Gunn Says SGT. ROCK Is Moving Forward; Teases Unannounced Project He Feared Another Company Would "Rip Off"

The news broke last month that DC Studios had decided to shelve the Sgt. Rock movie that had Luca Guadagnino attached to direct and Colin Farrell on board to play the title character, but it seems there may still be some life in Easy Company yet.

During a new interview with EW, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Sgt. Rock is still moving forward, but it sounds like it could turn out to be a very different movie to the one that was originally in development.

"I feel like we're in a pretty good place. We're still moving forward, but it's not going to be...What would Peter want me to say here? ... So it's still moving forward, but, yeah, right now it wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be creatively, and so it needs to change a little bit."

It's probably fair to say that not too many people were devastated about the news that Sgt. Rock had been removed from the DCU slate, so it'll be interesting to see if these changes result in a little more hype from the fan community once the project does get back on track.

The Superman director also reiterated that Paradise Lost is "slowly" moving ahead, and that the Wonder Woman project that's currently being written will only be loosely connected to the show.

"Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f---ing Themyscira, so..."

Gunn was also asked about any other projects that might be in the early planning stages that have yet to be disclosed to the public, and revealed that "his favorite thing" has yet to be announced. It seems Gunn felt that this mysterious movie or TV series might be too easy for another company - we're going to take a wild guess and assume he's referring to Marvel Studios - to "rip off."

"My favorite thing has not been announced at all. One of the scripts people kind of know about. My script people don't know about. The other script people don't know about. So it's mostly stuff people don't know about.... A couple of those things [announced in January 2023] are in pretty good shape in terms of coming up, but there was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that's one of the main things."

We have no idea what kind of high-concept premise would result in Marvel trying to get the jump on the idea, but this is sure to ignite a lot of speculation.