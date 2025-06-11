DISCUSSION: Let's Answer The Question — What's The Better Film: THE DARK KNIGHT Or THE BATMAN?

DISCUSSION: Let's Answer The Question — What's The Better Film: THE DARK KNIGHT Or THE BATMAN?

It's a battle of bat-shaped titans. The Dark Knight and The Batman are considered some of the best live-action representations of the Caped Crusader. But which one do you think is the better movie?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Jun 11, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Batman has had the fortune of having a fairly illustrious cinematic career. Aside from the odd critical dud like 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin, the Caped Crusader has generally delivered films that have resonated with both general audiences and comic book diehards. Among that batch of projects, there are two in particular that have soared into the upper echelon of cinemartic greatness: Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008) and Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022). 

Both films are revered for their plots, visuals, and most importantly, their takes on Bruce Wayne/Batman. It's difficult to think about which one of the two adaptations could be better than the other, but that's exactly what I want to ask to the community.

The Dark Knight Or The Batman

Between The Dark Knight and The Batman, which one do you think is the better movie? Trust me, I know, this is difficult. Heck, I'm typing this and I'm not quite sure of my answer. But after thinking about it, I'll have to go with The Batman

As amazing as it is (and believe me, it is), The Dark Knight has some — admittedly, minor — plot inconsistencies. For example, Batman flying into a foreign country to kidnap a person would have certainly not gone well for the Caped Crusader, regardless of how much technology he used to try to pull it off. Aside from that, while Christian Bale is a great Bruce Wayne, his superhero voice has lost its glimmer over the years. When I hear it now, it sounds somewhat... well, out of place in the film's universe. 

Don't get me wrong, I love both movies, but The Batman is an all-around better experience for me. I like Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Bruce Wayne, Gotham's feel, the plot, and the Batsuit. I also thoroughly enjoy how, despite its grounded nature, it still feels like a comic book movie — as in, I could easily see the story being something that happened to Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman. 

Granted, there are things I don't quite enjoy about the film. For an example, I don't like the scene of Riddler meeting the Joker, as it felt way too cartoonish for a project that had focused so much on being serious and gritty. A minor annoyance, but an annoyance, nonetheless. 

Keep in mind, though, this is not meant to disparage one film to prop up the one. As mentioned, both The Dark Knight and The Batman are objectively amazing films. They both deliver high-quality storytelling, well-developed characters and an immersive world. So, this is just meant to be a fun debate for fans of the Dark Knight's cinematic endeavors. Now it's your turn to pick your favorite. 

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027. 

The DCU's Unlikely Heroes We'll (Probably) Never See On The Big Screen
Related:

The DCU's Unlikely Heroes We'll (Probably) Never See On The Big Screen
Warner Bros. Could Benefit From Integrating Robert Pattinson's THE BATMAN Universe Into The DCU — Here's How
Recommended For You:

Warner Bros. Could Benefit From Integrating Robert Pattinson's THE BATMAN Universe Into The DCU — Here's How

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 2:03 PM

What a ridiculous question.

The Dark Knight by about a trillion %.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 2:04 PM
How the fuсk did this ridiculousness land on the main page??
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 2:05 PM
@Lisa89 - he's starting to make Chandler look like a journalist.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/11/2025, 2:04 PM
TDK has way better action and a better villain. Some of The Batman I do like over TDK.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/11/2025, 2:04 PM
Come on now. What kind of bullshit is this?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 6/11/2025, 2:05 PM
This must be a slow Wednesday. Why is this even a question. The Dark Knight is the greatest COMIC BOOK MOVIE of all time
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 2:05 PM
What a pointless article....this isn't even a debate. There's no discussion to be had. One film transcends the genre. The other gets by solely on aestheticism.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/11/2025, 2:05 PM
Da fuq you smoking???
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/11/2025, 2:06 PM
Is this a joke!?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 2:07 PM
I see Nolan as too full of himself sometimes and i never understood the love for the tdk. It is a chore to rewatch when on hbo.

The actions scenes are lousy. Heath was great but the movie mightve not received the same praises if he didnt die
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2025, 2:07 PM
Like the dark knight
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 2:07 PM
🤣🤣🤣 hilarious question
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/11/2025, 2:08 PM
The Dark Knight is not only the best Batman movie, it's the best comic book movie. With that said, is this really a fair question ? Why not compare it to Batman Begins instead, as both are the first in their respective series.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/11/2025, 2:10 PM
The OG or the cheap imitation? tough choice.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 6/11/2025, 2:10 PM
Both movies came close to Batman from 1989.
Cokezero
Cokezero - 6/11/2025, 2:10 PM
Why do I hate chandler mcniel and Daniel klassmans post more than anything else in this world. I hope they read this and quit posting forever
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/11/2025, 2:10 PM
Batman Begins. TDK is wildly overrated (as someone who saw it three times in theaters) and TBM was about an hour too long. All costumes were terrible in both.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 6/11/2025, 2:12 PM
The batman.

Dark knight was soooo Boring. So boring that the dark knight and joker 2 might be cousins.
Skestra
Skestra - 6/11/2025, 2:15 PM
As much as I defend "The Batman", it's no question. Christopher Nolan's second outing all the way. However, I agree with the others in the discussion and feel "Batman Begins" would have been a better comparison.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder