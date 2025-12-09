AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer: 5 Things We Need To See In The First Teaser

Earlier today, we brought you the news that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been classified by the Korean Media Rating Board (meaning we also have a runtime for the teaser).

The KMRB typically shares information like this one or two days before a trailer is released. That was the case with The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so watch this space!

We're closer than we've ever been to seeing the trailer, and that's got us thinking: what exactly should it show? Well, we have some ideas, ranging from the characters and costumes it should highlight to how much of the story it needs to reveal.

5. What To Expect From Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Rumours continue to swirl about Downey's Doom, ranging from him being on a revenge mission to presenting himself as a hero who wishes to save the Multiverse. We don't expect this teaser to pull back too many layers on his plan, but it can give us a better idea of what to expect.

That extends to the accent Doom will have and what his costume—presumably the one we've seen in promo art—will look like. Crucially, we'd like Marvel Studios to establish that this is Victor Von Doom, not an evil Tony Stark.

