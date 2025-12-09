AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer: 5 Things We Need To See In The First Teaser

Earlier today, we brought you the news that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been classified by the Korean Media Rating Board (meaning we also have a runtime for the teaser).
The KMRB typically shares information like this one or two days before a trailer is released. That was the case with The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so watch this space!
We're closer than we've ever been to seeing the trailer, and that's got us thinking: what exactly should it show? Well, we have some ideas, ranging from the characters and costumes it should highlight to how much of the story it needs to reveal.
You can read our full breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
5. What To Expect From Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom
Rumours continue to swirl about Downey's Doom, ranging from him being on a revenge mission to presenting himself as a hero who wishes to save the Multiverse. We don't expect this teaser to pull back too many layers on his plan, but it can give us a better idea of what to expect.
That extends to the accent Doom will have and what his costume—presumably the one we've seen in promo art—will look like. Crucially, we'd like Marvel Studios to establish that this is Victor Von Doom, not an evil Tony Stark.
4. The X-Men In Their Classic Costumes
The Russo Brothers are relying heavily on nostalgia with Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back 20th Century Fox's X-Men in costumes which are reportedly inspired by the comics and X-Men '97. For fans, that alone is a major selling point.
There are many "money shots" Marvel Studios could use in this sneak peek to break the internet and get fans talking. Showing the classic big-screen X-Men suited up and in action has to be somewhere near the top of the list, even if it's just Cyclops firing off an optic blast.
3. Some Unexpected Returns
The Avengers: Doomsday cast was officially announced earlier this year, and several key actors were absent. We know Marvel Studios will have some surprises in store for us, but spoiling one or two of them here wouldn't be the end of the world.
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers all need to be in the mix. This movie will benefit from a couple more heavy-hitters if it's going to be billed as an event, and that means we need more than just the Thunderbolts* cast!
2. A Hint At Where The Multiverse Saga Is Heading
Okay, this is a lot to ask from a teaser trailer, but hear us out. Marvel Studios has scrapped plans for Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, meaning the foundations laid by Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania have crumbled before our very eyes.
If we're not getting a Multiversal War with Kang's Variants, Avengers: Doomsday's trailer must establish Doctor Doom's motivations, what that means for the remainder of this Saga, and the stakes our favourite heroes are facing when they battle the villain.
1. A Reason To Care About Doctor Doom
This carries on from our previous point, but is every bit as essential. The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene showed Doctor Doom from behind, and left us all wondering what he had in store for Franklin Richards. Unfortunately, that's it for him in the MCU before now.
Doom has no history with the Fantastic Four, hasn't been teased in any other project, and is replacing a villain in Kang that we were at least somewhat invested in. So, it's down to this teaser to make us care about Doom beyond which actor is beneath the mask...