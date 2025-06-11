DISCUSSION: Let's Answer The Question — What's The Better Film: THE DARK KNIGHT Or THE BATMAN?

Batman has had the fortune of having a fairly illustrious cinematic career. Aside from the odd critical dud like 1995's Batman Forever and 1997's Batman & Robin, the Caped Crusader has generally delivered films that have resonated with both general audiences and comic book diehards. Among that batch of projects, there are two in particular that have soared into the upper echelon of cinemartic greatness: Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008) and Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022).

Both films are revered for their plots, visuals, and most importantly, their takes on Bruce Wayne/Batman. It's difficult to think about which one of the two adaptations could be better than the other, but that's exactly what I want to ask to the community.

The Dark Knight Or The Batman?

Between The Dark Knight and The Batman, which one do you think is the better movie? Trust me, I know, this is difficult. Heck, I'm typing this and I'm not quite sure of my answer. But after thinking about it, I'll have to go with The Batman.

As amazing as it is (and believe me, it is), The Dark Knight has some — admittedly, minor — plot inconsistencies. For example, Batman flying into a foreign country to kidnap a person would have certainly not gone well for the Caped Crusader, regardless of how much technology he used to try to pull it off. Aside from that, while Christian Bale is a great Bruce Wayne, his superhero voice has lost its glimmer over the years. When I hear it now, it sounds somewhat... well, out of place in the film's universe.

Don't get me wrong, I love both movies, but The Batman is an all-around better experience for me. I like Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Bruce Wayne, Gotham's feel, the plot, and the Batsuit. I also thoroughly enjoy how, despite its grounded nature, it still feels like a comic book movie — as in, I could easily see the story being something that happened to Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman.

Granted, there are things I don't quite enjoy about the film. For an example, I don't like the scene of Riddler meeting the Joker, as it felt way too cartoonish for a project that had focused so much on being serious and gritty. A minor annoyance, but an annoyance, nonetheless.

Keep in mind, though, this is not meant to disparage one film to prop up the one. As mentioned, both The Dark Knight and The Batman are objectively amazing films. They both deliver high-quality storytelling, well-developed characters and an immersive world. So, this is just meant to be a fun debate for fans of the Dark Knight's cinematic endeavors. Now it's your turn to pick your favorite.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027.