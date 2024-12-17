THE BATMAN - PART II Confirmed To Shoot In The UK Next May; Greig Fraser To Return As Cinematographer

We're still waiting on an official announcement regarding the status of Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, but a UK production site has now confirmed that cameras are scheduled to begin rolling next summer.

According to UK Production News (via World of Reel), filming will commence in the UK in May 2025.

James Gunn recently indicated that the movie's script has not been completed, and WOR believes this is because Reeves has been "submitting it in bits and pieces."

"Additionally, I was told that Reeves has been working on the script since late 2022, and that the pieces are finally said to be coming together. There’s agreement that what’s in store will blow away fans who been patiently waiting for the sequel."

In their coverage of star Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie, THR noted that the actor "is due to return to Batman for Matt Reeves’ sequel and there was hope that it could shoot sometime next year. Those hopes remain in place but nothing is close to being planned."

WOR's sources do not see scheduling becoming a concerning issue, and report that Pattinson "will be readily available when cameras start to roll." The site also confirms that Greig Fraser is set to return as cinematographer

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

The events of The Penguin spin-off have set up at least some of the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," which was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe. He has also confirmed (in a roundabout way) that the movie will have a winter setting.