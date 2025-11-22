RUMOR: New Details About Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role May Reveal A Major Twist - SPOILERS

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to reveal more about Doctor Doom's plan and characterisation in the highly anticipated MCU movie, and it could reveal what's supposed to be a major surprise twist...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As social media is flooded with fake AI Avengers: Doomsday "leaks," it's becoming increasingly difficult to know what we should and shouldn't trust.

Fortunately, some details about the movie have surfaced today from one of X's more reliable sources. @Cryptic4KQual has shared plenty of reliable intel (primarily about runtimes) and has now offered some insights into Robert Downey Jr.'s role as Doctor Doom in the 2026 movie.

In recent weeks, much has been said about the villain targeting Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. We've heard that he's seeking revenge for the damage the former Captain America did to the Multiverse when he returned to the past for his happy ending with Peggy Carter.

Doing so supposedly caused a series of Incursions that ended with the destruction of Doom's world and the death of his wife and child. It's also why he's now forced to wear his armour and mask. However, there have been rumblings about the character not telling the whole truth about his past.

Well, according to this latest rumour, "Doom plays the role of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Introduced as someone with seemingly noble intentions...beneath the surface, has ulterior motives. pragmatic [and] calculating. He manipulates as well."

The prospect of Doom manipulating the heroes he encounters is definitely interesting and should add an interesting wrinkle to his story. Thanos believed he was doing the right thing for the universe, but if Doom is a straight-up baddie who just wants to rule whatever's left of reality when the Multiverse falls...well, it's going to be a lot of fun watching Downey as an irredeemable villain. 

Meanwhile, those fake Avengers: Doomsday leaks keep on coming, this time with even more bogus shots of Downey suited up as the MCU's Victor Von Doom. That official first look really can't come soon enough.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

