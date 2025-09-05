A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated

A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated

Four major Marvel and DC movies are scheduled for release in 2027, and we're going to rank them from least to most anticipated, even if it is a little too soon. Still, some are more exciting than others...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

As we write this, four superhero movies have been officially announced and dated for 2027. Those are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Man of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and Avengers: Secret Wars

That's going to be a stacked second half of the year! 

While it's admittedly still very early, we probably know equally as much about each of these future blockbusters. With that in mind, now seems as good a time as any to rank 2027's Marvel and DC offerings from least to most anticipated. 

So, to find out which of these upcoming comic book movies we're most looking forward to, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

4. Man of Tomorrow (July 9)

Tw5qxlpo o

Superman was a huge step in the right direction for the DCU, so we're not shocked that Gunn is looking to return to the "Superman Saga" with Man of Tomorrow (and more of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in theaters is sure to be welcomed by, well, everyone). 

Teaser art has shown Lex Luthor in his classic green and purple War Suit, and it appears we can expect Superman and Lex to fight and team up against a much bigger threat. The Circle? Brainiac? That remains to be seen, and much of this movie is a mystery to us.

Honestly, if Gunn wasn't being so frustratingly coy about his Superman sequel that isn't a sequel but is a sequel to Peacemaker season 2 (that's a lot of sequel talk in one sentence, we know), then our excitement levels would be higher. For now, though, we're unsure.
 

3. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 25)

Fzvz2477 o

The long-delayed, long-awaited final instalment in the Spider-Verse trilogy finally swings into theaters in 2027. We're expecting this to be another visually stunning, one-of-a-kind animated adventure, and with any luck, a satisfying end to Miles Morales' story. 

The stakes are certainly high as Miles looks to save his father's life and escape his Earth-42 counterpart. Then, there's Miles' romance with Spider-Gwen, the threat posed by Spider-Man 2099, and the promised return of Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and more. 

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse surely won't miss, and for many of you, it will deserve the #1 spot on this list. We wouldn't fight you on that, but the next two entries in this feature are just that little bit more intriguing...
 

2. Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17)

Hqeg8u2y o

Avengers: Secret Wars stands a very real chance of being the biggest MCU movie ever. If it lives up to its namesake, it will be set on Battleworld—a reality ruled over by Doctor Doom—and packed with insane moments, like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man meeting Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday sounds positively small in scale compared to what should happen in Secret Wars. So, with all that in mind, why doesn't this movie take the top spot?

The Russo Brothers have had a spotty track record since Avengers: Endgame, and the Multiverse Saga has been nothing if not inconsistent. Still, we have faith, and by far the most intriguing thing will be how this movie's ending sets up the new, softly rebooted MCU.
 

1. The Batman Part II (October 1)

Aca2dwxl o

It's inexcusable in a lot of ways that DC Studios still hasn't figured out how to get The Brave and the Bold into theaters. On the plus side, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel will finally be released in 2022, and if it's half as good as its predecessor, we're in for a treat. 

Almost nothing has been revealed about the movie, though Hush, Mr. Freeze, and The Joker are among the rumoured potential villains. The Batman ended with Bruce Wayne in a very different place from when the movie started, so the next stage in that evolution should be fascinating.

We're sure this being placed ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars will raise some eyebrows, but good things come to those who wait, and that's bound to be the case with The Batman Part II. Hopefully, Reeves can deliver on the early hype. 

Which of these 2027 movies are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section below. 
 

MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?
Related:

MAN OF TOMORROW: Has The Villain Superman & Lex Luthor Will Team-Up Against Already Been Revealed?
THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To F*cking Racist And Stupid Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To "F*cking Racist And Stupid" Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 12:50 PM
All of these will be below a 5/10. CBMS are dead

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/5/2025, 12:57 PM
@WalletsClosed - NO SIR! MAN OF TOMORROW WILL BE 15/10!!

