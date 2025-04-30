DC Studios Has CANCELED The Upcoming SGT. ROCK Movie Starring Colin Farrell; Plot And Casting Details Revealed

The DCU has just been dealt its first major blow with the news that Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock movie starring Colin Farrell has been scrapped by DC Studios. Here's what might have been for the project...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Sgt. Rock

UPDATE: The Hollywood Reporter has just confirmed the news: Sgt. Rock isn't happening. "[The] action war movie based that was to shoot this summer, will no longer move forward," writes the trade, confirming it was in pre-production and gearing up to film in England.

Sgt Rock. was also in the process of casting the members of Easy Company, with Challengers star Mike Faist lined up for a role. "A part of a female French resistance fighter had also been set, per sources." 

It's reportedly "unclear" why the movie was shut down, though we do have some plot details.

"The story is said to involve Rock teaming with up with the female French resistance fighter (are there any other kind?) to find the mystical Spear of Destiny," the report explains, "the spear used to stab Jesus Christ during his crucifixion and in lore is said to have supernatural properties, before the Nazis get their hands on it."

The Wrap, meanwhile, adds, "The issue, one insider noted, came down to scheduling. The film, which would require a lot of exterior shoots, needed to start production this summer and wasn’t going to make its date. Budget didn’t appear to be an issue — it was meant to come in under $70 million." 

@MyTimeToShineH was first to share the news of Sgt. Rock's cancellation, though it may well live to fight another day if those supposed scheduling problems can be figured out. Our original story follows. 

Superman will be the first DCU movie from DC Studios, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow following next summer. Those are two major characters, but beyond that, it appears the current plan is to focus on a couple of lesser-known protagonists. 

Clayface is also coming in 2026; Sgt. Rock and The Batman Part II (which isn't set in the DCU), meanwhile, are tentatively scheduled for 2027. Sgt. Rock is a pretty obscure character, and it's a little surprising that the World War II hero will be the only DCU project gracing theaters two years from now.

Well, unless it's been scrapped.

That's the claim made by insider @MyTimeToShineH today as they report, "The Sgt. Rock movie has been canceled by DC Studios." Love or hate these social media scoopers, we can't imagine they'd say something like this without being somewhat confident the movie is no longer happening.

If so, expect the Hollywood trades to weigh in sooner rather than later because the supposed cancellation of Sgt. Rock is one of the biggest news stories of 2025 so far.

Remember, the feature was written by Justin Kuritzkes—who penned Challengers and Queer—with Luca Guadagnino, the director of those movies, set to helm the project. It will revolve around the tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, the combat unit fighting Nazi forces in Europe.

Daniel Craig is thought to have passed on the title role. The Penguin star Colin Farrell later emerged as the frontrunner to play the relatively obscure character who made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos (voiced by Maury Sterling).

In February, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said of Sgt. Rock, "What we love about [the movie] is the opportunity to tell a story about heroism and conflict in compelling and unique way. Justin really wrote a wonderful screenplay and that’s what catapulted that project to the forefront."

If it's no longer happening, DC Studios has nothing heading to theaters in 2027. The Brave and the Bold has yet to cast its Batman, and Wonder Woman appears to be stuck in limbo. There's no word on why Sgt. Rock would be shut down, though we'd imagine it boils down to creative differences, as that's typically the reason given in these situations.

Again, nothing is confirmed, and if this isn't true, Gunn may very well set the record straight on social media soon enough. For now, let us know your thoughts on this Sgt. Rock update in the comments section. 

kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/30/2025, 1:32 PM
I don't think this new DC universe will last long lol.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/30/2025, 1:47 PM
@kylo0607 - based on what? Your fart in the wind analysis? Might wanna wait till Supes, Supergirl and Lanterns drop.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/30/2025, 1:48 PM
@McMurdo - No thanks.

Will check out Supes, but if it ain't good I probably won't be bothered with the new DCU.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/30/2025, 1:33 PM
Can something that was NEVER going to happen truly be canceled?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/30/2025, 1:33 PM
"the spear used to stab Jesus Christ during his crucifixion and in lore is said to have supernatural properties, before the Nazis get their hands on it." Sgt. Rock or Indiana Jones?
Kadara
Kadara - 4/30/2025, 1:33 PM
LMAO!! So typical DC behavior, announce a bunch of projects nobody asked for and then slowly cancel them one by one.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/30/2025, 1:33 PM
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 4/30/2025, 1:35 PM
@SuperCat - Vicious 😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/30/2025, 1:34 PM
"A part of a female French resistance fighter had also been set, per sources." .....female? what the phuck ?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/30/2025, 2:06 PM
@harryba11zack - you must be new here
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/30/2025, 1:34 PM
As someone who doesn't pretend to know things, why would scheduling conflicts cause a cancellation and not just postponement?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 1:44 PM
@EskimoJ - yeah , If that’s the reason then I don’t get that either…

I feel like putting it on hold or postponing it till the scheduling conflicts for locations are worked out would be better but maybe since it was already gearing up for production that it may cost a lot to do that?.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/30/2025, 2:00 PM
@EskimoJ - Yeah that’s curious. Guessing that’s the excuse but they really just don’t quite believe in it to make a profit.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/30/2025, 1:36 PM
would've been cool, but it was a pretty random choice of character to focus on.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/30/2025, 1:37 PM
Dcu is screwed before it's even started
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/30/2025, 1:40 PM
I keep hearing about this alleged DCU but have yet to see anything beyond Superman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/30/2025, 1:48 PM
With the incel Synder cut monkey bots and #Supershit leaks appearently being true, it sounds like WB are slowly realising James Gunn's wife's husband isn't their Kevin Feige and are wisely backing away.
User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/30/2025, 1:53 PM
Good. Yes cancel the D list character movies. We want the trinity, Flash, Justice League and the big guns. No one cares about the rest.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/30/2025, 1:54 PM
WB's preparing for the Trump recession.🤣
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/30/2025, 1:55 PM
Disappointing news since I was actually curious to see how this one would turn out to be, especially after the character got his animated debut in the G.I. Robot focused episode in Creature Commandos.

Crazy that MyTimeToShine actually got this right.

I'd like to hear something from Gunn now and perhaps, if this cancellation sticks, it could be a lesson to be learned about not keep adding more and more things to your slate just because you liked how it sounded on paper when your other already announced projects are still in limbo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 2:03 PM
Damn , that sucks but there does seem to be a silver lining to this according to THR…

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞-𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔.

That makes more sense imo rather than cancelling the project altogether just because you apparently aren’t able to get the locations you want right now.

However that means that the project might be revived with Guadagnino & Farrell or not since their source also apparently says another thing they heard was that the higher ups were unsure about the former helming a movie like this but are not sure about that being true.

Anyway , I do hope it happens with this team sooner then later especially if the plot details are accurate since it sounds like it could be a fun period adventure flick at the least!!.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/30/2025, 2:04 PM
the female French resistance fighter (are there any other kind?)
Almost every country that was occupied by Germany had resistance movements.
The Albanian Resistance
The Belgian Resistance
The Bulgarian Resistance (led by the Fatherland Front)
The Czech Resistance
The Danish Resistance
The Dutch Resistance (especially the "LO" (national hiding organisation))
The French Resistance
The Greek Resistance
The Italian Resistenza (led mainly by the Italian CLN)
The Jewish Resistance in various German-occupied territories
The Norwegian Resistance
The Polish Resistance (including the Polish Home Army and the greater Polish Underground State loyal to the government-in-exile and the People's Army loyal to the Soviet-backed government);
Soviet partisans[a]
Yugoslav Partisans

