Matt Reeves Wants More BATMAN Spin-Offs For HBO Max, Reveals If Sofia Falcone Is In The Sequel

Fresh off Cristin Milioti's Emmy win for her role as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, will the character receive a big role in the upcoming sequel to The Batman?

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 15, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

DC fans have long thought that The Batman Epic Crime Saga would quietly wind down and maybe even conclude after the sequel, with the looming introduction of the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold, or potentially sooner. But it doesn't sound as if that's the case at all.

Speaking on the red carpet for last night's Emmy festivities. director Matt Reeves revealed that he's actively exploring more HBO Max spin-offs.

"We have talked about that and I really am hoping to do that but it all comes down to findng the right idea that works for the network...Obviously, at the moment, the priority is to see if there is a season 2 of The Penguin but there are absolutely other characters that we have talked about doing that I would be really really honored and excited if we had that opportunity."

Elsewhere, Reeves also revealed that despite Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone becoming a breakout character from The Penguin, the head of the Falcone crime family won't be appearing in the upcoming theatrical sequel.

"Cristin’s not in this one, but that’s because we were so deep into the script by the time of [The Penguin]. But we’ll see, I think she’s incredible."

That last comment from Reeves sure sounds as if he's thinking about writing her into the script, and with filming not slated to start until next Spring, he'll have plenty of time to do so.

Naturally, specific plot details on The Batman Part II remain tightly under wraps at this time.

However, Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, along with Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. Colin Farrell has also confirmed that Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot will be returning but in a small, supporting role.

Interestingly enough, a rumor recently surfaced that Zoë Kravitz's  Selina Kyle WILL NOT be returning for the sequel. 

Other characters expected to return include Paul Dano's Edward Nashton (The Riddler) and Barry Keoghan, who made a brief but chilling appearance as the Joker in a deleted scene and cameo at the end of the first film.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

Matt Reeves Says THE BATMAN - PART II Does Things With The Character That Have Never Been Done Before
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/15/2025, 1:59 PM
I still think a Gotham Central set in this Gotham would be incredible.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 2:00 PM
The Penguin show was better than the movie, if the people who made the Penguin shows made stories about others villains (actual cool underused comic book villains), I'd watch it, I'd rather they were the one's to handle Batman though, not this guy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2025, 2:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - comic movies goood vs bad how many times can people see samething over an over again samething different characters nothing new ever
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/15/2025, 2:37 PM
@dragon316 - yet you say the same things over and over again
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/15/2025, 3:01 PM
@HashTagSwagg - yeah. Lauren Lefranc buries Reeves in the screenwriting dept.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/15/2025, 2:00 PM
I love Cristin, there's no reason to shoehorn her into this story if she already wasn't a part of it. I don't need cheap cameo pops in this universe. She should be in prison and that's the reason she's off camera. Or she's escaped and trying to meet up with selina, who we also know isn't in this.

She won the Emmy and the studio will probably try to force his hand though
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/15/2025, 2:06 PM
I say let Reeves cook for a little bit longer which will force Gunn to build out the DCU with other characters instead of Batman being front and center. I’d be OK with him being mentioned but never seen or maybe just popping up on occasion in other characters films. Really build him up as almost a boogeyman who both villains and heroes are afraid of.

It’s a guarantee that Batman will do massive numbers at the BO every time there’s new movie so why not hold off for a bit and save him for when things start to go stale and fans inevitably lose interest.

This is what Marvel should’ve done with the F4 and X-Men post Endgame-instead of doing the whole Multiverse Saga.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 2:12 PM
@BruceWayng - "when things start to go stale and fans inevitably lose interest"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 2:17 PM
While I liked Sofia and Cristin Miloti’s oerformance as the character , I wouldn’t want her in The Batman Part 2 if it’s gonna be forced since I would rather Reeves tell the story he wants to tell then give us a cameo pop.

Anyway in terms of other potential spin-off ideas , the only other one that makes sense right now is Catwoman…

Since you leaned into the gangster crime drama genre for The Penguin , lean more into the con/heist one for Selina!!.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2025, 2:23 PM
How about no some characters goood for it not all of them
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/15/2025, 2:54 PM
Penguin and Sofia were kinda the biggest draws for me so this is really disappointing.

No Sofia, No Catwoman, Penguin only has 2-3 scenes, what are we doing?
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/15/2025, 2:55 PM
Make it 5 parts and a spin-off show in between each film. Gunn can wait since he doesn’t know how to write a story all of sudden with Batman lol But did a damn Man of Tomorrow treatment in days. Child please.