User Comment Image

#CBMS4LYFE
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 9/5/2025, 1:06 PM
@WalletsClosed - This is a weird take. Because I kept hearing the keys to the DC Kingdom were being handed over to Zaddy once the DCU failed? But now CBMs are ALL dead?? So Zaddy is going to inherit what, exactly then?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/5/2025, 12:57 PM
Only Spider-Verse and Batman II for me. I'm somewhat curious about Doomsday, but not hyped.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/5/2025, 12:59 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I think Chris Evans’ involvement has boiled up some mild interest from me.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/5/2025, 12:58 PM
I actually agree with Josh’s ranking?!?
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 12:59 PM
4. Not much is known about MOT so fair spot.

3. Never was crazy about the Spiderman animation movies.

2. Even though it made bank, Endgame really was not that good.

4. If it wasn't for Penguin I wouldn't give a rip about The Batman franchise.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/5/2025, 1:05 PM
Batman part 2 as most anticipated on top of Secret Wars lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 1:06 PM
So we just skipping over 2026 lol?:

Anyway , these four (so far) do seem really exciting though and I’m looking forward to all of them more or less the same amount…

However if I had to pick one that’s my most anticipated right now then it would be The Batman Part 2 since I was a big fan of the first one aswell as The Penguin!!.

User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 9/5/2025, 1:18 PM
It’s the Summer of Superman

Summer of Secret Wars doesn’t have the same ring or right flavor.

You know?
Luke8
Luke8 - 9/5/2025, 1:20 PM
4. I love the character, but wasn’t a fan of Gunn’s take. Not a SnyderBot either.

3. It’s amazing. While I hate the Spider-Verse in the comics, these last two movies have done it right. Looking forward to it.

2. Maguire and Jackman you say? I want it now.

1. The Penguin has me looking forward to this. Just wish Pattinson would wield the same authority that every Batman prior had.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 1:31 PM
@Luke8 -

4. I liked Gunn’s take and while I am looking forward to Man of Tomorrow , nothing in that film made me out of my mind excited for the next but rather I was more happy that I finally have a modern big screen Superman that I like now lol.

3. While I’m not as enamored with the Spiderverse films as others , they have been solid so I’m looking forward to the conclusion

2. Honestly right now I’m more interested in Doomsday then SW just to see RDJ’s take mainly but if I like that then I could see being hyped for the latter.

1. Keaton was my favorite Batman before Pattinson took over that spot ( Bale is my favorite Bruce Wayne)…

He may not necessarily have the authority of the previous Batmen considering he’s suppose to be early into his career but I like his brashness , attitude and presence tbh.
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2025, 1:56 PM
@Luke8 - I'm hoping he get that authority in part 2 his words at the end kinda gives me hope
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/5/2025, 1:24 PM
Secret Wars comes in last due to the current state of the MCU.

In third place comes Man of Tomorrow.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is second for me.

The most anticipated movie for me is of course The Batman II.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/5/2025, 1:41 PM
Glad you all said it’s inexcusable for DC not to have Brave & the Bold together. But yes Batman 2 prolly gonna be the biggest film experience and anticipated for 2027. You need to proofread your articles. It’s 2027 not 2022. Smh.
Laridian
Laridian - 9/5/2025, 1:47 PM
Most anticipating 'MAN OF TOMORROW' and not even sure 'BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE' is even gonna get released, but I hope it does. As far as 'DOOMSDAY' goes (and by extension, SECRET WARS), I'm cautiously-optimistic.
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/5/2025, 1:56 PM
the next two summers we eat goood
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/5/2025, 1:57 PM
....Thats a pretty good year!
Forthas
Forthas - 9/5/2025, 1:57 PM
If The Batman 2 is really good and a box office success, it will kill James Gunn's DC Universe. People will rightly ask why they are given subpar DC films in one space and better quality films in another. At this point Matt Reeves should not be under any control of Gunn when creatively he is clearly the better director and writer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 2:01 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@MarkJulian

“Life is Strange” series based on popular video game ordered to series at Amazon Prime.

Charlie Covell tapped to be showrunner.

https://deadline.com/2025/09/life-is-strange-tv-series-prime-video-charlie-covell-1236509123/

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder