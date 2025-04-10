RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Filming Scenes At An Under-Attack X-Mansion

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Filming Scenes At An Under-Attack X-Mansion

Though we don't have any set photos to back this up, a new report is claiming that Marvel Studios is currently shooting scenes for Avengers: Doomsday at the X-Mansion...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Studios' next big event movie, Avengers: Doomsday, and a new report is claiming to reveal some intriguing details about the scenes currently being filmed.

According to scooper MTTSH, shooting is now underway at a practical set for the X-Mansion, aka the Xavier Institute. In the comics, this location is the private estate of Professor Charles Xavier and serves as the X-Men's base of operations and training site.

No photos from this set have been shared online (yet), but we have heard that the sequence being filmed shows the mansion "under attack."

The recent Doomsday cast announcement included members of the original X-Men line-up, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum). Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) are also expected to appear, but have not been confirmed.

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, was asked about his involvement with Doomsday during a recent interview with Extra, and his response might just suggest that there could be something to this theory.

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at."

So far, the only photos we've seen from the Doomsday set feature some kind of volcanic craters. It remains to be seen if more revealing shots find their way online, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Tom Hiddleston Shares Excitement To Return As Loki; It's Not Over Yet
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Tom Hiddleston Shares Excitement To Return As Loki; "It's Not Over Yet"
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Epic Battlefield; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Raises A Big Question
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Video Reveals Epic Battlefield; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photo Raises A Big Question

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/10/2025, 8:10 AM
Blow up the mansion....AGAIN. I can't see it not being played off as a joke at this point.
grif
grif - 4/10/2025, 8:15 AM
shit movie but they should have called it avangers vs xmen. not doomsaday it would get more attention and interest
theprophet
theprophet - 4/10/2025, 8:23 AM
@grif - shit movie? I didn’t know it came out already
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/10/2025, 8:40 AM
@theprophet - Leave grif alone. He's the CBM mascot. I love him
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/10/2025, 9:10 AM
@theprophet - Every movie is s#!t for @grif , and we love him for it.
grif
grif - 4/10/2025, 9:16 AM
@theprophet - ill say its shit because i have no interest in mcu anymore till they reboot maybe. and rdjs just taking a check
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2025, 8:16 AM
I sure hope that the Fox X-Men inclusion is not just to see them defeated at the beginning of the movie.

I will just skip this in theaters and wait for home viewing if they fridge the X-Men.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/10/2025, 8:27 AM
@mountainman - Im thinking either Dooms Avengers kill them or they fight to save their planet from the incursion as the Avengers are doing the same
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2025, 8:43 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve used cameos as marketing bait that have little screen time in the movie.

I hope I’m wrong but I’m thinking this will be like the opening scene of Infintity War. Doom wipes them out so the audience sees how strong he is.

If that’s the case, my interest in this movie has gone down dramatically. If you are going to have a huge cameo fest movie, at least give these people something to do.

Now if their world dies and they escape into our to keep fighting, I’m ok with that. I just require these characters to be in lore than one battle scene of the movie.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/10/2025, 8:49 AM
@mountainman - I hope you are wrong.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/10/2025, 8:51 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Me too. Even bigger than this prediction, I hope these two Avengers movies don’t follow the IW/Endgame formula too closely.

Obviously Doom will win at the end of Doomsday, but I just don’t want too many other story beats to resemble those other movies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/10/2025, 9:04 AM
@mountainman - if this rumor is true, there is a high chance that it is indeed what will happen.

And im gueasing all marketing will focuss off that.

Marvel cant get creatively surprising anymore. I hope you are wrong
gambgel
gambgel - 4/10/2025, 8:18 AM
the latest set video/images shared on this site some days ago actually seemed familiar, and looked like the gardens of the mansion, so.... not that big of a reveal from MTTS.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/10/2025, 8:24 AM
Such an attention seeker.

Have you ever tried NOT being under attack?

Honestly, some houses... don't know they're built.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/10/2025, 8:24 AM
This mother [frick]er hasn't had one reveal in years. Why does everyone keep hyping up MTTS.. great job deciding on Avengers vs X-Men! Dumbasses
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/10/2025, 8:48 AM
Walking With Dinosaurs 2025 Trailer!!!!!

?si=MA7UOw8tu8G0qjY_
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 8:56 AM
If only Marvel actually had the balls to admit they royally fugged up the MCU and let Doom destroy it’s current iteration for good…
RedFury
RedFury - 4/10/2025, 9:02 AM
Is it just me or is everyone looking for something way too hard in that Tatum quote? I feel like he's just playing coy because the way things ended with Gambit in D&W were sort of ambiguous.

I'm almost positive he's playing Gambit, but just doesn't want to say anything as to spoil how his character is involved. To jump to the conclusion he's playing someone else seems like one hell of a reach. He was just having fun saying his name is on the chair and not Gambits. And to that point no one's character names were on the chairs either, and we all surely know who they're playing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/10/2025, 9:08 AM
Tbh im not excited about the lineup at all.

Id rather Marvel revealed a cast for undisclosed roles and then surprise us that they are the x-men.

But no, they need to follow up the nostalgia baiting of D&W. I even thought the foxmen were done after that pathetic film.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/10/2025, 9:11 AM
Can’t wait to hear about the whole movie so I don’t have to see it! Thanks CBM!
Glad yall got rid of the no spoilers policy. Otherwise people might want to see the movies.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/10/2025, 9:17 AM
The mansion attack in X2 is still my favourite action scene from the series.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder