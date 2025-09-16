Is DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Jennifer Garner Teasing Her Return As Elektra For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY?

Jennifer Garner debuted as Elektra Natchios in the 2003 Daredevil movie opposite Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear, before going on to reprise the role for the character's much-maligned solo spin-off.

We never expected to see Garner don the costume again, but she made a memorable return as the lethal former assassin alongside the likes of Wesley Snipes (Blade) and Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) in Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine.

Garner has admitted that she would jump at the chance to suit-up as Elektra again in The MCU, and an Instagram photo has led to speculation that she may be teasing her return for Avengers: Doomsday.

The photo finds Garner in her Elektra costume, facing away from the camera. While the actress might well be hinting at her return, this is most likely from the set of Deadpool and Wolverine. The chair to her right says "Eleven," which was believed to be the codename used for Elektra in the movie's script to avoid leaks. Still, Garner's decision to include this chair in the shot after the Doomsday cast announcement could be telling.

Even if she isn't directly teasing her return as Elektra here, with Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) expected to show up in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, we wouldn't be at all surprised if they were joined by other Deadpool and Wolverine cast members. It's also worth noting that Garner's fellow Void Resistance member, Channing Tatum (Gambit), has been confirmed.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America