A Far Too Early Ranking Of 2027's Marvel And DC Movies From Least To Most Anticipated

As we write this, four superhero movies have been officially announced and dated for 2027. Those are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Man of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

That's going to be a stacked second half of the year!

While it's admittedly still very early, we probably know equally as much about each of these future blockbusters. With that in mind, now seems as good a time as any to rank 2027's Marvel and DC offerings from least to most anticipated.

So, to find out which of these upcoming comic book movies we're most looking forward to, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



4. Man of Tomorrow (July 9)

Superman was a huge step in the right direction for the DCU, so we're not shocked that Gunn is looking to return to the "Superman Saga" with Man of Tomorrow (and more of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in theaters is sure to be welcomed by, well, everyone).

Teaser art has shown Lex Luthor in his classic green and purple War Suit, and it appears we can expect Superman and Lex to fight and team up against a much bigger threat. The Circle? Brainiac? That remains to be seen, and much of this movie is a mystery to us.

Honestly, if Gunn wasn't being so frustratingly coy about his Superman sequel that isn't a sequel but is a sequel to Peacemaker season 2 (that's a lot of sequel talk in one sentence, we know), then our excitement levels would be higher. For now, though, we're unsure.

