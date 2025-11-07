RUMOR: We May Already Know When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Second Trailer Will Be Released

Yesterday, the news broke that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month. We still don't know specifics, including whether it will be released online before or after its theatrical debut, but the countdown has begun.

Now, there's already an update about when we'll get another new look at Avengers: Doomsday. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the plan is to release a sneak peek with Spider-Man: Brand New Day next July.

This is pretty obvious, as pairing a new look at the movie with what will likely be the biggest hit of the summer can only really benefit Avengers: Doomsday.

Nothing else in the first half of 2026 really makes sense for an Avengers: Doomsday trailer. However, we'd put money on Marvel Studios doing something to promote the ensemble before Spidey swings back into theaters (whether it's an Empire Magazine cover story or a TV spot with the Super Bowl in February).

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," Gambit actor Channing Tatum said in a recent interview. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

"The scope of it, what they're trying to do...what the Russos have cooked up – when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'. It was an Everest of a mountain to climb. I am still in awe," the actor continued. "I do so much action in this movie, but that was just a small part."

As rumours swirl about another Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, you can relive the previous effort in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.