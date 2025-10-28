X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Once Fed THE BATMAN's Robert Pattinson Literal Garbage

X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Once Fed THE BATMAN's Robert Pattinson Literal Garbage

X-Men and Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she once gave The Batman actor Robert Pattinson food from the trash... which he proceeded to happily eat.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 28, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: The Graham Norton Show

Welp, add this to the list of stories that have truly caught me off guard. Jennifer Lawrence is well known for her long list of hard-hitting dramatic performances. In fact, it's safe to say her cinematic legacy is rivaled by only a select few. Her public persona, however, is quite different from the serious roles she's beloved for. Many interviews have been blessed by the X-Men actress' wild anecdotes, which range from eating tuna and garlic before kissing scenes, to dislodging sacred rocks by using them to scratch her backside. Now, however, we may have just gotten one of her wildest stories yet, and it involves none other than Batman himself, Robert Pattinson. 

Lawrence and Pattinson star in this year's Die, My Love. The psychological thriller centers around Grace (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jackson (Robert Pattinson), a couple who moves to a rural town from New York City. There, their lives begins to unravel in strange ways as their relationship falls apart. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote the film, Lawrence was asked about a time Robert Pattinson went to her house for dinner. The actress recalled: 

"So, I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas, we were watching 'Little Women;' it was December. [...] And [Robert Pattinson] was like, 'Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you.' And I was like, 'Oh, my God.' 'Cause Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip, he is just one of the gals. And so I was, like, 'Come over!' But he's also like my daughter. He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on. He's not gonna eat on time. He brings out a very maternal [instinct in me]."

Pattinson then arrived at her house and asked if she had any food, which led to this both hilarious and puzzling situation: 

"So he comes in, and I give him a hug, and he's like, 'You have any food? I'm so hungry.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in, come in.' And then he goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so, while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can. [...] And then so, he eats it, and we're all just kinda watching him eat this trash. And then, when he was finished, he was, like, 'I'm still hungry, is there more?' And I'm like, 'Well, there is, but it's in the garbage.' And he was, like, 'Oh, I don't mind,' and then he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it."

Now, fam, please gather around. Here's what I don't understand: If everyone at the house was aware there was no food left, and they needed to put something together quickly, wouldn't the sensible move have been to order a pizza? What makes this story even more random is how, upon realizing his meal had come from the waste bin, Pattinson not only shrugged it off, he approached said disposal container and continued to retrieve sustenance from it. 

Jokes aside, it says a lot about Pattinson's character that he not only took the fact he was eating thrown-out food completely naturally, he also had no problem eating more of it. That's a very humble and kind individual right there. It's a funny story, and one that will probably go down as one of Jennifer Lawrence's most hilarious ones yet.

Well, there you have it, now we can say Batman ate garbage at Mystique's house. 

Die, My Love will arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025. The Batman Part II is scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.

X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence On Fan-Backlash: I Look At Those Interviews, & That Person Is Annoying
Related:

X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence On Fan-Backlash: "I Look At Those Interviews, & That Person Is Annoying"
THE BATMAN 2 Star Colin Farrell Reveals How Long The Sequel Is Set After HBO's THE PENGUIN - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN 2 Star Colin Farrell Reveals How Long The Sequel Is Set After HBO's THE PENGUIN - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 2:06 PM
We are getting some truly odd articles today lol…

Also it’s well known that Pattinson is a bit of an oddball so him eating food from the trash isn’t that surprising if at all.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/28/2025, 2:10 PM
If you ever had any faith in humanity, which you shouldn't, it's this kinda shit that should make you lose it.

Chick talks like a high school drop-out.
Oh wait, she is. 😜
Kadara
Kadara - 10/28/2025, 2:20 PM
@Feralwookiee - She sounds like fun tho, one of those chicks that's just a bro and will make you laugh!
jst5
jst5 - 10/28/2025, 2:22 PM
@Kadara - Bud...it sounds like you have been friend zoned too many times in your life.Bro's don't have chicks around to make them laugh.
Kadara
Kadara - 10/28/2025, 2:41 PM
@jst5 - LMAO!! Both things can be true at same time 😂
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/28/2025, 2:15 PM
Yeah, that's Patz.
Used to think he was grimey, but looking at the way the world is going;
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 10/28/2025, 2:17 PM
@UltimaRex - Oh that's actually a good point.
Kadara
Kadara - 10/28/2025, 2:15 PM
I caught that on Tiktok wtf, and after she told him he was like, don't mind I do! How high were they all lol!!
rebellion
rebellion - 10/28/2025, 2:16 PM
X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence On Fan-Backlash: "I Look At Those Interviews, & That Person Is Annoying"


I think you will repeat this headline in a few years.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/28/2025, 2:19 PM
god these people have no idea what the real world is like
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/28/2025, 2:23 PM
@lazlodaytona - She used to. Now she's throwing away food so good that it makes a meal for Batman.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/28/2025, 2:24 PM
Another example case of how we totally should take moral and social lessons from Hollywood seriously.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/28/2025, 2:32 PM
Like ya knowwww whatever 😎
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 10/28/2025, 2:42 PM
Usually we say Batman couldn't get this information out of me. Yet here we are with Jennifer giving this information out about batman. Wild times

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder