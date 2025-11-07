RUMOR: We May Already Know When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Second Trailer Will Be Released

The release date for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been revealed, and a new rumour claims to shed some light on when another sneak peek at the highly anticipated movie is heading our way...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 07, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Yesterday, the news broke that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month. We still don't know specifics, including whether it will be released online before or after its theatrical debut, but the countdown has begun.

Now, there's already an update about when we'll get another new look at Avengers: Doomsday. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the plan is to release a sneak peek with Spider-Man: Brand New Day next July. 

This is pretty obvious, as pairing a new look at the movie with what will likely be the biggest hit of the summer can only really benefit Avengers: Doomsday

Nothing else in the first half of 2026 really makes sense for an Avengers: Doomsday trailer. However, we'd put money on Marvel Studios doing something to promote the ensemble before Spidey swings back into theaters (whether it's an Empire Magazine cover story or a TV spot with the Super Bowl in February). 

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," Gambit actor Channing Tatum said in a recent interview. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

"The scope of it, what they're trying to do...what the Russos have cooked up – when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'. It was an Everest of a mountain to climb. I am still in awe," the actor continued. "I do so much action in this movie, but that was just a small part."

As rumours swirl about another Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, you can relive the previous effort in the player below. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

MCardCollection
MCardCollection - 11/7/2025, 1:24 PM
First like aMF. So when’s the date?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 1:26 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 1:26 PM
@MCardCollection - click a few ads and Josh might tell you
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/7/2025, 1:24 PM
That first trailer needs to be good or Avengers Doomsday won't make a billion $.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 11/7/2025, 1:33 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - it better deliver the same hype that The first Avengers trailer did back in 2011
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/7/2025, 1:26 PM
About three fiddy from now ill say
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/7/2025, 1:30 PM
Jesus , how about we get the first trailer/teaser before worrying about the second huh?.

Also this gotta be the most obvious “scoop” ever…

It was either gonna be BND or The Mandalorian & Grogu!!.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 11/7/2025, 1:35 PM
Get ready for 600,000,000 Josh articles on that one trailer alone. All derivative of each other.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/7/2025, 1:57 PM
@SodaBurps - Yup.

And we’re all going to read them.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/7/2025, 1:46 PM
User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 11/7/2025, 2:09 PM
Man that first trailer has to hit huge and be spectacular! I’ve been a big fan of the MCU except for the last few years.

I suspect I’m inline with most fans who really didn’t like the gimmick/stunt casting of Iron Man RDJ, as Dr. Doom, which is Marvel Comics best big bad. And also the fact we have B and C team Avengers that not many people are really vested in, as well as the Fox-Men who are way past their sell by date.

Feige made a critical mistake in waiting too long to bring in the MCU version of the X-Men. They should’ve been front and center for this, not the Fox-Men.

Lot of ground to make up, the MCU doesn’t have enough credibility anymore to run on brand name alone.

