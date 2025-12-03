DP Erik Messerschmidt's BATMAN: ARKHAM SHADOW Ad Reveals What To Expect From His Approach To THE BATMAN 2

DP Erik Messerschmidt's BATMAN: ARKHAM SHADOW Ad Reveals What To Expect From His Approach To THE BATMAN 2

Following the news that cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt will serve as The Batman 2's Director of Photography, it's been revealed that he previously stepped behind the camera for Batman: Arkham Shadow.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2025
Filed Under: The Batman

With Greig Fraser busy working on Sam Mendes' four (yes, four) Beatles biopics, filmmaker Matt Reeves has found a new cinematographer for The Batman Part II

Erik Messerschmidt will serve as the sequel's director of photography and is best known for his collaborations with David Fincher. They worked together on Mindhunter, The Killer, and Mank, with the latter earning Messerschmidt an Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

His other credits include Ferrari, Legion, FargoRaised by Wolves, and Dope Thief, as well as a now-resurfaced commercial for Oculus Studios' VR Game, Batman: Arkham Shadow

Yes, Messerschmidt is no stranger to the Dark Knight, and the ad offers a possible idea of what to expect from his take on The Batman Part II.

Heavy on action, the promo plays with shadow and delivers a moody, black and white take on Gotham City. It's great, and it will be interesting to see whether the DP makes use of these tricks for Reeves' Batman sequel. How much Messerschmidt's brief run-in with Batman factored into Reeves' decision to hire him isn't clear, but we're sure it didn't hurt. 

You can rewatch this promo for Batman: Arkham Shadow in the player below.

"We haven't talked about anything like that," Reeves previously said of potentially bringing The Batman franchise into James Gunn's DCU. "We have had conversations about how things could work and all that kind of stuff, just in general. So, of course, it would be a lot of fun. What I really want to do is play out these stories that we began and arrive at the conclusion I've hoped we would arrive at from the beginning. It's very exciting."

"First of all, I'm flattered. That's very kind of James to say. It would be really exciting to work with them, of course. We're working with them on [The Batman Part II]," the filmmaker continued. "I mean, it's a DC, so, like, it's Elseworld, but it is DC, so it's theirs as well. What the future brings and what I am doing will become clear when it comes."

Beyond the return of key cast members Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, little to nothing is known about what's in store for us in The Batman sequel. 

Hush, Hugo Strange, and The Court of Owls rank among the most popular suggestions from fans, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll see more of The Joker and The Riddler after their chance Arkham meeting in The Batman

The Batman 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 12:33 PM
Cool ad though it might be because of the music and certain images in that but it reminds me of the Batman Beyond intro tbh…

?si=qbMMrLMX3E5YnoH6

That aside , he captures the vibe well imo though ultimately whatever he does behind the camera will depend on Reeves vision for the film which will likely be to continue and expend on the Gothic visual aesthetic he & Greig Fraser established in the first film which I’m excited to see since I love the look of the first one!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/3/2025, 1:09 PM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/3/2025, 1:09 PM
Looks good to me! Bring it on.

