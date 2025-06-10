RUMOR: SGT. ROCK Gets A Potentially Promising Update After Production Pause; Update On CLAYFACE Shooting Plans

The news broke last month that DC Studios has decided to shelve Sgt. Rock. There was some chatter about the movie shooting in 2026, but filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has already moved on to a different project, Artificial.

His inexperience helming big-budget movies was listed as one of the possible reasons for Sgt. Rock's postponement, as were concerns about the British weather (the movie had been set to film over the summer, but various delays cast doubt on how feasible that would be).

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has yet to break his silence on Sgt. Rock's apparent cancellation, and plans for it to be released as soon as next year, have obviously been scrapped.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has chimed in today, claiming to have "confirmed" that Sgt. Rock is still happening... "for now." It reportedly remains on pause until next year, so we'd imagine DC Studios won't be making any rash decisions on this one.

Many fans have questioned the necessity of a World War II movie set in the DCU, particularly as it wouldn't feature any superheroes and doesn't necessarily seem like the best use of this franchise's time when so many other characters need to be introduced and established in the present day.

We recently learned that Sgt. Rock would have followed the title character, Mademoiselle Marie, and the Easy Company as they fight the Nazis in a battle to recover the Spear of Destiny.

Richtman has also learned that Clayface, another unexpected addition to the DCU slate, is scheduled to begin shooting in September. That comes after the trades confirmed rumours about Jack O'Connell, Tom Blythe, George MacKay, and Leo Woodall being in the mix to play the Batman villain.

"I don’t know what they’re doing with Clayface. I’m not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own," writer Mike Flanagan recently said. "I know that they’re doing work on the script. I’m off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it’s not my movie, so I’ll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out."

When Gunn has waxed lyrical about the vision of filmmakers coming first, it's a little strange to hear that Flanagan will be so hands-off with what was described as a passion project. Either way, we'll find out how it's shaped up when the movie is released next year.

Are you looking forward to Sgt. Rock (if it happens) and Clayface? Let us know in the comments section.