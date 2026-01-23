WONDER MAN Complete Series Review: "A Wholly Unique MCU Experience Anchored By A Bromance For The Ages"

We’re kicking off what’s shaping up to be a monumental year for the MCU with Wonder Man, a brand-new miniseries that finally brings the ionically powered Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pairing him with the endlessly entertaining Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), Marvel Studios delivers a story unlike anything we’ve seen before.

**This review may contain mild spoilers from the complete first season of Wonder Man**

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a down-on-his-luck actor still searching for his place in the world while chasing success in one of the most unforgiving industries there is: Hollywood. After yet another professional setback, Simon finds himself at a low point, until an unexpected encounter with Trevor Slattery, now a free man following the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, changes everything.

A bit of fortuitous eavesdropping leads Simon to an audition for what he believes is the role he was born to play: Wonder Man. The classic film is being remade by legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić), and Simon makes it his singular mission to land the part - an ambition that proves far easier said than done. Meanwhile, Slattery is chasing a supporting role in the same production, hoping to resurrect his stalled career and finally put his infamous turn as The Mandarin behind him.

With no other options and no one else to lean on, these two lovers of cinema and the craft of acting form an unlikely alliance—one that evolves into one of the MCU’s most charming bromances and one of its most surprisingly rewarding journeys.

While the series has been billed as a “superhero” show, viewers should proceed with tempered expectations if they’re anticipating large-scale action. In this case, the term superhero is used loosely at best. Although Simon Williams is indeed superpowered, the series is far more interested in examining the man behind the abilities than the abilities themselves. The result is a compelling, character-driven story that leans inward, offering a more introspective experience than what audiences have come to expect from the genre.

The series spends significant time with Simon across multiple stages of his life, from youth to adulthood, allowing us to truly understand who he is as a man—what drives him, what brings him joy, what frightens him, and what ultimately holds him back from becoming who he’s meant to be. He remains trapped in his shell until he meets the redemption-seeking Slattery, who recognizes a kindred spirit in Simon and joins forces with him in pursuit of what they both desire: fame, glory, and, above all else, acceptance and a sense of belonging.

For the vast majority of its run, the eight-episode miniseries functions as a buddy comedy, following Simon and Trevor as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life as working actors on the brink of their big break, which results in plenty of laughs. Along the way, they become entangled in a variety of misadventures, including being investigated by the DODC, and their partnership gradually deepens into an unwavering loyalty. As both men come to better understand and accept one another for who they are, their friendship reveals what they’ve been missing, ultimately allowing them to embrace their true selves and step out of the shadows.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, well known to comic book fans for his powerhouse performance in HBO’s Watchmen and his villainous turn as Black Manta in the Aquaman films, shifts gears here with a quieter, far more nuanced portrayal of the series’ title character. His Simon is inherently likable—passionate yet reserved, deeply family-oriented, and, above all else, a genuinely good person. Outside of his relationship with his mother, Simon has struggled to form meaningful connections, making his bond with Trevor especially endearing. Watching Simon embrace his inner weirdness - and latent abilities - through that friendship not only boosts his confidence, but also allows him to thrive professionally. Abdul-Mateen II swiftly proves himself as one of the strongest new additions to the MCU, and one who will hopefully continue to play a significant role as the franchise moves into Phase Six and beyond.

Sir Ben Kingsley delivers yet another A+ performance as fan-favorite Trevor Slattery, and he’s arguably never been better. Given the chance to explore Trevor on a deeply human level, rather than purely as comic relief, the series allows the character to finally reckon with his past as “The Mandarin.” Years later, Trevor is weary of being defined by the role he played in Aldrich Killian’s deception, desperate to step out from the shadow of his most infamous mistake. Unfortunately, that proves to be somewhat challenging when nearly everywhere he goes, someone is eager to remind him of his star-making turn as a fake global terrorist. Kingsley handles the comedy with effortless precision, but it’s in the quieter moments that the former Oscar winner truly shines, imbuing Trevor with unexpected warmth and sincerity as he helps Simon chase the dream he was never able to realize himself.

The series is carried almost entirely by its two leads, but they’re elevated by sharp writing and confident direction, both of which are top-tier under the guidance of co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Cretton, who helms the first two episodes and directed the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, establishes an original tone that feels unmistakably MCU while still unlike any Marvel adventure we’ve seen before. Together, he and Guest steer the series with assurance, never wavering from their creative vision, which culminates in an engaging, original, and deeply satisfying finale.

At its core, Wonder Man is a bromance for the ages, anchored by exceptional performances from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley and brought to life through the expert vision of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Brimming with heart and humor, it’s an introspective MCU journey unlike anything we’ve experienced before, and one that’s well worth your time as it introduces one of the franchise’s most powerful new heroes in truly memorable fashion.