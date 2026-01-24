WONDER MAN Creative Talk Simon Williams' Origin Story And Whether MCU's Version Is A Mutant - SPOILERS

WONDER MAN Creative Talk Simon Williams' Origin Story And Whether MCU's Version Is A Mutant - SPOILERS

Wonder Man creators Andrew Guest and Destin Daniel Cretton have opened up on reimagining Simon Williams for the MCU and weigh in on theories that he's the franchise's latest mutant.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2026 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man
Source: GamesRadar+

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios adds another iconic Avenger to the MCU's ranks when Wonder Man launches on Disney+. However, in case it wasn't already clear, this version of the character will differ a little from his comic book counterpart. 

The MCU's Simon is a struggling actor, looking to land his big break in Hollywood by being cast in a reboot of "Wonder Man." In the comics, the character, introduced in 1964's Avengers #9, was given powers by Baron Zemo and forced to battle Earth's Mightiest Heroes. His brainwaves would later be used as the basis for The Vision. 

We know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon will have to hide what he's capable of after Hollywood has outlawed superpowered actors—and that the Department of Damage Control is hunting him down—but where did his iconic powers come from?

Well, it doesn't sound like we should expect a traditional origin story, as that's not the story Wonder Man's creative team set out to tell. 

"When it came to Simon Williams, they gave me kind of free rein," showrunner Andrew Guest tells GamesRadar+. "There wasn't necessarily a run of Wonder Man that they wanted to look at. They wanted to make a show about the entertainment industry. And so for me, it was really figuring out Simon's relationship to Hollywood and his relationship to his superpowers."

Wonder Man does moonlight as an actor on the page, so it's not as if the Marvel Television series is diverging too much from the source material. By focusing on that in this series, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was looking to tell a very different type of story.

"Truthfully, if you are going in to watch this show expecting a superhero show that is typically like something you've seen before, I think you will not like the show, if that's all you want," Cretton acknowledges. "But I also think you'll probably, if you watch it all the way through, surprisingly, fall in love with these characters and find that this show."

"Even though it's not a typical superhero show, to me, [it] uses the genre in a way that is so much more exciting and interesting than just watching two people fight," the Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer continued. "Seeing Simon's powers manifest in a way that helps you understand the pain that's inside there, that's buried inside there, and what his triggers are, as a person, I find to be incredibly relatable, and that, to me, is the exciting part of directing a show like this."

While the series establishes that Simon has had his powers since childhood, it doesn't feature an accident or inciting incident that left him one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Like Ms. Marvel and Namor, could he be another of the MCU's mutants?

"I don't know," the duo said in unison to that query, before Guest added with a smile, "It's a good question, though..."

It's as good an explanation as any, and Wonder Man offers a couple of big hints about Simon's past that we'll be taking a closer look at next week. In the meantime, be sure to check out our review of the series here.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
WONDER MAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Latest MCU TV Series Is Officially Certified Fresh
Related:

WONDER MAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Latest MCU TV Series Is Officially "Certified Fresh"
WONDER MAN Is The Best-Reviewed MCU TV Series In FOUR YEARS Based On Rotten Tomatoes Score
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN Is The Best-Reviewed MCU TV Series In FOUR YEARS Based On Rotten Tomatoes Score

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder