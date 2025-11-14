THE DARK KNIGHT Star Morgan Freeman Slams Unauthorized AI Usage Of His Image; Reveals He’s Taken Legal Action

Morgan Freeman has revealed he’s taken legal action against unauthorized AI uses of his image, something that, according to him, has happened all too often.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 14, 2025 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight
Source: The Guardian

AI usage is quickly becoming commonplace in Hollywood. Though it remains a taboo topic among many creatives, a number of important figures in the entertainment industry are embracing the technology. It was revealed, for example, that Michael Caine, Matthew McConaughey and Liza Minnelli had partnered up with AI company ElevenLabs to have their voices replicated through artificial intelligence for commercial purposes. 

There is, however, one actor in particular who isn't too excited about being replicated by AI—without his permission, at least: Morgan Freeman. Best known for his roles in Driving Miss Daisy, Seven and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, Freeman is a staple of the screen. Unfortunately for him, it seems his status has also come with some negatives, specifically, regarding AI cloning. 

Speaking to The Guardian, the actor expressed his disatisfaction with his likeness being recreated with AI without his permission: "I'm a little PO'd, you know. I'm like any other actor: don't mimic me with falseness. I don't appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you're gonna do it without me, you're robbing me."

When asked if he had already been the subject of unauthorized AI cloning, Freeman stated: "Well, I tell you, my lawyers have been very, very busy." Further asked if there were cases his lawyers were already addressing, the actor responded: "Many, yeah. Quite a few."

It's worth noting that Freeman seemed to be have been specifically referring to unauthorized AI usage. It remains to be seen whether or not the actor would give away his likeness for AI recreation willingly, similar to his Batman Begins co-star Michael Caine. 

This isn't the first time Freeman has spoken out against his image being recreated without his permission. In June 2024, the actor took to X to thank his fans for pointing out unathorized digital recreations of him online: 

"Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful."

Though, as mentioned, AI usage is becoming more common for actors to preserve their image, the unathorized use of their likeness is a significant issue. As Freeman stated, his image is his source of income, and using it without his permission has the potential to tarnish his personal brand.

Perhaps more concerning out of situations like this is the potential use of an actor's likenesses for inappropriate material, such as the promotion of scams. Someone as high-profile as Freeman actively denouncing the unathorized usage of AI can prevent further cases like the ones he's currently dealing with, and stop the nature of such use from escalating. 

Morgan Freeman can be seen in Now You See Me: Now You Don't, in theaters now.

Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals THE DARK KNIGHT Is His Favorite Christopher Nolan Movie
