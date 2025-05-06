DC Studios Taps DRIVE And OBI-WAN KENOBI To Rewrite Mike Flanagan's CLAYFACE Script

DC Studios Taps DRIVE And OBI-WAN KENOBI To Rewrite Mike Flanagan's CLAYFACE Script

DC Studios’ DCU slate isn’t taking shape quite as quickly as fans would like, but Clayface just took a step in the right direction with a new writer set to take a crack at Mike Flanagan’s screenplay.

News
By JoshWilding - May 06, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: The Wrap

With Sgt. Rock shelved by DC Studios, there were concerns that Clayface might be next. Well, there's a positive update today as a new writer has boarded the upcoming DCU movie. 

Mike Flanagan wrote a script for the low-budget horror flick, with Speak No Evil director James Watkins set to direct. Now, The Wrap reveals that Hossein Amini, best known for penning 2011's Drive, is doing a rewrite. 

With so much hype surrounding Flanagan's screenplay and this being a longtime passion project for the filmmaker, it's a little strange that his script is being rewritten.

However, we reported last week that he only wrote a bare bones screenplay, leaving DC Studios eager to find someone who could do a page 1 rewrite. That appears to be where Amini comes in, likely because Flanagan remains busy with multiple other projects. His other recent credits include four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Over the weekend, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reaffirmed that Clayface is happening in a social media post celebrating the Batman villain's anniversary. 

Clayface will open in 2026 alongside Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The Brave and the Bold is seemingly going nowhere fast, meaning it's unclear whether Batman will make his DCU debut in Clayface to better set the stage for his eventual team-up with Robin.

Talking about Clayface earlier this year, Gunn said, "One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie."

"Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus," he added. "Then we have Clayface: pure [frick]ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross. It's definitely R-rated."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. Keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Undergoing A Page 1 Rewrite - And It Sounds Like The DCU Is Already In Trouble
Related:

CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Undergoing A Page 1 Rewrite - And It Sounds Like The DCU Is Already In Trouble
The Obscure And Messed Up BATMAN Villain DC Wants You To Forget
Recommended For You:

The Obscure And Messed Up BATMAN Villain DC Wants You To Forget

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 5/6/2025, 4:37 PM
What?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/6/2025, 4:39 PM
Fix yo headline!

"DC Studios Taps DRIVE And OBI-WAN KENOBI To Rewrite Mike Flanagan's CLAYFACE Script"
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/6/2025, 5:00 PM
@IAmAHoot - I personally like the idea that old Ben Kenobi is getting work in the afterlife as a screen writer.
grif
grif - 5/6/2025, 4:39 PM
the next development hell right here
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/6/2025, 4:40 PM
@JoshWilding - Obi-Wan Kenobi Is writing scripts now??

Nice headline, Bozo.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/6/2025, 4:40 PM
Is it not better to wait and see if superman is a complete dud or not?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/6/2025, 4:47 PM
@SteviesRightFoo -

User Comment Image
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/6/2025, 4:47 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - If the held off developing any new movies until the previous was a success, then there'd be a 2-3 year gap between each movie. Of course, there's a case to be made for that strategy, but it's clearly not what today's franchise studios are after.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/6/2025, 4:55 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - marvel didn’t they canceled some of there stuff after some stuff had sucked
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 5/6/2025, 4:42 PM
User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/6/2025, 4:47 PM
@WeaponXCII -
These are not the writers you are looking for

User Comment Image
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/6/2025, 4:45 PM
Interesting development. I can see Obi Wan Kenobi turning in a decent screenplay, but Drive is a movie and not capable of human creativity, so IDK, I guess I'll wait and see . . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2025, 4:47 PM
@ClintthaManster - Obi Wan would really love POV storytelling

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/6/2025, 5:00 PM
@ClintthaManster -

Josh made a simple typo.

He meant Driver.

Adam Driver and Obi-Wan Kenobi are going to rewrite Clayface.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/6/2025, 4:46 PM
How do you go from Drive to this shit?

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/6/2025, 4:54 PM
Wow, they got Obi-Wan Kenobi to write a Clayface movie?

That's a pretty big get!
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 5/6/2025, 4:56 PM
You mean the scribe of the AMAZING Obi Wan Disney + series?!? The writer who introduced us to jogging kid Leia?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/6/2025, 5:00 PM
Interesting…

The article itself doesn’t say it’s a Page 1 rewrite so he may just be polishing it up to an extent or changing some things but we’ll see.

The guy has an interesting resume , somewhat of a mixed bag though he hasn’t been the sole writer on all of them either so he can’t entirely be given the blame or credit for them.

Also he was given writing credit on the Obi Wan show because he had written a movie script for it that was converted to the 6 episode series for which they used some of his ideas of which the original premise was Obi Wan looking over Luke while dealing with tensions between the people of Tattooine and Tusken Raiders.

Anyway , I hope this turns out well since I am intrigued by this project so far!!.

User Comment Image
Superheroking
Superheroking - 5/6/2025, 5:00 PM
This isn’t gonna get made anyway lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder