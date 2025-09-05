Another AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Has Confirmed That They've Wrapped Shooting Their Role In The Movie

As work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, more actors are wrapping up shooting their respective roles in the highly anticipated first half of the Multiverse Saga's finale.

Many of them will no doubt be enlisted for reshoots somewhere down the line, but Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) have all been confirmed to have finished work on the blockbuster.

Now, we can add Letitia Wright to the list. "I just wrapped principal photography on Avengers: Doomsday, playing Shuri, Black Panther," she confirms in the video below while discussing her upcoming film projects.

As the MCU's Black Panther, Shuri is expected to be part of one of the Avengers teams we'll see in this movie (likely the one led by Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Captain America). Her genius intellect is bound to also come into play, and seeing her share the screen with Reed Richards, for example, should be a blast.

While Shuri may lead her own Wakandan team—Winston Duke's M'Baku has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday—it remains to be seen how big a role her Black Panther has. With Namor also set to appear, we wouldn't be shocked if she's the one who heads to Talokan to recruit him and his army.

Leaked concept art has confirmed that either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars will introduce a new, male Black Panther. He's either T'Challa's son, Toussaint/T'Challa II, or a new T'Challa from a parallel reality. Either way, a T'Challa is expected to be Black Panther in the post-Secret Wars MCU.

"It’s just an ensemble of greatness, so I was just really excited to be a part of it," Wright said of the upcoming Avengers movie earlier this year. "I’ve been a part of it before but in a more smaller way. Now I have a little bit more."

You can hear more from Wright in the player below.

Next year will mark a decade since Cumberbatch first played Strange, and he's been a huge part of the MCU ever since. It's been widely reported that he'll be allied with Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, similar to what we saw in the Secret Wars comic book.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.