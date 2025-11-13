THE DARK KNIGHT Star Michael Caine Signs Deal To Have His Voice Recreated By AI For Commercial Use

THE DARK KNIGHT Star Michael Caine Signs Deal To Have His Voice Recreated By AI For Commercial Use

It’s been announced that legendary actor Michael Caine has signed a deal with ElevenLabs to recreate his voice using AI for commercial use.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 13, 2025 07:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Dark Knight
Source: Deadline

When it comes to classic Hollywood actors, Michael Caine is among some of the most celebrated. Having acted since the 1950s, the actor has enjoyed a fruitful career. While having had a long filmography prior to his involvement in the franchise, Caine burst into the pop culture scene in a big way when he co-starred in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins as Alfred Pennyworth. Caine then returned as Batman's partner and confidant in The Dark Knight, before reprising the role one last time in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises

With his powerful acting style, undeniable charisma and distinctive voice, Caine has built a legacy in Hollywood that is matched only by a select few. Now, the actor has announced (via Deadline) he has partnered with AI company ElevenLabs—founded by Piotr Dąbkowski and Mari Staniszewski—to clone his voice for future projects. Caine's voice will be part of ElevenLabs' "Iconic Voice Marketplace," which will house the voices of multiple actors and celebrities, both alive and deceased, for commercial use.

In a statement, Caine explained his reasoning regarding the deal, stating he wished to help people craft their own stories. He further said the company was not aiming to replace voices, but instead to amplify them. 

"For years, I've lent my voice to stories that moved people—tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit. Now, I'm helping others find theirs. With ElevenLabs, we can preserve and share voices—not just mine, but anyone's. ElevenLabs is at the very forefront of technology, using innovation not to replace humanity, but to celebrate it. ElevenLabs gives everyone the tools to be heard. It's not about replacing voices; it's about amplifying them, opening doors for new storytellers everywhere. I've spent a lifetime telling stories. ElevenLabs will help the next generation tell theirs."

As explained by Deadline, to use any of the voices available in the Voice Marketplace, users will have to submit a request, after which ElevenLabs will match them with the rights holders of the actor(s) they wish to employ. A deal is then made between the user and the rights holder (out of the platform). Once an agreement's in place, the company delivers the voice requested. Per the trade, Caine's voice will, "also be available on the ElevenReader app to narrate books, articles, and PDFs." 

As mentioned, other high-profiles actors have also partnered with ElevenLabs—which is based in New York City—including Liza Minnelli and Matthew McConaughey. Per Variety, the latter is an investor in the company, and has been partnered with it since 2022. The actor is using ElevenLabs' technology to create a Spanish dubbing (in his voice) of his newsletter, "Lyrics of Living'." Regarding this endeavor, McConaughey said: 

"Since our first conversation, I've been impressed by how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the core technology and turned it into products that creators, enterprises and storytellers use daily. I launched my newsletter, 'Lyrics of Livin',' as a way to share stories and ideas in my own voice with those who want to listen. Now, thanks to ElevenLabs, 'Lyrics of Livin’' is expanding with a Spanish language edition, allowing us to reach and connect with even more people. To everyone building with voice technology: keep going. You're helping create a future where we can look up from our screens and connect through something as timeless as humanity itself—our voices."

Below is a list of other notable names that are part of ElevenLabs' Iconic Voice Marketplace: 

  • Rock Hudson
  • Judy Garland
  • Art Garfunkel
  • John Wayne
  • Mark Twain
  • Alan Turing
  • Bettie Page 
  • J. Robert Oppenheimer
  • Burt Reynolds

Using the likeness and voices of deceased actors has long been a point of contention in the entertainment industry. However, with Michael Caine, Matthew McConaughey and Liza Minnelli partnering with ElevenLabs, the conversation regarding AI to recreate performances will likely become more complex.

Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals THE DARK KNIGHT Is His Favorite Christopher Nolan Movie
Related:

Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals THE DARK KNIGHT Is His Favorite Christopher Nolan Movie
BREAKING BAD Star Aaron Paul Reveals That He Missed Out On A Role In THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY
Recommended For You:

BREAKING BAD Star Aaron Paul Reveals That He Missed Out On A Role In THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/13/2025, 7:39 PM
Im the only one that get jumpscared everytime news from Michael jumps on the main Page?... I cant affor to lose him,not as bad as when i lost Jimmy Saville thou
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 11/13/2025, 7:40 PM
@Malatrova15 - I don't agree with you on ANYTHING... except this! I almost had a heart attack! Variety almost gave me a heart attack regarding John Williams.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/13/2025, 7:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - I thought the same thing. That's going to be a sad day.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 11/13/2025, 7:44 PM
How long is gonna be until MAGA make a commercial using Michael Caine's voice?? Such a bad idea.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/13/2025, 7:51 PM
@RockReigns - User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder