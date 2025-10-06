RUMOR: New Details On AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Sentinels And Who Controls Them - Possible SPOILERS

There's plenty of intrigue surrounding what the X-Men will bring to the table in Avengers: Doomsday, though various rumours (and set photos) have helped us piece together at least one major action sequence.

It appears the Avengers and Fantastic Four will arrive on Earth 10005 in search of the missing Franklin Richards. They'll clash with the X-Men, only to put their differences aside to take on a far deadlier threat in the Sentinels. That's one possibility; another is that the mutant-hunting robots will target the X-Men in an introductory scene.

If that battle is ongoing when we first catch up with the mutants, it could explain the absence of characters like Rogue, Storm, and Jean Grey (it wouldn't be that hard for someone to mention they'd fallen in battle).

A relatively new scooper on the scene, James Mack, has shared some intriguing details today, claiming that Doctor Doom will be the one controlling Avengers: Doomsday's Sentinels.

"Doom will have the ability to control machines/robots through runes, taking command of the X-universe Sentinels," he shared. "In several concept sketches, the Sentinels are shown with green runes across their bodies."

Mack would go on to say that he expects both Famke Janssen and Halle Berry to reprise their roles as Jean Grey and Storm in Avengers: Doomsday. He later shed some light on what he's heard about the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

"Like in the comics, after all the universes are destroyed, Doom creates his own world, and all the heroes forget their past lives and serve God Doom," he noted. "A small group of surviving heroes tries to reverse the situation, overthrowing Doom from his absolute power over the world."

Any rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt this far out from the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Mack previously shared details on the movie's new costumes based on concept art he'd supposedly seen. Months later, his descriptions were proven accurate, so there may be something to this.

Doom using magic to control the Sentinels is an intriguing prospect, and we'd bet on that somehow leading to the creation of his Doombots...

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.