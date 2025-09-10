WONDER WOMAN And ARGYLLE Writer Jason Fuchs To Pen Live-Action MY HERO ACADEMIA Movie For Netflix

After spending years in limbo, the long-awaited live-action version of My Hero Academia is finally taking shape. Netflix and Legendary have been developing the project for several years, but it has taken another significant step forward with the addition of writer Jason Fuchs.

Fuchs is no stranger to big-budget projects, having worked on Wonder Woman, and he also counts Argylle, Pan, Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Boss Baby, and the upcoming IT: Welcome to Derry TV series among his credits. The screenwriter is no stranger to acting either, as he's appeared in La La Land, The Good Wife, and will next be seen in A24 and Peacock's Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake.

Filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, best known for his numerous manga adaptations, including Bleach and Kingdom, is still attached to direct the film.

My Hero Academia is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It began serialisation in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump in July 2014, following a one-shot in 2008.

Inspired by superhero comics, the story is set in a world where 80% of people have superpowers called "Quirks." It follows Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy, who inherits the powers of the world's greatest hero, All Might, and enrols in U.A. High School to become a professional hero.

The manga gained rapid popularity for its vibrant characters, emotional depth, and action-packed storytelling, leading to an anime adaptation by Studio Bones in April 2016. The anime's success boosted the franchise’s global reach, spawning movies, spin-offs, video games, and merchandise.

As of this year, the manga has over 100 million copies in circulation, with 44 volumes published before concluding in August 2024. The anime, nearing its eighth season, continues to expand the story.

Anime has proven to be a huge draw for Netflix, so the addition of Fuchs is an indication that the streaming platform is taking its plans for a live-action take on the property seriously. It's clearly still a good few years away, though.

There's no word on casting as of now, and My Hero Academia fans will likely be hoping that this movie reaches the same heights as another popular Netflix manga adaptation, One Piece.

How do you feel about Fuchs writing the live-action My Hero Academia? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to AnimeMojo.com for more on this movie.