AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Surprising Team Dynamics; Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Wraps Shooting - SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Surprising Team Dynamics; Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Wraps Shooting - SPOILERS

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour points to us getting three teams of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming movie. Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, may have already finished shooting his scenes as Thor...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, especially as we've seen little in the way of buildup to the movie originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Sure, we've had a few Multiversal tales in the "Multiverse Saga," but only the post-credits scenes for Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have really teed up Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the MCU's new big bad. 

Thunderbolts* established that the New Avengers and Sam Wilson's Avengers team are butting heads over a trademark, and according to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, that schism will be a big plot point heading into Avengers: Doomsday

"[The] fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance," the scooper wrote on X, "and two of the main teams have tension with each other because the leaders are still trying to sort out the 'mantle' debacle. And then add the OG to the mix..."

Wait, so a third team of Avengers? 

"The OG" is likely a reference to Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. The trades have reported that Marvel Studios set out to reassemble Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner for its next Avengers movies to increase interest.

Multiple insiders have claimed we're getting a Multiversal group of "Avengers" led by Doom, though we still can't be 100% sure if that's the plan or whether Multiversal chaos will somehow reunite the original six. 

In other news, a new Instagram post has left many convinced that Chris Hemsworth has already wrapped work on Avengers: Doomsday. You can see that below, and this comes just weeks after the actor was forced to clear up the confusion surrounding his MCU future.

When Hemsworth shared a featurette from Thor: Love and Thunder on his socials, some jumped to the conclusion that he was bidding farewell to the Asgardian. Not so, as he recently explained:

"It was certainly not the intent. To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, 'Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.' And I was like, 'Yeah, cool. It’s been great.' So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, 'Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.' [Laughs]"

"We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way."

Stay tuned for more on Avengers: Doomsday as we have it.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Actor Tenoch Huerta Breaks Silence On Namor Return; Hints At Scenes With Vanessa Kirby
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Actor Tenoch Huerta Breaks Silence On Namor Return; Hints At Scenes With Vanessa Kirby
Dafne Keen Suits Up As Wolverine In New Fan Art After Saying She Has No Idea About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
Recommended For You:

Dafne Keen Suits Up As Wolverine In New Fan Art After Saying She Has "No Idea" About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2025, 12:48 PM

We thought IW/Endgame was crammed full of characters. Wow! These next 2 movies are going to get ridiculous.

I can't wait to see them, but I admit that I am concerned about it.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/27/2025, 12:54 PM
@DocSpock - there's zero way these films have a cohesive narrative
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/27/2025, 12:59 PM
@SteviesRightFoo -

The whole infinite universes thing is a big trap. Playing something like that out over a year in the comics can work. Trying to ram it all in for a 2.5 hour movie is way too much.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/27/2025, 1:49 PM
@DocSpock - I'm pretty sure it woon't wrap up in 2.5 hours. With Secret Wars slated to release a year later, it'll be like Infinity war and Endgame and wrap up in closer to 5 or 5.5 hours. If the writers do their job well, that ought be plenty of time.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/27/2025, 12:48 PM
If it's the old vs the new, good luck trying to convince your audience to side with your new characters. No matter how much you try and demonise the OG's, they're just are going instinctually reject them based on that premise alone. The new one guy you wanted us to hate, ended up being the most likeable of the bunch.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/27/2025, 1:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg - who is the guy we're supposed to hate
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/27/2025, 1:14 PM
@NonPlayerC - User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/27/2025, 1:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - ahhhh yeah, I like him
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 12:58 PM
I feel like Sam & Yelena should be both mature anyway to put aside the whole “Avengers” thing for now since the multiverse is at stake…

I can see it leading to some tension that turns into mutual respect which makes me feel we’ll get one giant super team by the end or maybe multiple Avengers teams like in the comics post SW.

In regards to Hemsworth possibly having wrapped filming Doomsday , it could certainly be the case but given that these people he’s bidding adieu to seem to be fitness trainers then it could be he’s just prepping for his next film which is suppose to be an action flick with Lily James & Michael Peña.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 8/27/2025, 1:15 PM
Remember few of characters or group will be just for few moments. Well we get many James but part od them will finish 1st movie and be in 2nd
LuquePL
LuquePL - 8/27/2025, 1:16 PM
@LuquePL - many "names"
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/27/2025, 1:28 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder