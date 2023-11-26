AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature A Huge Role For Tom Hiddleston's God Loki
Related:

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Feature A "Huge Role" For Tom Hiddleston's God Loki
AVENGERS: Michael Waldron Is Working On Both THE KANG DYNASTY And SECRET WARS For Marvel Studios
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: Michael Waldron Is Working On Both THE KANG DYNASTY And SECRET WARS For Marvel Studios
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Matchesz - 11/26/2023, 4:35 AM
This and fantastic 4 casting should have already been had people attached, its taken way too long for them to fill productions that are on an easy bake oven timer. They need to hurry tf up going through all the possible checkboxes
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 4:54 AM
@Matchesz - it’s cause of the strikes, they should start shifting gears anytime soon.
NickScryer - 11/26/2023, 5:36 AM
@worcestershire -
Disagree. Both were announced looong before strikes and had writers and director attached.

However, because of quantumania failure and Majors trouble, it is what it is
IShitYourPants - 11/26/2023, 4:42 AM
Rumours, hearsay.

Can you write an article about something that's definitely a real thing...? like invincible season 2?

No, you just write about scoops and rumours you probably started.

worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 4:53 AM
If we get Sam Raimi, I wouldn’t mind that at all. There’s a lot resting in Deadpool 3 next year. That movie should make at least $2 billion to justify the recent loses Disney has faced. It’s an event film, I’ll be there opening night!
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 4:53 AM
Also, that fan poster is actually dope.
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 4:57 AM
What does a reboot after Secret Wars mean though. Does that mean ALL characters from the current MCU will be replaced? If that’s the case, it makes sense to use the old FoX-Men for these movies I guess. They should keep Ryan as Wade though, he’s perfect and he’s one character who can break the 4th wall so it would be fine. Not sure about Tom as Loki though.
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 5:01 AM
@worcestershire - I don't think we'll see a reboot like that at all.

My guess is they'll just take a few things from previous Marvel movie universes and throw it in the MCU. No way they're starting with new actors.
worcestershire - 11/26/2023, 5:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I kinda agree. It’s tough on them as it is given that Evans and Robert are out. If they further replace the established character actors such as Hemsworth, it’s gonna be a tough sell. Apart from comic book fans, will the GA understand the concept of multiverse etc?
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 5:21 AM
@worcestershire - I think there is a general understanding (atleast there being multiple universes), given how many movies these days have had the multiverse part of it.

But yeah, no way they're gonna replace current characters. The only characters that I could see be brought in from different universes are Stark, Cap and Black Panther.
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 6:13 AM
@worcestershire - Any surviving MCU characters will likely remain as is, and the canon will remain close to same, but likely merged worlds with potential recast of anyone resurrected and likely new variants of the FoxMen (ie recast).

This is the assumption anyway that everything that went before in all things Marvel of the last 23yrs merged and will be loose canon till confirmed to be or not to be and some faces the same, some changed. How much if any of Fox canon remains if any is an open question however and likewise pre-D+ Marvel TV.
Doomsday8888 - 11/26/2023, 4:57 AM
I wanted Sam Raimi from Day 1, so i hope it's true.
NickScryer - 11/26/2023, 4:58 AM
I don't think Sam Raimi's style fits The Avengers, too campy for my taste.
But I'd rather have him directing the biggest movies of all time than some unproven unknowns.

Moon Knight was mediocre and wasted it's potential. Didn't see Loki, but I doubt it's scope is comparable to a double full feature Avengers extravaganza.
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 5:00 AM
@NickScryer - out of everything I've seen this saga, I think Loki comes closest to whatever the scope they're setting up with Kang. Double feature adventure though? I'm not sure about that either.
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 4:59 AM
Don't think Raimi is the best fit. Like I also said earlier, I much rather see Benson & Moorhead take it on instead. Maybe with Sommers & McKenna or Waldron and Martin as writers.

Also, out of those four movies only Doctor Strange 3 really needs to happen this phase imo. Unless Thor 5 adapts Dark Reign, as Secret Invasion could use some redemption.
MadThanos - 11/26/2023, 5:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Raimi saved Multiverse Of Madness in my opinion. I was re-watching it other day and I was thinking, "damn this movie is really weak. The plot is awful, Chavez is a dumb character and Strange is a weak as shit in this one, but hey... Raimi made it quite enjoyable."


The issue for me is, Raimi doesn't seem to follow the MCU as he stated that he never watched WandaVision (crucial to this story). Those two movies need MCU junkies to direct it, like the Russos.

Maybe Benson & Moorhead are those people. For now, I just want to save Daredevil.
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 6:09 AM
@MadThanos - yeah, the direction and style was definitely what made MoM for me as well. Despite it's glaring issues, it was enjoyable.

And you're probably right about why it needs MCU junkies. I didn't mind MoM not directly following up WV, but Secret Wars is the movie that has to wrap up a whole saga, so homework should be done
MyCoolYoung - 11/26/2023, 5:27 AM
Just give it to the Russo's you cowards
vectorsigma - 11/26/2023, 5:37 AM
Feige should say sorry to Joss Whedon and Joss should promise not to be an a-hole. Problem solved.

I still believe Joss is the best man for the job, even IW and Endgame shouldve been made by him. The Russos are hack
NickScryer - 11/26/2023, 5:43 AM
@vectorsigma - Disney won't allow it, wouldn't mesh with their virtue signaling, hypocritical propaganda.
NickScryer - 11/26/2023, 5:41 AM
Bring back Markus & Mcfeely and fire those Rick and Morty idiots.
Fogs - 11/26/2023, 5:44 AM
"Rumored"... "relevealed"?

I mean, doesn't really make a lot of sense, does it?
SethBullock - 11/26/2023, 5:47 AM
They should hire an experienced enough director that guarantees a good product and a box office hit.

Stop the experiments with unknown people, it worked with the Russos but they had to prove themselves first with the Captain America movies, and iirc in the first 3 phases they hired Favreau, Branagh, Johnston, Whedon, Gunn, Derrickson, Coogler...

People that at least had some experience, they were not Spielberg or Scorsese, but they were not total unknowns with barely any experience to give them a budget of hundred of millions to make movies that they weren't ready to make, nor people who had zero experience with action/terror/fantastic movies or shows, most of them had at least some degree of experience that justified giving them big Marvel movies, however nowadays it seems like if they think they could give these big movies to any unexperienced writer/director and they'll be the new Russos, but it's obvious it's not working, they need to look for much better writers and directors and to be 100% sure they'll make a hit, specially with the Avengers movies (but also the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, etc).
bkmeijer1 - 11/26/2023, 6:11 AM
@SethBullock - I kinda agree. I feel there are a lot of writers and directors that did one episode or show for Disney+ and immediately make the jump to the movies. They could use some more time on the smaller projects I suppose

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder