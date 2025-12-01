AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Some Interesting New Details About How Marvel Is Handling Surprise Cast Members Revealed

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday's surprise cameos, and we now have some intriguing details about how Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers are planning to handle all those different actors.

By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios kept us all on the edge of our seats back in March with a 4+ hour Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal video. There were plenty of exciting, surprising additions to the movie, including members of the X-Men, Namor the Submariner, and the Fantastic Four.

However, there was also a long list of omissions. Deadpool, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and several key members of the X-Men were conspicuous by their absence, as were most of the MCU's original Avengers. 

Focusing on many of the Multiverse Saga's leads is a bold, some might say foolish, move on Marvel Studios' part, following noteworthy box office disappointments like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Still, we're expecting some huge surprises. 

The craze of flooding social media with fake AI leaks seems to have died a death in recent days, but a few can still be found doing the rounds. One such example can be seen below, and appears to reveal Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire on set together (sorry, it's not real). 

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has chimed in to say, "[Jackman and Maguire are] in the movie, but this picture is fake. Reminder that Tobey's suit is mo-cap. Also hearing that they filmed separately and a lot of these appearances are being filmed [separately]."

It's interesting that the cameos are being handled that way, but it was to be expected. Not only does it help avoid leaks, but it also allows Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers to accommodate the busy schedules of Avengers: Doomsday's cast.

Yes, it means certain actors will have never been on set together, but if the movie does its job well, then we'll never be able to tell. 

As always, stay tuned for Avengers: Doomsday updates as we have them. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/1/2025, 11:19 AM
AI makes me sad man, so many people being misinformed and tricked by it already. Age of Ultron should've did a better job scaring people
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/1/2025, 11:52 AM
@Matchesz -
Sci-Fi has been warning us about AI since it has existed. Every scenario has played out on the page and screen yet we are running as fast as we can to let Skynet vacuum our houses and answer our doorbells.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/1/2025, 11:53 AM
@Matchesz - it'll be interesting to see the longterm effects of AI. What it has on jobs, the ability for people to discern truth (people sucked at that even before AI), and how we create and consume content

Its very uncertain times
Vigor
Vigor - 12/1/2025, 11:57 AM
@Goldboink - all fueled by one of the 7 sins. Greed
The love of money, capitalism, is what will lead humanity head first into the furnace. People care about how many zeroes are in their account... not the moral, environmental, or disastrous impact their endeavors have on the planet and our species

Unless we change our ways (impossible without rapid evolution), or sign strict bipartisan laws as safe rails, we will act out all these apocalyptic movies in real time
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/1/2025, 12:00 PM
@Vigor -
As a rule people concentrate on "can we do something" but seldom consider "should we do it".
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/1/2025, 12:20 PM
@Matchesz - Age Of Ultron should have just been 2 hours of the Avengers being tricked by bad AI set pics.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 12/1/2025, 12:35 PM
@Vigor - With the expansion of AI becoming faster by the day I think the future looks like this. There will be a singularity and trans-humanism will be the result. I also think we are headed for a black mirror style dystopian reality. Finally the matrix will manifest in the form of a revolutionary virtual reality system that is indistinguishable from the physical world. AI will spearhead such an invention. I’m waiting for Google to become self-aware lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2025, 11:32 AM
I mean , certain actors not being on set together and filmed separately due to cast schedules & trying to avoid leaks was how I’m pretty sure IW & EG were filmed too and those I think turned out very well…

Like for example , wasn’t Cumberbatch not on set a lot due to his other projects at the time hence he had to shoot separately?.

Anyway , nothing to worry about as of yet though I’m sure certain on here will start doomsaying about this soon!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/1/2025, 11:54 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yup this is how Russos did it last time. Its virtually impossible without doubling the budget, to film all these actors on set at the same time. Movie magic is employed heavily here

