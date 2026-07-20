The Dark Knight: Hot Toys Reveals Shockingly Realistic Figure Based On Heath Ledger's Joker

The Dark Knight: Hot Toys Reveals Shockingly Realistic Figure Based On Heath Ledger's Joker

Hot Toys has revealed yet another figure based on Heath Ledger's Joker in Christopher Nolan's 2008 masterpiece, The Dark Knight, and it ranks among the company's most realistic efforts.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight

Hot Toys is best known for its 1/6th-scale figures, but the company has a few 1/4th-scale options for collectors. Now, we've learned that The Dark Knight's Joker will soon be among them. 

Featuring a brand-new head sculpt, it's a shockingly lifelike take on the late Heath Ledger's Clown Prince of Crime and comes with real wool-implanted hair for extra realism. However, at this point, we should warn you that, along with likely boasting a hefty price tag (we'd expect it to be at least $600), this will be limited to only 2,000 units in selected markets.

Bundled with all manner of weapons and accessories, it looks like fans of The Dark Knight will be able to recreate any number of moments from the 2008 blockbuster helmed by Christopher Nolan.

While Joaquin Phoenix came close to reaching the same heights as Ledger in Joker (Suicide Squad star Jared Leto did not), many DC fans feel that no one has managed to top—and likely never will—what the Oscar-winning actor did in The Dark Knight.

Had Ledger not passed away, he'd have reprised the role in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. It's been said that it would have boiled down to little more than an Arkham Asylum-set cameo, though others believe he could have joined Bane in unleashing chaos on Gotham City. 

In The Dark Knight, with the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism.

The movie's cast includes Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman. It would go on to become the first superhero movie to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Check out this new Joker figure from Hot Toys in the Instagram gallery below.

The defining feature of this release is a newly crafted head sculpt, which was masterfully sculpted, painted, and hair-rooted by renowned artist Heise. Featuring separate rolling eyeballs and realistic makeup, the portrait captures every nuance of Ledger’s psychotic expression. His signature messy, curly green hair is precisely implanted using premium wool to recreate his unkempt look.

Complementing the sculpt is a specialized body with enhanced proportions that stands 46cm tall. Donning a movie-accurate costume that is newly tailored, the outfit includes his weathered purple trench coat, gray blazer, green vest, patterned shirt and tie, striped pants with suspenders and a metal chain, checkered socks, and shoes. The coat features a magnetic function, allowing the lapels to sit snugly against the coat. Furthermore, bendable wires are embedded throughout the lapels and collars of the garments, allowing collectors to slightly adjust them to capture the perfect look.

Rounding out this package is a massive array of weapons and accessories, including a pistol, revolver, submachine gun, shotgun, knife, shoe knives, detonator, lead pipe, pencil, Joker cards, and stacks of banknotes. Recreating one of the film’s most iconic moments, it also comes with a set of grenades that can be attached to a panel, which magnetically attaches to the inner lining of his coat. Finishing off this piece is a Gotham street-themed diorama base with destroyed Batpod diorama pieces.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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