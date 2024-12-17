THE BATMAN - PART II Confirmed To Shoot In The UK Next May; Greig Fraser To Return As Cinematographer

THE BATMAN - PART II Confirmed To Shoot In The UK Next May; Greig Fraser To Return As Cinematographer

A UK production site has confirmed that cameras will roll on Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel next summer, and Greig Fraser is expected to return as cinematographer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

We're still waiting on an official announcement regarding the status of Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, but a UK production site has now confirmed that cameras are scheduled to begin rolling next summer.

According to UK Production News (via World of Reel), filming will commence in the UK in May 2025.

James Gunn recently indicated that the movie's script has not been completed, and WOR believes this is because Reeves has been "submitting it in bits and pieces."

"Additionally, I was told that Reeves has been working on the script since late 2022, and that the pieces are finally said to be coming together. There’s agreement that what’s in store will blow away fans who been patiently waiting for the sequel."

In their coverage of star Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's next movie, THR noted that the actor "is due to return to Batman for Matt Reeves’ sequel and there was hope that it could shoot sometime next year. Those hopes remain in place but nothing is close to being planned."

WOR's sources do not see scheduling becoming a concerning issue, and report that Pattinson "will be readily available when cameras start to roll." The site also confirms that Greig Fraser is set to return as cinematographer

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

The events of The Penguin spin-off have set up at least some of the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," which was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe. He has also confirmed (in a roundabout way) that the movie will have a winter setting.

James Gunn Clears The Air On What's Happening With THE BATMAN PART II - Will It Be Set In The DCU?
Related:

James Gunn Clears The Air On What's Happening With THE BATMAN PART II - Will It Be Set In The DCU?
Who Is DC's Clayface? Everything You Need To Know About THE BATMAN PART II's Rumored Lead Villain
Recommended For You:

Who Is DC's Clayface? Everything You Need To Know About THE BATMAN PART II's Rumored Lead Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/17/2024, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 4:59 PM
Cool , I hope this is true!!.

Also hell yes to Greig Fraser being on board since he was a big part of developing the stylized yet still grounded look of Gotham & such in that…

His cinematography was one of the highlights of the first one so glad to apparently have him back for this!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Fun fact: he helped developed the Volume since he was the cinematographer for a few episodes of Mando S1.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 12/17/2024, 5:05 PM
I'm telling you, when Reeves is in his character driven mindset he can't be stopped with his storytelling. I know TBP2 is going to be prolific. Should be getting some villain reveals/story details earlier next year.

Yall thinking Court of Owls?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/17/2024, 5:06 PM
Most Hyped for these 2 Bad asses


User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/17/2024, 5:07 PM
Shh…Hush! It’s winter time in the UK in May makes since. Now just let me know who my villains are.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/17/2024, 5:10 PM
Hopefully he's a better detective this go round. Dude doesn't even think to check the SOLE angle of all the iceberg lounge photos when they were all quite literally taken from Riddler's apartment, the most blatant detail that not even a basic beat cop misses (although Gordon and the GCPD are complete morons in this film). And this Batman needs a guy with a uncle in the carpet laying business to progress the plot. Great at solving Hallmark Card riddles though. Also, less putting civilians in harms way on the highway or blasting a glass ceiling above a stadium filled with people would be smarter, Batman
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/17/2024, 5:15 PM
Many people are gonna be happy about the cinematographer's return. Especiall those "film Twitter" folks.

If all of this is true it should also debunk the increasing popular fan theory that Gunn was gonna canned Matt Reeves' own creative Elseworlds corner in order to merge his Batman with the DCU.

That on the other hand will disappoint a lot of DCU enthusiasts that want Pattinson to be the DCU Bruce. Would be funny to see that happen just for the reactions.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/17/2024, 5:22 PM
Since the movie is apparently going to take place in the winter, I wonder if they originally planned to film during the actual winter season or if they were always going to just fake it.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 12/17/2024, 5:24 PM
I clearly like THE BATMAN more than a lot of users on this site, and it's only grown on me since its release, but Greig Fraser's cinematography is top notch and one of the reasons I hold the movie in a high regard. Easily the best looking CBM of the 2020s. Would've been a huge disappointment if he had other commitments and couldn't shoot this.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder