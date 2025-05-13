SGT. ROCK Character Details Revealed; Cillian Murphy, Mikey Madison, And More Were Offered Lead Roles

New details have been revealed about which DC Comics characters were set to make up Sgt. Rock's Easy Company, while we've also learned that Cillian Murphy and Mikey Madison were offered roles in the movie.

By JoshWilding - May 13, 2025 12:05 AM EST
Source: Nexus Point News

We recently learned that DC Studios has decided to shelve Sgt. Rock. There's been some chatter about the movie shooting in 2026 instead, but it seems likely filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will move on. Colin Farrell, meanwhile, may have to do the same if The Batman Part II begins filming as planned.

According to Nexus Point News, the plan had been to shoot Sgt. Rock for roughly 6 weeks on location and outdoors (the UK's weather has been blamed on the decision to halt production).

The site adds that Farrell entered talks to play the title character after Daniel Craig walked away and Jeremy Allen White declined the role. Cillian Murphy also passed after being offered the chance to play the obscure DC Comics hero. 

In terms of plot details, "The film would have followed Sgt. Frank Rock, Mademoiselle Marie, and the Easy Company as they fight the Nazis in a battle to recover the Spear of Destiny in World War 2."

Mademoiselle Marie was going to be the female lead, and Sgt. Rock's love interest, with Mikey Madison and Taylor Russell both offered the role. In terms of Easy Company's members, the team was going to be comprised of:

  • Bulldozer - He’s described as a hotheaded, muscular man in his late 20s.
  • Wildman - Sgt. Rock’s right-hand man and the team’s medic. He’s known for his big, red beard.
  • Jackie Johnson - A former heavyweight boxing champion in his 20s.
  • Sure Shot - An Apache sniper in his 20s.
  • Bean Pole - A skinny 19-year-old grenadier and translator.
  • Dash - An 18-year-old former track and field champion who serves as the team's ammo bearer. Although the name, Dash, does not appear in the comics, he would’ve been named Philip Mason, a name used by Ice Cream Soldier.
  • Four Eyes - A nerdy 19-year-old comic book artist.
  • Junior - A 17-year-old soldier who lied about his age to enlist.
  • Johnny Doe - An original character who finds satisfaction with each kill and makes a tally on his rifle after a kill.

Challengers star Mike Faist looked set to reunite with Guadagnino as Johnny Doe; Alien: Covenant star David Jonsson was considered for Jackie, but talks ended early, and he wasn't likely to be part of the project. 

As noted, shifting to a 2026 shoot won't be easy; Guadagnino has several projects in the works, including American PsychoSeparate Rooms, and Lord of the Flies.

It's previously been reported that "Guadagnino remained untested in the realm of action movies, and even though the budget was in the $70 million range, a paltry sum for comic book movies, higher-ups may have wavered in their confidence."

Do you think DC Studios' Sgt. Rock movie will eventually become a reality? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

