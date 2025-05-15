AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!

It looks like the Sentinels (or a Sentinel, at any rate) will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, as these latest photos and video from the set reveal a large metal figure covered by a tarp...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As filming continues on Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, these latest photos and video from what is believed to be the X-Mansion set reveal what looks a lot like a downed Sentinel.

Though the head isn't visible, what appears to be a large mauve chest plate and foot sticking out of the tarp would seem to leave little doubt that this is indeed one of the giant robots that have been a scourge of mutant-kind in the comics since they were introduced back in the mid-60s.

The Sentinels were a staple of the original X-Men animated series, and have also made a couple of live-action appearances - although Days of Future Past's take on the robots left a lot to be desired among fans that were hoping to see the classic design.

Rumor has it that scenes featuring members of the X-Men facing off against the Avengers are currently being shot, but we don't have any photos to back this up just yet. 

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 5:04 AM
The best way to enjoy this is to have VERY low expectations

#DesperateMarvel
Reginator
Reginator - 5/15/2025, 7:50 AM
@vectorsigma - RDJ is great to watch, but him being doom is just wrong.
WakandaFlex
WakandaFlex - 5/15/2025, 8:23 AM
@vectorsigma - Unfortunately, I think you're right.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 9:08 AM
@vectorsigma - it's funny how they call these "leaks" like this Twitter rando just stumbled upon the set and was allowed to film a video. OR, well you know the opposite
grif
grif - 5/15/2025, 9:25 AM
@vectorsigma - or not watch it at all. thats my plan
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 10:53 AM
@bobevanz - yeah, marvel went so low as to disguise leaks as coming from other sources
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 10:54 AM
@grif - im still not on that level... yet.

When Superman breaks out, that's the sign
Yellow
Yellow - 5/15/2025, 1:49 PM
@vectorsigma - how this movie affects the numbers of Neh Zhan 4?
That's what everyone needs to know
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 5/15/2025, 2:12 PM
@grif - I always just read the spoilers. It saves money.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 9:54 PM
@Yellow - you are obsessed man, lolz! 😂
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 5:57 AM
Why are there spoilers in headlines?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/15/2025, 6:00 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
I don't think anyone invested in this film cares about spoilers because it's a nonsensical hodgepodge of shoving in a bunch of nostalgia and mashing characters together. After all the MCU Phase 4-5 they are so utterly desperate that we are getting introductions of characters not seen or referenced before and bringing back the X-Men from the early 2000's because they know nobody cares about any of the new characters they introduced.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/15/2025, 6:32 AM
Logged out just to see what that MAGrea goober was spewing, wasn’t disappointed. I honestly don’t think he’s even American.

But cool Sentinel leg
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 7:47 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Or even human. Swear to ripped American blue jeans the dude's an AI bot.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 7:48 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - why bother blocking if you want to see their comments? 😅
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/15/2025, 7:55 AM
@vectorsigma - just cutting down on the noise because he doesn’t stfu. I find him ironically amusing in small doses
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/15/2025, 7:59 AM
@ObserverIO - It’s for sure a parody/troll account. I blocked them and haven’t missed the asinine rants.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 5/15/2025, 8:50 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Yeah, he's just getting repetitive & boring now. It was fun to laugh at him & call him out, but I think it's better to not aknowledge his/its existence.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 9:09 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - fair enough 😅
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 5/15/2025, 6:45 AM
Seems to be a lot of hate in these comments. Don’t really understand the point of clicking on something you know you don’t like but ok.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/15/2025, 7:52 AM
@BreakTheCode - There are a lot of bitter people in the world lately, it seems...

poor souls lol
Yellow
Yellow - 5/15/2025, 1:52 PM
@BreakTheCode - it's cool to hate Marvel now, you get to sit on the cool kids table at school
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 5/15/2025, 2:20 PM
@gambgel - hey being bitter and hating people, and forcing your opinion on people is very in fashion these days. Just gotta ride the wave,they'll burn out eventually.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 7:02 AM
If that is a Sentinel which it is very likely , I could see it being downed by some sort of battle at this version of the X-Mansion in the past which someone comes across as we are introduced to these X-Men variants.

Anyway , still a crazy sight to see in an Avengers film!!.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 5/15/2025, 7:52 AM
Magneto better be puppeteering this Sentinel
V
V - 5/15/2025, 8:08 AM
The sites a lot better when you have blocked the MAGA account, feels good not to see anything related to him/her/they on the site. Feels like the ol days when the account didn't exist and everything in the comment section doesn't devolve into idocracy. I'm sure his alt accounts are numerous tho
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 9:12 AM
@V - it's funny because he and the other mush brain clowns would've been banned so fast if this was before 2019. someone clearly likes him enough to keep him. Maybe he's someone's alt hmmmmmmm
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@V - i get it, but it's really and "chicken or the egg" situation.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 5/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@bobevanz - He keeps the comments section alive, could even be Josh trolling to get more site activity lol D:
V
V - 5/15/2025, 12:37 PM
@bobevanz - lol that would be sad! I don't put it past it to push the comment section over the edge but I just took a step back and realized regardless of alt accounts, trolls or bots, don't feed it it thrives on it and sadly lives for this
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/15/2025, 6:29 PM
@V - I still don't understand why he's allowed to have his account. Makes absolutely no sense.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/15/2025, 6:42 PM
@bobevanz - "Attacking other users, trolling, posting the same content over and over (spamming), inciting flame wars, or attempting to hijack threads, will result in comment deletion and/or having your account disabled." MAGSA guy does almost all of this and somehow can keep posting. Ridiculous.
V
V - 5/15/2025, 9:20 PM
@movieguy18 - yeah it's stupid and exhausting but it actually drives up engagement like crazy. My comment about brain rot MAGAman got multiple responses but talking about the Xmen and sentinels got none... so what are we really doing here?
V
V - 5/15/2025, 8:11 AM
Sentinels are dope but I feel like it's going to be a single scene with the x men fighting them before they get pulled into some multiversal battle world scenerio, which isn't bad because I hope they save it more for the solo movie
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/15/2025, 8:42 AM
Maybe use more discretion in the titles of articles. Don’t be a Josh.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/15/2025, 9:22 AM
I'll be happy if this is just a fun romp with 100 marvel characters in it fighting for 2.5 hours.
grif
grif - 5/15/2025, 9:25 AM
i thought the sentinels were only around in the 60s 0r 70s? is this from yet another alternate earth?


also way to go wasting the sentinels on this
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 5/15/2025, 9:40 AM
@grif - obviously, just like Professor X, Beast, Wolverine and Gambit shown in MCU have been from another reality. This was never going to be Fox-Men. What, you wanted black leather?
Yellow
Yellow - 5/15/2025, 1:55 PM
@grif - As I recall they teased Sentinels in the X2 movie when they were in the danger room?
But Fox timeline is a mess, nothing cares basicallly.

The wise movie would be to use the x-men 97 aesthetic with the fox-men cast, honestly
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 5/15/2025, 9:40 AM
They legit going to Deadpool vs Wolverine the end of this stage, huh?
1 2

