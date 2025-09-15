Matt Reeves Wants More BATMAN Spin-Offs For HBO Max, Reveals If Sofia Falcone Is In The Sequel

DC fans have long thought that The Batman Epic Crime Saga would quietly wind down and maybe even conclude after the sequel, with the looming introduction of the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold, or potentially sooner. But it doesn't sound as if that's the case at all.

Speaking on the red carpet for last night's Emmy festivities. director Matt Reeves revealed that he's actively exploring more HBO Max spin-offs.

"We have talked about that and I really am hoping to do that but it all comes down to findng the right idea that works for the network...Obviously, at the moment, the priority is to see if there is a season 2 of The Penguin but there are absolutely other characters that we have talked about doing that I would be really really honored and excited if we had that opportunity."

Matt Reeves wants to explore more spinoffs for ‘The Batman’ universe 🦇 pic.twitter.com/Bl9Ef313VK — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) September 14, 2025

Elsewhere, Reeves also revealed that despite Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone becoming a breakout character from The Penguin, the head of the Falcone crime family won't be appearing in the upcoming theatrical sequel.

"Cristin’s not in this one, but that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time of [The Penguin]. But we’ll see, I think she’s incredible."

That last comment from Reeves sure sounds as if he's thinking about writing her into the script, and with filming not slated to start until next Spring, he'll have plenty of time to do so.

Naturally, specific plot details on The Batman Part II remain tightly under wraps at this time.

However, Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, along with Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Colin Farrell has also confirmed that Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot will be returning but in a small, supporting role.

Interestingly enough, a rumor recently surfaced that Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle WILL NOT be returning for the sequel.

Other characters expected to return include Paul Dano's Edward Nashton (The Riddler) and Barry Keoghan, who made a brief but chilling appearance as the Joker in a deleted scene and cameo at the end of the first film.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.