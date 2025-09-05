Another AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Has Confirmed That They've Wrapped Shooting Their Role In The Movie

Another AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Has Confirmed That They've Wrapped Shooting Their Role In The Movie

Avengers: Doomsday is now several months into production, and another lead star has just confirmed that they've wrapped filming their role in the upcoming blockbuster from the Russo Brothers. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, more actors are wrapping up shooting their respective roles in the highly anticipated first half of the Multiverse Saga's finale. 

Many of them will no doubt be enlisted for reshoots somewhere down the line, but Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) have all been confirmed to have finished work on the blockbuster. 

Now, we can add Letitia Wright to the list. "I just wrapped principal photography on Avengers: Doomsday, playing Shuri, Black Panther," she confirms in the video below while discussing her upcoming film projects. 

As the MCU's Black Panther, Shuri is expected to be part of one of the Avengers teams we'll see in this movie (likely the one led by Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Captain America). Her genius intellect is bound to also come into play, and seeing her share the screen with Reed Richards, for example, should be a blast.

While Shuri may lead her own Wakandan team—Winston Duke's M'Baku has been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday—it remains to be seen how big a role her Black Panther has. With Namor also set to appear, we wouldn't be shocked if she's the one who heads to Talokan to recruit him and his army.

Leaked concept art has confirmed that either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars will introduce a new, male Black Panther. He's either T'Challa's son, Toussaint/T'Challa II, or a new T'Challa from a parallel reality. Either way, a T'Challa is expected to be Black Panther in the post-Secret Wars MCU.

"It’s just an ensemble of greatness, so I was just really excited to be a part of it," Wright said of the upcoming Avengers movie earlier this year. "I’ve been a part of it before but in a more smaller way. Now I have a little bit more."

You can hear more from Wright in the player below.

Next year will mark a decade since Cumberbatch first played Strange, and he's been a huge part of the MCU ever since. It's been widely reported that he'll be allied with Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies, similar to what we saw in the Secret Wars comic book. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/5/2025, 6:35 AM
Dooubt anyone cares about roughly 90% of characters in this film
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/5/2025, 6:39 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - doesnt matter what we want the studios stuck with all of those egos they now have to balance equally in the film
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/5/2025, 6:42 AM
@Matchesz - true enough, there no way this film is in any way coherent
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/5/2025, 7:34 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - True. But they're probably going to make something worth seeing. And the Avengers IP is still a huge draw, so I don't think it really matters how people feel about a lot of the characters.
Redking77
Redking77 - 9/5/2025, 6:59 AM
It’s amazing to me that this movie isn’t even done filming and people are already crucifying it. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, but good Lord, the negativity on this site is exhausting. I would be highly surprised if anyone on this site has ever worked on a film or created anything with any marketability, and yet everyone seems to know what would be “better”.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 7:13 AM
@Redking77 - it’s like people on this site nowadays want these things to fail which is so strange to me.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 7:36 AM
@Redking77 - It's not negativity. It's pattern recognition. This "film" will be a cameo memberberry riddled mess that focuses more on fanservice and spectacle than actual storytelling.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/5/2025, 7:38 AM
@Redking77 - this shit will suck.
Orphix
Orphix - 9/5/2025, 7:49 AM
@Redking77 - I've been coming to this site for about 15 years and it has never been as bad as this. The negativity is just relentless.

I barely ever comment anymore - and, no doubt, if anyone does actually does respond to this reply it will be for someone to say how bad the films are and it is all Marvels fault.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/5/2025, 7:10 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/5/2025, 7:26 AM
This movie will be so horribly produced it will feel like a covid-produced movie with all the actors acting in silo and will be pasted digitally.

And with all the actors, 1B is just a breakeven point, in a time whete 800M is not a guarantee. 😭
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 7:36 AM
@vectorsigma - It's going to be just as bad as Diaperman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 7:30 AM
Letitia seems to have somewhat stepped away from film and tv acting since Doomsday as of now will be her first feature in 3 films but it seems like she’s doing more plays aswell as producing documentaries & short films , the latter of which she’s now writing and directing aswell so good for her on expanding her horizons!!.

Anyway , Doomsday started filming towards the end of April so it’s been a little over 4 months now which is pretty standard for shooting a blockbuster so makes sense actors are wrapping up..

I feel when RDJ wraps then principal photography will have truly ended since he’s the central character of the film.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 7:37 AM
This is not the way a "film" should be produced. Scorsese was right

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/5/2025, 7:37 AM
Maybe they can cast Ice Cube next. This movie will be pieced together like his War of the Worlds movie.

