A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated

As we write this, four superhero movies have been officially announced and dated for 2027. Those are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Man of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
That's going to be a stacked second half of the year!
While it's admittedly still very early, we probably know equally as much about each of these future blockbusters. With that in mind, now seems as good a time as any to rank 2027's Marvel and DC offerings from least to most anticipated.
4. Man of Tomorrow (July 9)
Superman was a huge step in the right direction for the DCU, so we're not shocked that Gunn is looking to return to the "Superman Saga" with Man of Tomorrow (and more of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in theaters is sure to be welcomed by, well, everyone).
Teaser art has shown Lex Luthor in his classic green and purple War Suit, and it appears we can expect Superman and Lex to fight and team up against a much bigger threat. The Circle? Brainiac? That remains to be seen, and much of this movie is a mystery to us.
Honestly, if Gunn wasn't being so frustratingly coy about his Superman sequel that isn't a sequel but is a sequel to Peacemaker season 2 (that's a lot of sequel talk in one sentence, we know), then our excitement levels would be higher. For now, though, we're unsure.
3. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 25)
The long-delayed, long-awaited final instalment in the Spider-Verse trilogy finally swings into theaters in 2027. We're expecting this to be another visually stunning, one-of-a-kind animated adventure, and with any luck, a satisfying end to Miles Morales' story.
The stakes are certainly high as Miles looks to save his father's life and escape his Earth-42 counterpart. Then, there's Miles' romance with Spider-Gwen, the threat posed by Spider-Man 2099, and the promised return of Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and more.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse surely won't miss, and for many of you, it will deserve the #1 spot on this list. We wouldn't fight you on that, but the next two entries in this feature are just that little bit more intriguing...
2. Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17)
Avengers: Secret Wars stands a very real chance of being the biggest MCU movie ever. If it lives up to its namesake, it will be set on Battleworld—a reality ruled over by Doctor Doom—and packed with insane moments, like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man meeting Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday sounds positively small in scale compared to what should happen in Secret Wars. So, with all that in mind, why doesn't this movie take the top spot?
The Russo Brothers have had a spotty track record since Avengers: Endgame, and the Multiverse Saga has been nothing if not inconsistent. Still, we have faith, and by far the most intriguing thing will be how this movie's ending sets up the new, softly rebooted MCU.
1. The Batman Part II (October 1)
It's inexcusable in a lot of ways that DC Studios still hasn't figured out how to get The Brave and the Bold into theaters. On the plus side, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel will finally be released in 2022, and if it's half as good as its predecessor, we're in for a treat.
Almost nothing has been revealed about the movie, though Hush, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker are among the rumoured potential villains. The Batman ended with Bruce Wayne in a very different place from when the movie started, so the next stage in that evolution should be fascinating.
We're sure this being placed ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars will raise some eyebrows, but good things come to those who wait, and that's bound to be the case with The Batman Part II. Hopefully, Reeves can deliver on the early hype.
