunity to step back into the Park, for example. 

A couple of years ago, there was some chatter online about a potential Fast & Furious/Jurassic World crossover, an idea filmmaker Colin Trevorrow wasn't overly keen on at the time. 

"I mean of course not," the filmmaker initially responded when asked if he'd like to see Vin Diesel's action hero square off with a dinosaur. "Because I am obviously like the most earnest maker of Jurassic Park movies that we have. I think that if one came in looking to watch them ironically as opposed to earnestly that might be exactly where you go."

"This idea is so new. That wasn't allowed when I was a kid, you didn't get to just like you did when you were playing with the toys, you smash them together. Now it's like, well whatever your parent company happens to own, you can [use]."

As for a possible Jurassic crossover he would like to be involved with, Trevorrow added, "I guess it would be 'Bourne' because that's...I feel like him running away from dinosaurs, he'd be effective but like I put raptor we kind of did something in that vein."

None of these potential TV shows have been announced and we don't know how far into development they currently are. Hopefully, we'll have more to share with you soon. 

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 10:51 AM
First!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 10:52 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
Over/under on any of them being any good?

If it isn't full of you know what, I'd watch another Jurassic Park show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/11/2025, 11:13 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Holy shit! well done, they'll be writing articles about your magnetic achievement for weeks.
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 11:21 AM
@HashTagSwagg - We're in the same - organization.

Let us work together for our common goal, brother.

Deus vult.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/11/2025, 11:07 AM
MTTSH

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 11:13 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Has he ever been right?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/11/2025, 11:21 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The reddit where these stories typically break first keeps track and has MTTSH rated as "Tier 3 - Somewhat Reliable" with 67.06% accuracy for Marvel and 63.33% overall.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/11/2025, 11:15 AM
I can't wait for the single AC episode where they might spend around 5 minutes in the Animus.


Seriously, the present-day human element is the least interesting bit. People love AC for the historical bloody shenanigans you get up to. There's a reason the games take place 95% into the Animus. Lean on that.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/11/2025, 11:19 AM
Will the Assassin's Creed show be better than the Assassin's Creed movie?

Top 10 Settings For an Assassin's Creed Show

1. Japan, with a Japanese man for the protagonist
2. Cavemen and dinosaurs
3. Dystopia
4. 3,000-10,000
5. The Battle of Thermopylae
6. 1986
7. Bohemian Grove
8. Builderburg
9. A 2000 freak off
10. Little St. James
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/11/2025, 11:20 AM
I honestly don’t really have any interest in a Jurassic or F & F show but Assassin’s Creed however is a different story…

I used to be a big fan of that franchise but fell off after Black Flag or so but having Netflix develop a anime and a live action series could work I think.

Even doing an original story and not adapting any of the games is fine with me (even though I would love to see a live action Ezio) since there’s precedent for it within the premise with Abstergo & the Animus , the latter of which allows one to relive their ancestors genetic memories…

You could just do each a season a different historical Assassin or if they want a more serialized element , add the modern day aspect of the heroes trying to avert a disaster that has its ties to the past thus having parallel storylines.

They are certainly different ways to approach it imo which could be fun but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 1/11/2025, 11:22 AM
It was only a matter of time! Assassin's Creed might have better luck as a Live-Action TV Show than a crappy movie. Of course Fast & Furious and Jurassic World already both have an Animated Series, so it will be interesting to see what stories they come up with in a Live-Action Show?

