RUMOR: The Kang Variant The Young Avengers Were Going To Defeat In THE KANG DYNASTY Was Nathaniel Richards

It seems the version of Kang the Young Avengers would have taken down in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty wasn't just a random variant.

During a Reddit Q&A, co-writer Michael Waldron - who also worked on the Doomsday script - shared details of a scenario he pitched to Marvel Studios along with co-writer Jeff Loveness that involved members of The Young Avengers defeating one of the many Kang variants from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credits scene.

"Jeff Loveness and I spent an afternoon pitching on the Young Avengers defeating a version of Kang and being so stoked about it...only to discover that that particular Kang carried a little card that said to Be Patient with him, it was his first day as a Kang. And then they were so bummed," Waldron said during the Q&A. "I think he was gonna be the lizard Kang from the end of Kang Dynasty? I don't know. Anyway we had fun."

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez - who has previously shared details about Marvel's scrapped plans for The Kang Dynasty - has responded to Waldron's comments with the following X post (he has clarified that he is not joking).

And his name was Nate Richards https://t.co/fPE3EiNqLP — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) October 29, 2025

Nathaniel Richards, father of The Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, was a time-traveller with a complicated comic book history, who has taken up a number of different mantles across multiple realities over the years. The Earth-6311 version of the character - who may also have been a descendant of Doctor Doom - ultimately went on to become the Kang the Conqueror, but this obviously didn't carry over to the MCU.

Waldron's idea was met with something of a mixed response from fans, and if the inexperienced Kang with the little note was indeed going to be Richards, we can see a lot more people expressing relief that the concept never came to fruition. This character has a lot of potential as a future villain (or hero, should the story require it) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so probably best not to introduce him as a punchline!

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

