Will There Be A WONDER MAN Season 2? Showrunner Shares Possible Story Plans

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has discussed a possible Season 2 and reveals what direction he'd be looking to take Simon Williams' story in. SPOILERS follow.

By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2026 12:01 PM EST
The Direct

Wonder Man premiered on Disney+ in its entirety earlier today, and all signs point to the series being a hit for Marvel Studios.

Ultimately, viewership numbers will decide whether the story continues. However, there's nothing to stop Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery from showing up elsewhere (similar to how Ms. Marvel later appeared in The Marvels).

Avengers: Doomsday doesn't seem overly likely, but Wonder Man has established Simon as one of this world's most powerful beings. That could leave him with no other choice than to step up and help battle Doctor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars

Time will tell on that front, but Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has now confirmed that he has some ideas for a possible Season 2.

"If we did get the opportunity, I have put some thought into what might happen for Simon Williams," he told The Direct"One of the things that happened as we were getting towards filming the end of filming on the finale, Yahya, one day turned to me, and he's like, 'So, Simon can't act anymore.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'Well, the DODC knows that he's got superpowers.'"

"So I was like, 'Yeah, so the DODC knows it. But maybe they don't want to let everyone else know it. Maybe there's a deal to be worked out between Simon and the DODC, where there's a little trade-off going on,'" Guest added. "We could figure it. We can square this circle, given the opportunity."

There's something to be said about Simon continuing to act while, like Trevor before him, he's left with no other choice but to work for the Department of Damage Control. It would place him in a unique predicament and could ultimately lead to the "Wonder Man" star outing himself as a superpowered individual. 

There's also one lingering plot thread that Guest has promised would be resolved if Wonder Man Season 2 becomes a reality. "We'll also get Josh Gad free. He’s gonna come out Doorman in a Season 2, I promise."

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.

