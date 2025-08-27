AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Surprising Team Dynamics; Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Wraps Shooting - SPOILERS

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, especially as we've seen little in the way of buildup to the movie originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Sure, we've had a few Multiversal tales in the "Multiverse Saga," but only the post-credits scenes for Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have really teed up Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the MCU's new big bad.

Thunderbolts* established that the New Avengers and Sam Wilson's Avengers team are butting heads over a trademark, and according to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, that schism will be a big plot point heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

"[The] fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance," the scooper wrote on X, "and two of the main teams have tension with each other because the leaders are still trying to sort out the 'mantle' debacle. And then add the OG to the mix..."

Wait, so a third team of Avengers?

"The OG" is likely a reference to Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. The trades have reported that Marvel Studios set out to reassemble Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner for its next Avengers movies to increase interest.

Multiple insiders have claimed we're getting a Multiversal group of "Avengers" led by Doom, though we still can't be 100% sure if that's the plan or whether Multiversal chaos will somehow reunite the original six.

In other news, a new Instagram post has left many convinced that Chris Hemsworth has already wrapped work on Avengers: Doomsday. You can see that below, and this comes just weeks after the actor was forced to clear up the confusion surrounding his MCU future.

When Hemsworth shared a featurette from Thor: Love and Thunder on his socials, some jumped to the conclusion that he was bidding farewell to the Asgardian. Not so, as he recently explained:

"It was certainly not the intent. To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, 'Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.' And I was like, 'Yeah, cool. It’s been great.' So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, 'Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.' [Laughs]" "We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way."

Stay tuned for more on Avengers: Doomsday as we have it.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.