THE BATMAN PART II Director Matt Reeves Promises Big News For His "Epic Crime Saga" In The Coming Weeks

Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin's script for The Batman Part II is finally done, and the long-awaited sequel is now gearing up to begin shooting next April. It's been a long time coming, and fans are understandably eager for news.

Beyond the return of key cast members Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, little to nothing is known about what's in store for us in The Batman sequel. However, it seems updates are imminent based on a "Batman Day" post from Reeves.

Sharing a familiar snippet of the Dark Knight's theme from the first movie, Reeves wrote, "I feel so honored to be preparing to shoot the Next Chapter of our story. This character means so much to me. What a privilege. Can’t wait to share lots of exciting things about the movie with you all in the weeks and months to come… 🦇 Happy #BatmanDay ! #TheBatmanEpicCrimeSaga"

We'd imagine the filmmaker is referring to an influx of casting news. However, we're hoping that Reeves might also choose to officially announce which villain he's plucked from the comics to pit against the World's Greatest Detective.

The writer and director recently said he's set out to "[push] even further into the character of Bruce Wayne" with The Batman Part II, and added, "Picking the right villain that digs into what that does and goes into his past and his life, that was what drove that discussion. We're super excited about it, and I will say, it's never really been done in a movie before."

Hush, Hugo Strange, and The Court of Owls rank among the most popular suggestions from fans, and it's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll see more of The Joker and The Riddler after their chance Arkham meeting in The Batman.

One thing we do know about The Batman Part II is that it won't be set in DC Studios' DCU. "I mean, it's a DC, so, like, it's Elseworld, but it is DC, so it's theirs as well," Reeves recently said of working with James Gunn and Peter Safran. "What the future brings and what I am doing will become clear when it comes."

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. Are you excited for the next instalment of "The Batman Epic Crime Saga"?