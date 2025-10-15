BREAKING BAD Star Aaron Paul Reveals That He Missed Out On A Role In THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY

Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has revealed that he was being eyed for a role in one of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies, and explains why he regrets missing out on The Dark Knight Trilogy.

By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2025 05:10 AM EST
Source: Screen Rant

The Dark Knight Trilogy started with 2005's Batman Begins. We got The Dark Knight in 2008, and filmmaker Christopher Nolan concluded the trilogy in 2012 with The Dark Knight Rises

Still the definitive take on Batman for many fans, Nolan's work has stood the test of time and set a high bar for comic book movies. Many notable actors appeared in small roles across the three movies, including Glen Powell and David Dastmalchian. 

Now, we've learned that Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit AMC series, was forced to turn down a role in one of Nolan's critically acclaimed Batman movies. As you might imagine, that still haunts him. 

"I sat down with Christopher Nolan on another project. This was years ago," he told Screen Rant in a new interview, "I think it was for Interstellar, but I was offered a very small role - you're literally just reminding me of this - in one of the Batman movies he was doing. I was literally shooting another project, and I couldn't do it. It was a tiny, tiny, tiny role - but I don't care."

Explaining that he just wanted "to be in his universe," Paul went on to express his DC fandom. "I love Batman. I think Batman's probably my favorite, because he's kind of a real guy, right? He's just the guy with a lot of money and a lot of toys, and he's not messing around. I love Superman - I love it all. It's just such a fun, fantastic world where the options are sort of limitless."

Paul didn't specify who Nolan wanted him to play, but it may have been Powell's trader on the stock exchange if his description of the scene is any indication. "[I] just watched Dark Knight the other night. I thought about that. I was like, 'Ah, it would have just been so cool to just be in 30 seconds of one of those movies.'"

Despite missing out on The Dark Knight Trilogy, Paul has since joined another popular comic book franchise with Prime Video's Invincible. In the animated series, he plays Scott Duvall/Powerplex. 

Whether we'll see him in a Marvel or DC Comics adaptation remains to be seen, but the actor is no stranger to genre fare, having starred in the likes of Westworld, BoJack Horseman, and Black Mirror. Paul has been fan-cast in many roles, including Captain Cold, The Flash, and Electro. 

We spoke to Paul earlier this year about his role in the sci-fi movie Ash. You can watch that in the player below.

Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 10/15/2025, 6:02 AM
He was going to play the guy who tries to black mail Bruce.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/15/2025, 6:40 AM
@Thebronxknight - User Comment Image

100%.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 6:42 AM
Interesting , I wonder who he was up to play in Interstellar?.

The 3 choices I can think of are Casey Affleck ,Wes Bentley or Topher Grace’s character and if so then out of those , I feel he would have fit the first one most.

Also he says he was “offered” a small role in one of Nolan’s Batman films so it’s definitely not BB and likely not TDK since Breaking Bad was his breakout role and that didn’t start till 2008 so it seems to be Rises…

Out of all the characters in that , I could see him in Glen Powell’s stock trader role or even Bane’s right hand guy played by Josh Stewart.

User Comment Image

Anyway , It would have been nice to see Paul in those films but oh well.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 6:44 AM
He was pablob
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 10/15/2025, 6:49 AM
He should have been Starlord. He did actually audition for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 6:49 AM
Honestly , I wouldn’t mind if Aaron Paul joined the DCU and if so then these would be my picks for the character he could play…

Captain Cold

User Comment Image

Firefly

User Comment Image

Heatwave

User Comment Image

