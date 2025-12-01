AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Some Interesting New Details About How Marvel Is Handling Surprise Cast Members Revealed

Marvel Studios kept us all on the edge of our seats back in March with a 4+ hour Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal video. There were plenty of exciting, surprising additions to the movie, including members of the X-Men, Namor the Submariner, and the Fantastic Four.

However, there was also a long list of omissions. Deadpool, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and several key members of the X-Men were conspicuous by their absence, as were most of the MCU's original Avengers.

Focusing on many of the Multiverse Saga's leads is a bold, some might say foolish, move on Marvel Studios' part, following noteworthy box office disappointments like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Still, we're expecting some huge surprises.

The craze of flooding social media with fake AI leaks seems to have died a death in recent days, but a few can still be found doing the rounds. One such example can be seen below, and appears to reveal Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire on set together (sorry, it's not real).

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has chimed in to say, "[Jackman and Maguire are] in the movie, but this picture is fake. Reminder that Tobey's suit is mo-cap. Also hearing that they filmed separately and a lot of these appearances are being filmed [separately]."

It's interesting that the cameos are being handled that way, but it was to be expected. Not only does it help avoid leaks, but it also allows Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers to accommodate the busy schedules of Avengers: Doomsday's cast.

Yes, it means certain actors will have never been on set together, but if the movie does its job well, then we'll never be able to tell.

As always, stay tuned for Avengers: Doomsday updates as we have them.

They’re in the movie but this picture is fake. Reminder that Tobey’s suit is mo-cap. Also hearing that they filmed separately and a lot of these appearances are being filmed separate. https://t.co/F19jSSDSga — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) December 1, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.