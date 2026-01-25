WONDER MAN: An Updated Ranking Of Every Live-Action MCU TV Series According To Rotten Tomatoes

Not everyone likes it, but Rotten Tomatoes is still an important tool in helping many moviegoers decide whether to check out the latest releases in theaters. Over the past few years, it's become every bit as important for TV shows, especially when streaming has led to countless platforms vying for subscribers. Marvel Studios' first foray into television was with WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2021. Since then, the likes of Loki, Moon Knight, Daredevil: Born Again, Hawkeye, and—most recently—Wonder Man have all followed. In terms of both live-action and animation, we've seen Marvel Studios prove that a movie studio can't make the transition to streaming without at least a few hiccups. For the most part, the MCU's TV shows have been well-received, meaning their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores are surprisingly close (with a few ties). Now that the reviews for Wonder Man are in, we're ending the weekend with an updated ranking of the live-action Marvel Television-produced projects based on those all-important percentages. You can see how they compare by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

11. Secret Invasion Score: 53% Rotten Or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: A well-deserved showcase for Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion steadies itself after a somewhat slow start by taking the MCU in a darker, more mature direction. Does Secret Invasion deserve the dreaded green splat? Not all of it, but the finale definitely did. It was a complete mess and a disappointing end to a series which sadly ended up being all over the place following a strong start. The cast was phenomenal, however, and there were some solid twists. Still, between this, Captain Marvel, and The Marvels, it might be time to move on from the Skrulls because the approach Marvel Studios has taken to them simply isn't working.



10. Echo Score: 71% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Alaqua Cox makes Echo's first season consistently worth watching, while hard-hitting action and fresh narrative elements suggest strong potential for this slow-building series. This series came, went, and was quickly forgotten, partly because every episode dropped at once. It clearly went through a lot of big changes in the editing room, but inconsistencies aside, Alaqua Cox is nothing short of excellent in a series which also boasts an impressive supporting cast. Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin was another highlight, and Echo's action scenes were stellar. We just wish Charlie Cox's Daredevil had more than 90 seconds of screentime. The lead's superpowers could have also been better executed and felt largely unnecessary.



9. Ironheart Score: 76% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Dominique Thorne ignites the MCU skies with charisma and confidence to boot, making Ironheart a worthy watch despite its conventional genre armor. Ironheart was a largely unspectacular series, but boasted a game-changing finale that we wish hadn't come that late into the story. However, this score seems just about right for a show that, despite some stellar VFX and strong lead characters, just didn't soar like Iron Man. Ultimately, this isn't Marvel Studios at its best and stands out as an example of where the MCU was lacking during its quantity over quality face. We don't think this is one you should skip, though, even if it's only to see what Sacha Baron Cohen does as Mephisto.



8. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Score: 80% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Whether she's fighting bad guys, defending a client, or managing her messy social life, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law passes the bar for bingeworthy viewing. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law definitely wasn't for everyone, but it was entertaining. The finale, however, is likely to forever divide fans as the meta-commentary went well beyond what we'd seen in previous episodes. That aside, Jennifer Walters is a great character, and this corner of the MCU has proved to be well worth exploring. The Daredevil cameo was worth the wait, but the VFX desperately needed a polish. Hopefully, this wasn't the last time we'll see the character and Tatiana Maslany's take.



7. Agatha All Along Score: 84% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: The marvelous Kathryn Hahn is backed up by a coven of memorable performers in this MCU spinoff that refreshingly concocts its own distinct brew. With a predominantly female cast, the usual suspects were rooting for Agatha All Along to bomb. What they failed to take into account is the fact that this series comes our way from Jac Schaeffer, the writer who set the bar so high for Marvel Television with WandaVision. It's PG-13 horror, yes, but Hahn is a blast to spend time with as Agatha Harkness and the supporting cast is stellar, particularly Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff. It's another show that got fans talking, and the finale ditched the MCU formula and prioritised the title character's story arc.



6. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Score: 85% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Packed with blockbuster action and deft character beats, Falcon and the Winter Soldier proves itself worthy of Captain America's legacy with its globetrotting intrigue, mature social commentary, and the sparky rapport between stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier generated mostly positive reviews, but was often criticised for its lack of direction with certain characters (the Flag Smashers) and some on-the-nose dialogue. Despite that, this series effectively explored Sam Wilson's transformation into Captain America, all while establishing him as the new face of the MCU. Despite too much filler, it was a solid lead-in to Captain America: Brave New World and set up Bucky and John Walker for Thunderbolts*.



5. Moon Knight Score: 86% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable -- and refreshingly weird -- spot in the MCU firmament. We hate to say it, but Moon Knight simply didn't live up to expectations. There was nowhere near enough superhero action in the show, and the messy final couple of episodes pointed to those scenes in the asylum being heavily reshot. Still, we loved Khonshu, and there's no denying that Oscar Isaac's trippy performance kept us hooked from start to finish. Again, the show would have benefited from more time spent with the costumed Moon Knight, but we did get a great cliffhanger and plenty of memorable moments.



4. Daredevil: Born Again - TIE Score: 87% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Resurrecting Charlie Cox's Daredevil with his virtues intact -- namely Vincent D'Onofrio as his terrifying adversary -- Born Again is an ambitious and at times ungainly crime saga that marks a mature tonal shift for the MCU. Honestly, as great as it is to see Daredevil: Born Again rank so high in this list, we'd add a few more percentage points to that score. Tonal inconsistencies aside (you can thank the overhaul for that), Marvel Studios delivered a phenomenal take on the Man Without Fear here. With a killer premiere and final two episodes, the show overcame any shortcomings from the previous creative team and allowed its stellar cast to shine. If Season 2 is even better than this, then we'd expect that to top this ranking roughly a year from now.



4. Loki - TIE Score: 87% (Average - Season 1 (92%), Season 2 (82%)) Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself (Season 1) / Loki's dizzying, dazzling second season may rely on sleight of hand to distract from its slightly less satisfying storyline, but the end result still contains enough of that old Marvel magic to entertain (Season 2) The first season of Loki was superb, and the second was just as good, if not better. The show's deep dive into the Multiverse meant the series wasn't overly accessible to non-hardcore fans, explaining why the lore-heavy season 2 didn't strike a chord with at least some critics. Still, it's in good company this high up on our list, and Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are fantastic from beginning to end. It's said that there are no plans for a third season, though we can live with that following what proved to be an immense and satisfying finale.



3. WandaVision - TIE Score: 92% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. What a way for Marvel Studios to kick off its streaming projects. An argument could be made that the theories surrounding this show, such as Mephisto being the big bad, got out of hand and somewhat lessened the experience. Putting that aside, it was a blast speculating each week and seeing the mystery in Westview unfurl; emotional, action-packed, and compelling, this show was superb, though we do wish they hadn't wasted Pietro. Regardless, many could argue this was Marvel Television at its best.



3. Hawkeye - TIE Score: 92% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Hawkeye starts slowly, but the street-level action is a refreshing change of pace for the MCU -- and the chemistry between its leads sparkles even when the plot lags. Hawkeye ended up massively exceeding expectations, and the friendship between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop was another of those MCU relationships that it was a delight to get caught up in. The Kingpin's debut was a welcome surprise, while the Christmas setting also felt like something new from Marvel Studios. Swordmaster's arc was a tad disappointing, but that's our only gripe for a show which gave us The Kingpin and a great new hero in Kate.



2. Wonder Man Score: 93% Rotten Or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: TBD We know the majority of you reading this likely won't have seen Wonder Man yet, but trust us when we say that this series is deserving of such a high score. The cure for superhero fatigue, this fresh, bold, and unexpected approach to the genre comes at the perfect time. Beautifully acted by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley, it's a story about friendship, the love of one's craft, self-acceptance, and, of course, superpowers. We just hope this isn't the last we see of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery in the MCU.

