AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photos And Video Appear To Reveal A Downed Sentinel!

As filming continues on Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, these latest photos and video from what is believed to be the X-Mansion set reveal what looks a lot like a downed Sentinel.

Though the head isn't visible, what appears to be a large mauve chest plate and foot sticking out of the tarp would seem to leave little doubt that this is indeed one of the giant robots that have been a scourge of mutant-kind in the comics since they were introduced back in the mid-60s.

The Sentinels were a staple of the original X-Men animated series, and have also made a couple of live-action appearances - although Days of Future Past's take on the robots left a lot to be desired among fans that were hoping to see the classic design.

Rumor has it that scenes featuring members of the X-Men facing off against the Avengers are currently being shot, but we don't have any photos to back this up just yet.

New Avengers Doomsday set video taken by "booletproof_dummy" that gives us a better insight into the X-Mansion set featuring what appears to be a "Sentinel" leg 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hy2cltknNe — Unc | DC Marvel (@JEST0Z) May 15, 2025

GIANT Avengers Doomsday Cast Member's Body seen on Set! pic.twitter.com/3aWqCXvnHz — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 15, 2025

Avengers Doomsday CAST MODEL on SET! https://t.co/p17SQz3Ako — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 15, 2025

Close Up of the Statues on the Avengers Doomsday Spaceship SET! pic.twitter.com/4Rjv0SXkbg — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 15, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America