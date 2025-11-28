Incredible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan Art Pits Captain America, Mister Fantastic, And Cyclops Against Doctor Doom

The official Avengers: Doomsday cast primarily features characters who have received the spotlight during the Multiverse Saga. Still, even though the movie will primarily be led by those who starred in blockbusters that underperformed at the box office, we're still expecting some big surprises.

Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, and Hugh Jackman are among those expected to appear. For now, though, Marvel Studios is relying on the leads from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to sell tickets.

Somewhat helping matters in that respect is the addition of the original big screen X-Men, and the nostalgia factor should be hugely beneficial.

If you still have doubts about an Avengers movie that doesn't heavily feature the original six Avengers, this phenomenal piece of fan art by @arifinity_ may go a long way toward changing your minds.

Inspired by one of Ryan Meinerding's Avengers: Endgame keyframes—depicting Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man fighting Thanos—the piece shows Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), and Scott Summers/Cyclops (James Marsden) battling Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

"We had started to realise that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that because he was that in the comics for decades and decades," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said of the decision to pivot to Kang as the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

"We started talking about Doctor Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang," he added. "In fact, I had started talking with Robert about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out."

Check out this new Avengers: Doomsday fan art in the social posts below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.