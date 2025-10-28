X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Once Fed THE BATMAN's Robert Pattinson Literal Garbage

Welp, add this to the list of stories that have truly caught me off guard. Jennifer Lawrence is well known for her long list of hard-hitting dramatic performances. In fact, it's safe to say her cinematic legacy is rivaled by only a select few. Her public persona, however, is quite different from the serious roles she's beloved for. Many interviews have been blessed by the X-Men actress' wild anecdotes, which range from eating tuna and garlic before kissing scenes, to dislodging sacred rocks by using them to scratch her backside. Now, however, we may have just gotten one of her wildest stories yet, and it involves none other than Batman himself, Robert Pattinson.

Lawrence and Pattinson star in this year's Die, My Love. The psychological thriller centers around Grace (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jackson (Robert Pattinson), a couple who moves to a rural town from New York City. There, their lives begins to unravel in strange ways as their relationship falls apart. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote the film, Lawrence was asked about a time Robert Pattinson went to her house for dinner. The actress recalled:

"So, I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas, we were watching 'Little Women;' it was December. [...] And [Robert Pattinson] was like, 'Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God.' 'Cause Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip, he is just one of the gals. And so I was, like, 'Come over!' But he's also like my daughter. He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on. He's not gonna eat on time. He brings out a very maternal [instinct in me]."

Pattinson then arrived at her house and asked if she had any food, which led to this both hilarious and puzzling situation:

"So he comes in, and I give him a hug, and he's like, 'You have any food? I'm so hungry.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in.' And then he goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so, while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can. [...] And then so, he eats it, and we're all just kinda watching him eat this trash. And then, when he was finished, he was, like, 'I'm still hungry, is there more?' And I'm like, 'Well, there is, but it's in the garbage.' And he was, like, 'Oh, I don't mind,' and then he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it."

Now, fam, please gather around. Here's what I don't understand: If everyone at the house was aware there was no food left, and they needed to put something together quickly, wouldn't the sensible move have been to order a pizza? What makes this story even more random is how, upon realizing his meal had come from the waste bin, Pattinson not only shrugged it off, he approached said disposal container and continued to retrieve sustenance from it.

Jokes aside, it says a lot about Pattinson's character that he not only took the fact he was eating thrown-out food completely naturally, he also had no problem eating more of it. That's a very humble and kind individual right there. It's a funny story, and one that will probably go down as one of Jennifer Lawrence's most hilarious ones yet.

Well, there you have it, now we can say Batman ate garbage at Mystique's house.

Die, My Love will arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025. The Batman Part II is scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.