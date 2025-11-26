Justin Lin Walked Away From FAST X After Clashing With Vin Diesel Over Huge Twist And TRANSFORMERS-Like Finale

Justin Lin Walked Away From FAST X After Clashing With Vin Diesel Over Huge Twist And TRANSFORMERS-Like Finale

After directing five, nearly six, Fast & Furious movies, the world was shocked when filmmaker Justin Lin walked away from Fast X over "creative differences." Now, the full story may have been revealed...

By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fast & Furious
Source: IndieWire (via ActioNewz.com)

Filmmaker Justin Lin helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & FuriousFast FiveFast & Furious 6, F9, and was on board to direct both Fast X and the eventual eleventh—and final—instalment of the franchise (which, as we write this, still hasn't materialised). 

However, Lin was replaced as director by Louis Leterrier following reported "creative differences." The news came as a shock, especially as production had started and, after taking charge of six Fast & Furious movies, he seemed the ideal choice to end the story of Dom and company.

A newly released book, Welcome to the Family, by author Barry Hertz, explores what led to Lin's departure, revealing that he walked away from Fast X after clashing with actor Vin Diesel. 

"According to several high-level sources in the production, Lin had hit his breaking point over the steadily increasing creative tensions with Diesel, as well as difficulties with the star’s sister/producer, Samantha Vincent, who often acted as Diesel’s emissary," reveals an excerpt shared by IndieWire (via ActioNewz.com). "A key source of discord centred around the script and its ending."

"While a cliffhanger was always part of the 'Fast X' plan, several drafts of the screenplay also hinged on a jaw-dropping twist in which Dante is revealed to be the true father of Little Brian. Some members of the film’s team felt that the late-game turn was the perfect, if deeply dark, way for Dom to reckon with the concept he held most dear: family... Others, including Diesel, felt differently."

Universal Pictures reportedly wasn't sold on Lin's idea for the final action set-piece, a sequence described as "over-the-top" and featuring "Dante using a giant excavator-like machine to wreak havoc." 

Alexander Witt, a veteran second-unit director and cinematographer, explained, "It was really the ending that needed work — it’s difficult to describe, but this machine eats things...the bad guy goes down, gets into this machine, comes out and starts eating cars, and it’s like a 'Transformers' movie. It was totally out of context with the movie, I thought." 

"I thought it was a little too Marvel, and the problem was it would have been all CG," he added. "Although we ended up with all CG in the end. From the moment that Dom jumps over the dam [in the final film], it’s all CG."

Screen Rant, meanwhile, has shared a few additional details from Welcome to the Family, including scrapped plans for Peacock-exclusive TV shows revolving around characters like Roman and Tej, a young Dom, and Han.

The idea had been to "bulk up the catalogue" for the platformas it struggled to survive the raging streaming wars," with the young Dom series following Diesel's character before the events of the first movie. Vinnie Bennett, who played Dom in F9's flashbacks, was eyed to star. 

As noted, Fast 11 still doesn't have a confirmed release date. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is expected to return as Luke Hobbs in the movie after he and Diesel squashed their beef. The latter recently shared a gushing Instagram post about his Fast Five co-star, which you can read below.

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Shares His Take On The Rock/Vin Diesel Feud: There Can Be Only One
PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Shares His Take On The Rock/Vin Diesel Feud: "There Can Be Only One"
FAST & FURIOUS Star Vin Diesel Shares First Social Post Since Sexual Battery Allegations To Hype Up Final Film
FAST & FURIOUS Star Vin Diesel Shares First Social Post Since Sexual Battery Allegations To Hype Up Final Film

EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/26/2025, 1:20 PM
A Universal producer thinking a Fast and the Furious action sequence is too "over the top". 🤣

Will wonders never cease?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 1:27 PM
@EskimoJ - lol, I know right?

I guess making the guys from Tokyo Drift into rocket scientists and having them sup up a car to go into space just was ridiculous enough for them…

Good to know where the barometer is at I guess.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/26/2025, 1:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - let’s not forget that these “Street racers”/ semi-truck hijackers are now NSA level operatives. Lol
Irregular
Irregular - 11/26/2025, 1:27 PM
"it’s difficult to describe, but this machine eats things...the bad guy goes down, gets into this machine, comes out and starts eating cars, and it’s like a 'Transformers' movie. It was totally out of context with the movie, I thought."

Going from street racing to space is totally fine but a GIANT MACHINE EATING CARS is where it's totally out of context!?

LMFAO!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/26/2025, 1:38 PM
@Irregular - that’s where he draws the line. 🤣😂
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/26/2025, 1:37 PM
Is the new one jumping ahead like 5 years? His kid is going to be like a teen by the time it gets made.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2025, 1:37 PM
Honestly, I know this series is pretty much known for its ridiculousness now to the point that it’s a basically telenovela with explosions but I feel Brian turning out to be Dante’s son while an interesting idea would have been too much & just plain dumb so I’m with Vin on that…

However , that car eating machine thing sounds ridiculous too but in a fun way so I think both sides needed to just reach a compromise rather then having it be just their way or no way at all.

Also I’m fine with no Roman & Tej Show , can take or leave young Dom but a Han centric story could be fun since he’s easily the best character in the franchise imo!!.

User Comment Image

