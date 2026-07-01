Will Clayface Feature A Comic-Accurate Transformation? We Finally Have The Answer - Spoilers

Will Clayface Feature A Comic-Accurate Transformation? We Finally Have The Answer - Spoilers

Much has been said about whether we'll see a comic-accurate Clayface in the upcoming DC Studios movie, and a new test screening leak sets the record straight on what's planned for Matt Hagen.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

While 2019's Joker is widely hailed as a great movie, whether it's a great comic book adaptation is a different conversation altogether. After all, Arthur Fleck has little to nothing in common with his counterpart on the page, and the fear among fans is that Clayface might be a similar story.

Matt Hagen has already gone from treasure hunter to actor (making him Basil Karlo in all but name), and with an R-rated tone and horror movie backdrop, Clayface doesn't feel like a typical "Batman" movie. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, and the Dark Knight isn't actually set to appear, but could this end up being little more than a standalone story of a man who loses his good looks and slowly turns into clay?

The teaser trailer teased Clayface's spike ball fist, and James Gunn has said the movie will reveal how Hagen became the shape-shifting creature we previously met in Creature Commandos

That bodes well, but recent word from test screening suggested the comic-accurate Clayface monster design would not be used in the movie. 

Fortunately, test screening leaker @Cryptic4KQual has countered that today by saying, "Contrary to early reports, Clayface transforms multiple times, including a full transformation later on. Multiple sources rate the film around 7.5 - 8/10, once again praising its body horror, high emotional stakes, and Tom's acting in the film."

The insider later added, "One more tidbit - the design of Clayface is said to look similar to that of his counterpart in Batman: The Animated Series."

Hagen eventually becoming the monstrous Clayface feels like the logical place to end this story, so it is a relief to hear that is the plan, despite rumours that claimed otherwise.

While we always expected to see a version of the monster, it's good to know that the DCU is heading down a comic-accurate route, rather than giving us a grounded Clayface (who would presumably just look like a regular guy with melting features). For context, we've included some clips from Batman: The Animated Series below.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition. 

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan. 

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/1/2026, 12:48 PM
There won't be an accurate Transformation. Warner will go the the same way here, like Sony does with Venom, Bloodshot and Morbius.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2026, 1:55 PM
@jasonvoorhees - the "rumor" said there was if you could read.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/1/2026, 12:52 PM
Man I really hope so but I doubt it..
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2026, 12:57 PM
The DCU is in desperate need for a win, so hopefully this sticks the landing.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 7/1/2026, 12:58 PM
I feel we will get a shadow shot.

We’ll see the outline in a shadow but they won’t show it. I am not sure they’d have the budget
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/1/2026, 1:04 PM
So the sources that previously said there wouldn't be a transformation are now labeled unreliable, right? Or at least they will be once the movie comes out?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/1/2026, 1:04 PM
anything relating to Batman TAS is a win. Best cartoon CBM of all time
China1975
China1975 - 7/1/2026, 1:13 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - 110%👍
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/1/2026, 1:55 PM
Of course he's going to have a full transformation. But of course the rumors always need to be covered rIGhT

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