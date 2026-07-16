The Uprising: Andrew Garfield Leads A Rebellion In Visceral New Trailer For Bourne Director’s Latest

The Uprising: Andrew Garfield Leads A Rebellion In Visceral New Trailer For Bourne Director’s Latest

This September, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield is all set to lead a ferocious rebellion with The Uprising, a new period action drama from The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass!

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By RohanPatel - Jul 16, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

The fall movie season just got a little more action-packed as Focus Features has debuted the first official trailer for Paul Greengrass' The Uprising, an upcoming period action drama starring two-time Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man; Spider-Man: No Way Home) as a farmer who becomes the leader of the English Peasants' Revolt in 1381.

The synopsis teases: "Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival."

This is one of three releases for Garfield this year, alongside Ben Gregor's The Magic Faraway Tree and Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, in which he stars as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The latter title is expected to arrive in theaters sometime before the end of the year, now distributed by Neon with the hope of a potential awards season run. He's also slated to star in the Apple TV+ miniseries Wild Things, playing Roy Horn opposite Jude Law as Siegfried Fischbacher.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated actor is, of course, best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man films before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His recent credits include After the Hunt, We Live in Time, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and Hacksaw Ridge. Ample buzz suggests Garfield will reprise his Spider-Man role in the near future, with rumors pointing toward Avengers: Secret Wars—and potentially a future beyond that, if we're lucky.

In addition to Andrew Garfield, the supporting cast includes Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot; Snowpiercer), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones; The Hour), Tom Hollander (Pirates of the Caribbean; The White Lotus), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun; Lady Macbeth), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit; Last Night in Soho), Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting; Elementary), Woody Norman (C'mon C'mon; The Last Voyage of the Demeter), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Inherent Vice), and Sky Yang (Rebel Moon; Halo).

Paul Greengrass wrote and directed the film. He also serves as a producer alongside Jason Blum, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter, and Lars Sylvest.

Greengrass’s most prominent credits include The Bourne Supremacy, United 93, The Bourne Ultimatum, Green Zone, Captain Phillips, Jason Bourne, News of the World, and The Lost Bus.

The Uprising hits theaters on September 11! 

Watch the official trailer below:

From the acclaimed director of Captain Phillips and Jason Bourne, Paul Greengrass brings you THE UPRISING, a visceral cinematic experience like no other.

Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

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RohanPatel
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 3:06 PM
a rEfreShinGly historicaLly acCurate caSting basEd on EngliSH HiStoRy
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 3:14 PM
@harryba11zack - @ChristopherNolan - take phucking note
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 3:21 PM
@harryba11zack - 100% unacceptable. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever why this shouldn't be lame and gay.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 7/16/2026, 3:11 PM
You had me at Paul Greengrass
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 3:22 PM
@Gambito - Him and Andrew Garfield.
SaxoWolf
SaxoWolf - 7/16/2026, 3:19 PM
Looks good. I'm sold. Medieval films are never enough
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/16/2026, 3:22 PM
Andrew Garfield is a good actor but he is incapable of playing any character that isn’t a sissy

He comes across like such a little bitch in every one of his roles

The Guy is not remotely tough or intimidating.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2026, 3:34 PM
@RichardGrayson - User Comment Image

u have clearly never seen him act in an intimidating role

















neither have eye
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2026, 3:40 PM
@RichardGrayson - @harryba11zack -

Yall are acting like you's didn't shit your pants when that menace slammed his hands up against that wall.

User Comment Image
Kiba
Kiba - 7/16/2026, 3:23 PM
I'll be making note of this one. I'm always on board with anything Andrew Garfield.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/16/2026, 3:39 PM
"this shouldn't be gay"
"Greece"

Y'all were saying.

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