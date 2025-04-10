RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Filming Scenes At An Under-Attack X-Mansion

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Studios' next big event movie, Avengers: Doomsday, and a new report is claiming to reveal some intriguing details about the scenes currently being filmed.

According to scooper MTTSH, shooting is now underway at a practical set for the X-Mansion, aka the Xavier Institute. In the comics, this location is the private estate of Professor Charles Xavier and serves as the X-Men's base of operations and training site.

No photos from this set have been shared online (yet), but we have heard that the sequence being filmed shows the mansion "under attack."

The recent Doomsday cast announcement included members of the original X-Men line-up, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden (they'll be joined by X2's Alan Cumming, The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammer, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum). Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Halle Berry (Storm) and Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) are also expected to appear, but have not been confirmed.

Though it was generally assumed that the returning cast members from 20th Century Fox's X-Men era would play the same characters they had in the previous movies, the fact that the chairs only showed the actors' names and not who they'll appear as led to some speculation that they might be playing new heroes... or villains!

Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, was asked about his involvement with Doomsday during a recent interview with Extra, and his response might just suggest that there could be something to this theory.

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at."

So far, the only photos we've seen from the Doomsday set feature some kind of volcanic craters. It remains to be seen if more revealing shots find their way online, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America